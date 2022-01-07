UK Covid latest news LIVE: Pre-departure tests scrapped for travellers entering the UK as bookings soar

Elly Blake
·6 min read
UK Covid latest news LIVE: Pre-departure tests scrapped for travellers entering the UK as bookings soar

Pre-departure tests for travellers entering the UK have been scrapped as of Friday morning as airlines see a surge in bookings.

The changes, which came into force at 4am, also mean new arrivals will no longer have to isolate until they get a negative PCR test.

On Thursday, Jet2holidays and Jet2.com reported a massive surge in bookings since Boris Johnson’s statement announcing the changes on Wednesday.

It comes as troops are to be deployed in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19.

Some 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak with a huge upsurge in cases.

‘People are suffering’, chairman of BMA says

09:01 , Elly Blake

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, council chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), told Sky News it was important that “the Government doesn’t just wait to ride this out, because every day people are suffering.”

He said there are two or three things that must be done, adding: “One is we do need to bring down levels of Omicron infections in the community because healthcare staff and frontline key staff, just members of the general population, if you have such high levels of Omicron, over 200,000 on many days last week on a daily basis, you will have NHS staff and other staff isolating and off ill, it’s as simple as that.

“So the infection rates do need to be brought down. The second thing is we need to ensure that those of us who are working on the front line who are mixing with patients who are infectious, need to be properly protected.

“And one of the things we’ve been calling for is higher grade masks that can filtrate the airborne spread of Covid-19 and Omicron as opposed to the normal paper surgical masks.”

He said some NHS staff still could not access the lateral flow tests needed to allow them to return to work after seven days of isolation instead of 10 days.

Military remains in discussion about more NHS support in other parts of country - Air Commodore

08:53 , Elly Blake

Air Commodore John Lyle told BBC Breakfast the military remains in discussion about further support for the NHS in other parts of the country.

“We can’t really forecast too far ahead, but certainly, throughout this current surge, we know that it’s particularly difficult in London at the minute but we are aware that this is impacting all across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“And so we remain in discussions and there are a number of areas where we’re looking at the potential for more assistance.

“So, over the coming weeks or months, I think we’ll learn a lot from how the progress is made through London and potentially there could be further military support required in other areas.”

Encouraging signs London emerging from Omicron wave, says minister

08:45 , Elly Blake

London will receive armed forces support to deal with a high absence rate among health staff but there are “encouraging” signs the city is emerging from the Omicron wave, according to a minister.

Minister for London Paul Scully, when asked whether Omicron was easing in the capital, told LBC: “I think it is looking encouraging, the trend at the moment, but clearly we need to be on our guard because there is still pressure on the NHS in London.

“It is not just about the case numbers – there is a clear disconnect between case numbers and hospitalisations – but you’ve also then, because of the increased testing and the increased awareness by people, you’ve got bigger absences as well, and that’s obviously putting extra pressure on the NHS and other public services.”

Mr Scully said the military personnel being deployed in the capital would be a “mixture of medics, porterage and these kinds of things” to assist hospitals, but said he did not have details about where they would be helping out.

He added: “What we also have is a digital staff passport for the NHS, which allows staff to move between hospitals, so where the pressure is most acute, that’s where NHS staff will be put, but also the military staff as well.”

Army ‘helping out in different ways’, says health boss

07:59 , Elly Blake

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the personnel would be “helping out in different ways depending on whether or not they are clinically qualified, so obviously if people have medical skills, then they can be used in clinical settings”.

Others would be used helping “in relation to transport or potentially setting up facilities… we’re building a surge capacity in some of our hospitals to deal with the numbers of patients coming in”.

Mr Taylor said there were several thousand NHS staff absent primarily due to Covid, and that “having two hundred extra people is going to help but it’s only a very small part of what will continue to be a very difficult situation”.

Minister: Armed forces ‘helping out with the undoubted pressures on the NHS'

07:43 , Elly Blake

The UK Government does not see the need “at this moment in time” for more coronavirus restrictions, despite the military being called in to support some London hospitals through the Omicron wave.

Business minister Paul Scully, asked whether extra measures were “off the table”, told Sky News: “At the moment we are looking at the data but we’ve seen what is happening in London, which was leading the way in the curve of the case numbers, and we don’t see the need to do it at this moment in time.

“We’ll clearly be reviewing our Plan B scenario before January 26 and then we’ll come to Parliament with the decision that has been taken at that time.”

He added: “When you talk about armed forces around hospitals, they are not sitting there in combats or anything like that.

“It is more people helping out with the undoubted pressures on the NHS and that’s why we want people to get out and get vaccinated and get boosted, because that remains our best weapon against the pressures on the NHS and against Covid, as we learn to live with Covid.”

Military sends 200 personnel to support the NHS in London

07:38 , Elly Blake

The Armed Forces have sent 200 personnel into NHS hospitals across London to plug staff shortages.

The Ministry of Defence will provide 40 defence medics and 160 general duty personnel for the next three weeks.

Hospitals in London have been hit hard by staff absences, with thousands off sick or isolating as the Omicron variant surged through the capital.

Read more here.

Daily Covid figures will become less relevant - expert

07:32 , Sarah Harvey

The daily coronavirus figures will become less relevant as positive lateral flow tests no longer need a PCR confirmation, a senior public health adviser has said.

Professor Linda Bauld said clear communication around lateral flow tests is key during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, saying there will be challenges posed by a more voluntary system.

On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced asymptomatic people who test positive on a lateral flow device no longer need a confirmatory PCR test.

Instead they must immediately isolate and report the result of their lateral flow test to allow Test and Protect to begin contact tracing.

However those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Nurse: Anunoby’s improved strength, athleticism helping his offensive game

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised OG Anunoby’s developing strength and physicality to create shots and diversify his offensive game after their team’s win over the Knicks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas