Covid latest news live: ‘No further restrictions’ planned as Raab confuses Omicron hospitalisations figure

No further restrictions are planned for this Christmas and Plan B rules are likely to be sufficient to stem the spread of Omicron, Dominic Raab has said.

The justice secretary said families would be able to meet over the festive period as he appeared to confuse the number of hospitalisations caused by the new variant.

Mr Raab was forced to downwardly revise the figure of 250 he gave on Sky News to 9 during a subsequent appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Meanwhile, the prime minister faces the biggest rebellion of his premiership over Plan B rules.

More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England which sees working from home, mandatory face mask rules, covid passports and self-isolation rules return.

Read More

The unvaccinated have become a lethal liability we can ill-afford

Fears growing over another Premier League shutdown as Covid cases rise

South African dr who found Omicron says it is ‘causing mild disease’

In other developments:

Number of children out of school due to Covid-19 has risen in England

13:20 , Elly Blake

The number of children out of school for Covid 19-related reasons in England has risen following the emergence of the Omicron variant, figures show.

The Department for Education estimates that 2.9 per cent of all pupils – around 236,000 children – did not attend class for Covid-related reasons on December 9, up from 2. per cent (approximately 208,000 pupils) on November 25.

Among pupils absent for Covid-19 reasons, the main reason was a confirmed case of coronavirus, with around 109,000 pupils off for this reason, compared to approximately 106,000 pupils two weeks before.

Some 88.9 per cent of students were in class on December 9, which is down from 89.3 per cent on November 25.

Story continues

Wales’ health minister: Last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas

13:19 , Elly Blake

Health minister Eluned Morgan said the Welsh Government did not want to cancel Christmas.

“The last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas, I think it is important we make that absolutely clear,” she told a Welsh Government briefing.

“But we are not currently taking anything off the table either, so the best thing for people to do, in order to see if we can remain in a situation where we are all able to see each other over Christmas, is to take precautions now, so that we don’t see the kind of increasing rates that we are all expecting.

“A lot of this is in our hands, as individuals and as a community. The more you mix now the more likely you are to contract Covid and this particular form of Covid.

“Certainly, at the very minimum, we will be asking people to take lateral flow tests before they mix at Christmas but that is something they should be undertaking already, particularly if they are meeting older and vulnerable people.”

99.9 per cent of schools open, those forced to shut down due to Covid-19 will be helped to reopen ASAP - No 10

13:18 , Elly Blake

Downing Street said schools which had been forced to close due to Covid-19 would be helped to “reopen as soon as possible”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The latest data that DfE has shows that 99.9% of schools are open.

“In those rare cases where schools consider closing they are spoken to by regional school commissioners to consider all the alternative options and to help them reopen as soon as possible if that’s not possible.

“To slow the spread we are asking older students and staff to wear face coverings in communal areas and asking secondary schools to offer on-site testing at the start of term, for example.”

There was “no guidance” for schools to return to bubbles and No 10 again said face-to-face teaching should not be abandoned as a purely “precautionary” measure.

No 10 denies PM switching off economy to tackle Omicron

13:06 , Elly Blake

Downing Street denied the Government was switching off the economy to tackle the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg used his ConservativeHome podcast to warn: “You have to learn to live with Covid in the end. We cannot switch the economy off and on every few months.”

Asked whether that was what the Government was doing, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly it is not our intention to do so.

“We’ve had a significant number of variants, as you know. We are responding to this variant which has some very concerning characteristics and we know spreads much, much faster than any variant we have seen before and that has the risk of overwhelming our NHS.

“That is why we are introducing these moderate measures, balanced and proportionate measures, at this time whilst we are massively ramping up our booster programme.”

Downing St working with Amazon to deliver lateral flow tests

12:56 , Daniel Keane

Downing Street has said ministers were working with Royal Mail and Amazon to ensure more lateral flow tests can be delivered.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are increasing the capacity, Royal Mail are freeing up additional delivery slots to become available in the next few days and we’re working with a range of businesses including Amazon to further expand capacity.”

