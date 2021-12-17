Covid latest news LIVE: Rishi Sunak to hold hospitality crisis talks as Omicron cases surge

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to hold crisis talks with business leaders who have seen takings plummet due to fears over the spread of Omicron.

The Chancellor, who has returned from a work trip to California, faces pressure to produce a rescue package for the hospitality sector after calls from Government advisers to scale back pre-Christmas festivities.

Almost 90,000 Covid cases were recorded on Wednesday - the highest figure so far in the pandemic.

Mr Sunak said “I appreciate that it is a difficult time for the hospitality industry” and promised the Government would continue to do “whatever it takes” to support lives and livelihoods.

Trade body UKHospitality’s boss Kate Nicholls and pub chiefs have made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.

Meanwhile, health ministers from G7 countries on Thursday warned that the Omicron variant represents the “biggest threat to global public health” as the UK reported a daily record of Covid cases.

Dowden defends embattled PM after Shropshire by-election defeat

07:36 , Daniel Keane

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden insisted Boris Johnson was still an “electoral asset” for the Tories.

He told Sky News: “Yes, I think the Prime Minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative Party, and I’ll tell you why.

“Just take the three really big calls we’ve faced. Get Brexit done: he’s delivered on it. We’ve delivered the fastest booster programme in the world twice over and we’ve seen the economy through this terrible period, with unemployment lower than when we entered.

“So I think actually on the big calls the Prime Minister has the vision and the direction to get us through this difficult period.”

Recap

07:27 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Covid pandemic.

Here’s a run down of this morning’s main news:

- The Premier League is under increasing pressure to suspend this weekend’s entire schedule following a raft of positive Covid cases among players

Story continues

- Boris Johnson will come under vast pressure after losing what had been an ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a stunning defeat to the Lib Dems during the by-election triggered by a sleaze scandal

- A drug that may benefit some patients admitted to hospital with Covid pneumonia has been identified by researchers. Led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, the Catalyst trial tested namilumab (IZN-101) as a potential treatment for patients who are receiving usual care.

- Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas, with nightclubs to be banned under new rules