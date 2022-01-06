Covid latest news LIVE: NHS bosses ‘extremely concerned’ as operations cancelled over staff shortages

(PA)

NHS bosses say they are “extremely concerned” quality of care will be impacted by chronic staff shortages sparked by rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The NHS Confederation, which represents the workforce, on Thursday called for ministers to introduce measures to reduce the burden on the health service as operations were cancelled due to staff being forced to isolate.

Matthew Taylor, its chief executive, told the Guardian hospitals were facing a “crisis” as the number of Covid patients increased dramatically but staff levels decreased, impacting the quality of care given to patients.

“It’s clear that we are facing a staffing crisis in the NHS, with a number of hospitals telling us they have around 10 per cent of their staff in self-isolation or on sick leave for other reasons,” Mr Taylor said.

“This is pushing up the ratio of staff to patients to levels hospitals are extremely concerned about.”

To combat the crisis, the NHS Confederation has called for medical students to be deployed on wards and for the self-isolation period for healthcare staff to be slashed from ten days to five.

Meanwhile, government figures showed that a total of 17,276 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 4, up 58 per cent week-on-week.