He said 2.6 million lateral flows were dispatched between 8pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday, compared to 584,000 on November 13.

Dr Hopkins says Omicron reinfection rate is ‘up to 8 times higher’ than Delta

12:41 , Daniel Keane

Dr Susan Hopkins is continuing to answer questions at the Science and Technology Committee.

She told MPs: “In less than three weeks from when we’ve identified to the first case, we are seeing reinfections and higher rates of reinfections in Omicron compared to Delta with a rate of three to eight times the reinfection risk for Omicron compared to what we’ve seen with Delta.

“What we are yet to have is a signal of severity... we will have to wait until we have cases in hospital to make that assessment.”

PCR walk-in tests back in some regions of England

12:30 , Daniel Keane

The website had briefly said there were “none available” for all regions in England on Tuesday morning.

There are still none listed as available in Hertfordshire, Suffolk, the Isle of Wight, Bristol, and Mendip, and “very few” in Stockton-on-Tees.

The Government website has been updated and is now showing that slots are available for walk-in and drive-through test sites across all regions in England.

Growth rate of Omicron ‘appears to be shortening'

12:16 , Daniel Keane

The growth rate of the Omicron variant seems to be “shortening rather than lengthening”, said Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency.

“We have been studying this virus for three weeks today and in that time period we have shown that in the UK this is growing very fast, with a growth rate initially two to three days and that growth rate seems to be shortening, rather than lengthening at the moment,” she told the Science and Technology Committee of MPs.

She added: “We are concerned with the large volume of individuals who are being infected every day in the population that we are going to have a very difficult four weeks ahead with cases in the community which will, of course, cause individuals to stay off work and school, and then those cases to transfer into admissions to hospital.”

JCVI considering vaccines for kids as young as five

12:03 , Daniel Keane

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently assessing whether or not it will approve vaccines for use in children aged five to 11.

Professor Wei Shen Lim told the Science and Technology committee of MPs: “We are discussing that at the moment. We’re also waiting for the vaccines to be approved by MHRA.”

Chairman of the committee Greg Clark asked: “So would you expect to make a decision before Christmas on that?”

Prof Lim added: “I would expect so, we try and keep in step with the approval process.”

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Covid-19 panel of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the group was actively discussing whether or not children as young as five should be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

Breaking: UK runs out of walk-in PCR tests as bookings surge

11:48 , Daniel Keane

There are currently no walk-in PCR tests in England available amid a surge in bookings.

Though there are home testing kits available, anyone attempting to book a walk-in test has been told there are none left.

Lateral flow tests are also currently unavailable - leaving many Britons with symptoms waiting to find out whether they have Covid.

There are now NO PCR tests available to book on the https://t.co/IXNXI5Tdme website for anyone in England. There are slots available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and there are home kits available. pic.twitter.com/q3grjIhjV4 — Hayley Mortimer (@HayleyMortimer) December 14, 2021

More restrictions in Wales possible after Christmas, says Drakeford

11:29 , Daniel Keane

Wales could see more Covid restrictions after Christmas, Mark Drakeford has suggested.

In a televised announcement on Monday night, the First Minister said all eligible adults will now be offered a booster vaccination to combat the effect a rise of infections could have on the NHS.

Following the broadcast, Mr Drakeford told ITV Wales’s Sharp End that further restrictions could be possible after the Christmas break when children are not in school and government offices are closed.

He said: “As we know, the traditional way of doing things in Wales is people go out together and socialise in run-up to Christmas, and then in the post-Christmas period there’s a standing back from that.

“There may be a period in the post-Christmas days when we can do more to stem the flow of the Omicron variant.

“But, in this business, what will happen in three or four weeks’ time is a long way away.”

Ministerial aide to back Plan B ‘despite big misgivings'

11:16 , Daniel Keane

One ministerial aide who was considering rebelling against the Government’s Covid plans said he will back the restrictions “despite some big misgivings” after talking to Boris Johnson.

