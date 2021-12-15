Covid latest news LIVE: Covid passes come into force as Boris Johnson suffers biggest Tory rebellion yet

Vaccine passports came into effect on Wednesday after Boris Johnson suffered the biggest Tory rebellion of his premiership so far - with 99 of his own MPs voting against the Government.

It comes as a hammer blow to the prime minister’s authority ahead of a key by-election in North Shropshire on Thursday, with senior MPs warning that a leadership challenge has “got to be on the cards”.

The package of Plan B measures - including Covid passes, working from home and mandatory face coverings - passed with the support of the Labour party despite the opposition of nearly a third of Mr Johnson’s own MPs.

Some 126 MPs voted against regulations to make Covid passes – also known as vaccine passports – mandatory in some venues, with fines for establishments that refused or those who faked the documentation.

Over 18s are now able to book booster vaccines as of today - if it has been more than two months since their second dose.

Follow our live updates below.

Read More

Covid passes approved by Parliament as Boris Johnson suffers huge Tory revolt

Omicron symptoms are ‘different’ from previous variants, says Oxford professor

How to book your Covid booster jab: everything you need to know

Cases in London accelerating more than first wave - public health expert

07:50 , Elly Blake

Covid cases in London are accelerating more than was seen the very first wave of the virus, a scientist has said.

Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the Covid Zoe app,said the “majority of symptoms” of the Omicron variant are like a common cold, including headaches, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and sneezing.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “In London, where Covid is increasing rapidly, its far more likely to be Covid than it is to be a cold.

“We’re seeing doubling in the numbers equivalent to what’s being seen elsewhere, every two-and-a-half days, and that really means numbers are going up.

“If we look at our regional charts we see London accelerating more than we’ve seen it since the very first wave and this now means that Omicron is the predominant variant already.

Story continues

“We’ll be at 100 per cent very soon, so that’s happened in just a matter of days – that’s is why so many people are going down with infections.”

Number of people in hospital with Omicron remains ‘unchanged’ - Grant Shapps

07:43 , Elly Blake

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that 10 people have been hospitalised with the Omicron variant - and one person who had a confirmed case of the variant has died.

This figure remains “unchanged” from yesterday, when Deputy PM Dominic Raab bungled the figures on Sky News.

Mr Shapps added that around 9,000 people have tested positive for Omicron.

Newest Tory MP rebels against restrictions

07:20 , Daniel Keane

The Government’s newest MP was among nearly 100 Tory politicians to oppose his own party’s Covid restrictions, which passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning thanks to Labour votes.

The rebellion of 99 Tory MPs against the Government’s Plan ‘B’ saw newcomer Louie French join forces with veterans to vote against the introduction of Covid passes.

Mr French, 33, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise in doing so.

In a tweet, he said: “I fully support the booster rollout and I will get mine ASAP thanks to the efforts of the Government, NHS, pharmacies, army and volunteers.

“But, I made a clear pre-election pledge that I would not support Covid passes for our domestic economy and voted accordingly.”

GMB Union brands mandatory vaccination ‘heavy handed'

07:08 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the Covid pandemic.

The trade union for more than 600,000 workers has described new legislation imposing mandatory vaccines for NHS and non-residential social care staff as “heavy-handed”.

GMB national secretary Rehana Azam said the compulsory jab would deepen the staffing “black hole” in the NHS.

“GMB’s position is consistent - we are opposed to legally enforced medical procedures as a condition of employment - it’s heavy-handed and will deepen the health service’s devastating staff black hole,” she said in a statement.

“Our union has encouraged take up of the vaccine and booster jabs, but the Government needs to look beyond strong-arm tactics.

“While they’re asking front line workers to go above and beyond once again, they are still not paying these workers properly.”

Dozens of Conservative MPs opposed the introduction of vaccinations on Tuesday evening, before the measure was passed by the Commons.

GMB said its members are facing mandatory vaccination while also enduring a “wage crisis” and “cost of living crisis”.