COVID lesson from WHO: Infodemic spreads faster than viruses, but emergency may end in 2022

Even as countries continue to battle COVID-19, with mixed strategies and success stories, the World Health Organization is working with them and looking ahead to ensure it is prepared for the next global health emergency.

It is focused on rebuilding trust, its internal systems and alliances with its 194 member nations.

"A lot of work is being done on this, the idea of a treaty or an accord or legal instrument ... that's open and transparent," said Steve Solomon, principal legal director. "This builds trust."

As the world records nearly 400 million cases of COVID-19 and 6 million deaths and the United States confirms about 77 million cases and more than 904,000 deaths, USA TODAY's Editorial Board spoke with Solomon and other leaders from the WHO, including Executive Director Jane Ellison; Stewart Simonson, assistant director-general at the United Nations; Dr. Jaouad Mahjour, assistant director-general of the Emergency Preparedness Division; Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead; and Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, assistant director-general of Health Emergency Intelligence.

Questions and answers have been edited for length, clarity and flow.

Q. We've seen what happens when national messages about disease are dissonant. Disinformation and distrust end up reigning. What is the WHO doing to provide a transparent, clear and authoritative voice for the global community on health issues when the messages at home are confusing at best and incorrect at worst?

World Health Organization leaders meet with USA TODAY&#39;s Editorial Board on Feb. 4, 2022.
World Health Organization leaders meet with USA TODAY's Editorial Board on Feb. 4, 2022.

A: You hit the ground running with a pretty simple question to start us off with. The challenges that all of us have faced in this pandemic are clearly not just about the virus itself, but about the information and disinformation that circulate faster than any viruses do. As an evidence-based organization, we're a technical agency. One of our biggest superpowers is our ability to work with experts all over the world, in real time, and that gives us the opportunity to understand, learn, assess and advise quickly. We speak directly to member states, directly to ministers, about what to do, how to keep their population safe. We communicate through the press conferences, where we take questions directly. We have many different platforms where we reach out to business leaders, to faith-based leaders, to community leaders to make sure that they have the right information to share with their constituents, their families. And we tackle head on misinformation, disinformation, through social media platforms, websites. But it's a big challenge. One of the reasons we're in this situation three years into a pandemic is obviously the virus itself and its evolution; it's changing, it's mutating. But it's important that we try to be as consistent as possible, recognizing that politicians make decisions for different reasons. So we provide the evidence, we provide the science, we provide the guidance. We also recognize that politicians make decisions in different time frames and they have other factors to consider.

Q. Have we given the public too much information? Not that people aren't able to understand the basics of how not to get sick or why it's important to take care of yourself, for your community, but for example, the details of the masks, respiratory diseases.

A. This is what we call the infodemic – it's so much information all at once. But we've never really had so much attention to one particular topic and such a craving for information. What we try to do is to distill it into manageable pieces, to simplify it into manageable information and, most importantly, so people know what they need to do. What does it mean for you and your loved ones?

One of the reasons why people don't comply and don't adhere to public health advice is the lack of preparedness for communities. If there is one lesson that came out of COVID is there is no preparedness without the whole society preparedness. Everybody should contribute in the planning, in making decisions and also in the compliance. We saw it in the field when the community preparedness is well done, even in remote areas with a low level of literacy. One example is Ebola, where there was a higher level of acceptance of vaccines and compliance with infection prevention measures. We cannot insist enough on the importance to involve the societies and communities in any emergency preparedness.

Q. With all this information, and all of these conversations that are happening, one of the things we're all seeing is just a decline in trust in public health officials. How do we begin to repair that going forward?

