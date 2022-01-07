UK Covid latest news LIVE: Pre-departure tests scrapped for travellers entering the UK as bookings soar

Pre-departure tests for travellers entering the UK have been scrapped as of Friday morning as airlines see a surge in bookings.

The changes, which came into force at 4am, also mean new arrivals will no longer have to isolate until they get a negative PCR test.

On Thursday, Jet2holidays and Jet2.com reported a massive surge in bookings since Boris Johnson’s statement announcing the changes on Wednesday.

It comes as troops are to be deployed in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19.

Some 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak with a huge upsurge in cases.

‘People are suffering’, chairman of BMA says

09:01 , Elly Blake

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, council chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), told Sky News it was important that “the Government doesn’t just wait to ride this out, because every day people are suffering.”

He said there are two or three things that must be done, adding: “One is we do need to bring down levels of Omicron infections in the community because healthcare staff and frontline key staff, just members of the general population, if you have such high levels of Omicron, over 200,000 on many days last week on a daily basis, you will have NHS staff and other staff isolating and off ill, it’s as simple as that.

“So the infection rates do need to be brought down. The second thing is we need to ensure that those of us who are working on the front line who are mixing with patients who are infectious, need to be properly protected.

“And one of the things we’ve been calling for is higher grade masks that can filtrate the airborne spread of Covid-19 and Omicron as opposed to the normal paper surgical masks.”

He said some NHS staff still could not access the lateral flow tests needed to allow them to return to work after seven days of isolation instead of 10 days.

Military remains in discussion about more NHS support in other parts of country - Air Commodore

08:53 , Elly Blake

Air Commodore John Lyle told BBC Breakfast the military remains in discussion about further support for the NHS in other parts of the country.

“We can’t really forecast too far ahead, but certainly, throughout this current surge, we know that it’s particularly difficult in London at the minute but we are aware that this is impacting all across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“And so we remain in discussions and there are a number of areas where we’re looking at the potential for more assistance.

“So, over the coming weeks or months, I think we’ll learn a lot from how the progress is made through London and potentially there could be further military support required in other areas.”

Encouraging signs London emerging from Omicron wave, says minister

08:45 , Elly Blake

London will receive armed forces support to deal with a high absence rate among health staff but there are “encouraging” signs the city is emerging from the Omicron wave, according to a minister.

Minister for London Paul Scully, when asked whether Omicron was easing in the capital, told LBC: “I think it is looking encouraging, the trend at the moment, but clearly we need to be on our guard because there is still pressure on the NHS in London.

“It is not just about the case numbers – there is a clear disconnect between case numbers and hospitalisations – but you’ve also then, because of the increased testing and the increased awareness by people, you’ve got bigger absences as well, and that’s obviously putting extra pressure on the NHS and other public services.”

Mr Scully said the military personnel being deployed in the capital would be a “mixture of medics, porterage and these kinds of things” to assist hospitals, but said he did not have details about where they would be helping out.

He added: “What we also have is a digital staff passport for the NHS, which allows staff to move between hospitals, so where the pressure is most acute, that’s where NHS staff will be put, but also the military staff as well.”

Army ‘helping out in different ways’, says health boss

07:59 , Elly Blake

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the personnel would be “helping out in different ways depending on whether or not they are clinically qualified, so obviously if people have medical skills, then they can be used in clinical settings”.

Others would be used helping “in relation to transport or potentially setting up facilities… we’re building a surge capacity in some of our hospitals to deal with the numbers of patients coming in”.

Mr Taylor said there were several thousand NHS staff absent primarily due to Covid, and that “having two hundred extra people is going to help but it’s only a very small part of what will continue to be a very difficult situation”.

Minister: Armed forces ‘helping out with the undoubted pressures on the NHS'

07:43 , Elly Blake

The UK Government does not see the need “at this moment in time” for more coronavirus restrictions, despite the military being called in to support some London hospitals through the Omicron wave.

Business minister Paul Scully, asked whether extra measures were “off the table”, told Sky News: “At the moment we are looking at the data but we’ve seen what is happening in London, which was leading the way in the curve of the case numbers, and we don’t see the need to do it at this moment in time.

“We’ll clearly be reviewing our Plan B scenario before January 26 and then we’ll come to Parliament with the decision that has been taken at that time.”

He added: “When you talk about armed forces around hospitals, they are not sitting there in combats or anything like that.

“It is more people helping out with the undoubted pressures on the NHS and that’s why we want people to get out and get vaccinated and get boosted, because that remains our best weapon against the pressures on the NHS and against Covid, as we learn to live with Covid.”

Military sends 200 personnel to support the NHS in London

07:38 , Elly Blake

The Armed Forces have sent 200 personnel into NHS hospitals across London to plug staff shortages.

The Ministry of Defence will provide 40 defence medics and 160 general duty personnel for the next three weeks.

Hospitals in London have been hit hard by staff absences, with thousands off sick or isolating as the Omicron variant surged through the capital.

Daily Covid figures will become less relevant - expert

07:32 , Sarah Harvey

The daily coronavirus figures will become less relevant as positive lateral flow tests no longer need a PCR confirmation, a senior public health adviser has said.

Professor Linda Bauld said clear communication around lateral flow tests is key during the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, saying there will be challenges posed by a more voluntary system.

On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced asymptomatic people who test positive on a lateral flow device no longer need a confirmatory PCR test.

Instead they must immediately isolate and report the result of their lateral flow test to allow Test and Protect to begin contact tracing.

However those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.