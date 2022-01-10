Covid latest news LIVE: Rishi Sunak ‘backs call for self-isolation period to be slashed to five days’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak supports slashing the self-isolation period to five days (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is backing calls to slash the self-isolation period for those who test positive for Covid to five days, according to reports.

The Chancellor is said to be among the Cabinet ministers putting pressure on Boris Johnson to cut the isolation period from seven days to help reduce staffing shortages in the NHS and schools, the Telegraph reports.

The health service has come under strain in the past month amid a huge wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant, prompting mass staff shortages as employees self-isolate.

A string of Cabinet ministers - including Mr Sunak, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps - support cutting the isolation period to five days to ease staff shortages, the newspaper reported. A government source claimed around 60 per cent of the Cabinet were now in favour of the move.

Mr Zahawi became the first minister to publicly endorse the move on Sunday, telling Sky News it would “certainly help mitigate some of the pressures on schools, on critical workforce and others”.

He added: “I hope we will be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic and then deal with this however long it remains with us, whether that’s five, six, seven, 10 years.”