A. Trust has never been at such a low state, and it's not just with public health officials – it's with politicians, it's with business leaders, it's across the board. One of the biggest challenges is the conflicting messages using the same data, people blaming the science. Most recently, there are many policy changes that have been made because of omicron, because of the sheer number of cases that have occurred in such a short period of time. And countries have had to take some decisions to change policies for isolation, for quarantine, for example, but many have come out and said, well, the data changed, the science changed and, therefore, our policy changed. When, in fact, what changed was really the need to balance having people quarantine or isolated so that they didn't pass the virus on, but at the same time keeping businesses open. And so the science didn't change, the data didn't change, but the policy decision was modified to take into account risks and benefits. And if many leaders had come out and said – and this is not directed at only one country because many countries have done this – if they had come out and said, look, we understand that this is the risk, but we have to take this decision, because we need to keep our businesses open, the public would really appreciate that and understand.

Member states collectively agree now that to be prepared for the next pandemic – and we will have a pandemic in the future, the matter is not if but when – we need to be better prepared, we need to have a global mechanism to make us prepared for the next pandemic. Many countries and many stakeholders think that the only way to come up with strong pandemic preparedness and response is a true and legally binding commitment between member states to provide a solid foundation for enhanced collaboration and also to support countries to be better prepared. Because we know and we learned from the pandemic that the world cannot be prepared unless each country is fully prepared. This framework convention on pandemic preparedness should be seen like an international agreement that represents all countries and all people.

Q. What are your thoughts on the way travel restrictions are heading at this point in the pandemic, and how long do you think COVID-related entry requirements will or should stick around?

A. We know that travel restrictions can't stop the spread of these pathogens, especially when you have a novel pathogen that mainly spreads when people are asymptomatic or mild. Your ability to detect it and stop that is very, very difficult. You may slow the spread, but it won't stop the spread. As we talk about variants, omicron will not be the last variant you will hear us speak about, unfortunately. The virus continues to evolve. And we expect there to be more, especially with this level of intense circulation of the virus around the world. We need countries to be testing patients, to be sequencing those samples, to have more geographic representation of sequencing to share those sequences, so that the scientists we convene on a daily basis can assess in real time and make decisions. It's important for us to continue to work with all of our member states, work with everyone everywhere, to build the capacities to detect it but also have the ability to report it without fear.

The idea of a treaty, or an accord, or legal instrument is to say let's agree on a process with 194 countries that's open and transparent, where everyone can see what's going on, there's nothing under the table. This builds trust. There will always be different agendas in the international community. Getting cooperation and finding a way to record that cooperation in a way where most of those involved will comply, that's the challenge. But it's a challenge that we've managed in the international community in lots of different ways. It doesn't get your attention as journalists because when treaties work, it really is a dog-bites-man story, you know, it's working. When it doesn't work, it's the man-bites-dog story, and then everyone sees that story and they say, well, these treaties, but how do you get compliance? Most of the time, countries comply. There are ways of incentivizing compliance.

Q. Do you see a point on the horizon where we will shift from a pandemic to an endemic?

A. This virus is well on its way to becoming endemic. There's no question about that. Our ability to eliminate, eradicate was lost very, very early on. But we have a lot of hope here. We have tools that can save people's lives right now. We have tests and therapeutics, and we have incredible health professionals around the world who have extensive experience with COVID-19 now. We have so many safe and effective vaccines, and there are so many people that are working on the next generation of vaccines for whatever comes our way. We have incredible hope that we can end the emergency on COVID-19 in 2022.

There was a lot of time that was wasted around the world, and the right measures were not put in place. Countries that have experience with SARS, with avian influenza, with Ebola – they knew how serious this was. There was a lot of rhetoric of how are low-income countries going to deal with this. (But those countries) may not have all of the tests, may not have all of the capacities, but they have experience and know-how to use the tools strategically. We have a new world order here in terms of who is going to be teaching whom around outbreak investigation.

But we are well on our way to this virus becoming endemic, and what we mean by that is a lower level of circulation. And what we expect is with the tools that we have, we can drive transmission down. We will see flare-ups or outbreaks among under-protected or not-protected populations, that is something we have to prepare for – because they don't have access to vaccine, they refuse to be vaccinated, or they don't have the full course (of vaccinations) to be protected. Endemic does not mean that it's not dangerous. Endemic does not mean that we give up. Endemic does not mean that it's over.