Danny Kruger, a parliamentary private secretary to Cabinet member Michael Gove, said after a “difficult time making my mind up” that he would vote for Plan B measures “thus far and no further”.

It comes as the Government faces a significant rebellion when the measures are voted on in the House of Commons this evening.

He wrote on his website that he is “profoundly concerned” about “mass surveillance” and “the segregation or punishment of people who decline medical interventions offered by the state”.

“I don’t believe that is where anyone in Government wants to go. I spoke to the Health Secretary last night and the Prime Minister this morning,” he added.

Russia delays hand over of Sputnik data to WHO

11:05 , Daniel Keane

Russia has still not handed over all the information needed for its flagship Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by the World Health Organisation because of differences in regulatory standards, the Kremlin said.

Moscow rushed to approve the Sputnik V shot for domestic use last year, but it has still not been certified by either the WHO or the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator.

Asked what was causing the delay, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “There is indeed some information that needs to be provided for certification that we have not yet provided because we had a different understanding of what exactly the information should be and how it should be presented.

“We have different standards and so on. So we are gradually adapting to these requirements and we hope for a positive result from this work.”

Union calls on government to stagger return of pupils

10:50 , Daniel Keane

The NASUWT teaching union has called on the Government to stagger the return of pupils to schools in January - and to publish guidance advising schools and colleges to cancel or postpone non-essential activities and events before Christmas - amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The union adds that guidance should make clear the actions that schools can take when dealing with “compromised” staffing levels - including sending pupils home where provision cannot go ahead safely.

However, Downing Street has said schools should not be closing early for Christmas unless they have been told it is “necessary” on public health grounds.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman indicated that schools would be kept open unless there is an “absolute public health emergency”.

Dr Coetzee says there is ‘no need’ for stricter rules

10:34 , Daniel Keane

Dr Coetzee told the select committee that there is “no need for stricter restrictions” to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

She added: “The cases are predominately mild... we don’t see a need for stricter restrictions.

“People are already upset and there is no point in putting restrictions on movement because the virus is everywhere.

“Maybe in a way we need to learn how to live with this.”

Ministers ‘consider scrapping hotel quarantine ahead of Christmas’

10:27 , Daniel Keane

Ministers are considering abandoning hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers, according to reports, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted its justification is “minimised”.

Concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant led to the red list being resurrected last month.

But the Daily Telegraph reported that the Cabinet’s Covid operations (Covid-O) committee will discuss scrapping the policy for fully vaccinated arrivals ahead of Christmas. An announcement could be made as early as this afternoon.

Other rules introduced due to Omicron include requiring fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK to take a pre-departure test, and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

(PA)

Get tested if you have a headache, says Dr Coetzee

10:15 , Daniel Keane

Dr Coetzee urges anyone with a slight headache to get tested for Covid, as many of the symptoms of Omicron can feel mild.

She adds: “The symptoms are very similar for most patients. However, unvaccinated patients seem to experience more severe symptoms.”

Dr Coetzee: No long Covid discovered yet in Omicron patients

10:13 , Daniel Keane

Dr Coetzee says the average patient with Omicron who does go to hospital recovers in between five to seven days.

She adds that medical authorities had not yet discovered long Covid associated with the variant just yet.

South African hospitals ‘not overwhelmed’ by Covid, says doc

10:11 , Daniel Keane

South Africa’s hospitals are “not overwhelmed” by Covid despite the spread of the Omicron variant, one of the country’s leading doctors has said.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African medical association, told the select committee: “Regarding primary healthcare, the predominant picture that we are seeing here is of a mild disease.

“However we see a different picture in terms of hospital admissions around unvaccinated people. In our intensive care units (ICU) , we do not have the statistics to determine whether it is Omicron or Delta.

“But if we look at the current cases in ICUs, they are still not overwhelmed by Covid cases.”

Over 80,000 excess deaths in private homes since pandemic began

10:03 , Daniel Keane

Some more important data here from the ONS.

A total of 80,038 excess deaths were registered between March 7 2020 and December 3 2021.

Of this number, only 9,248 - 12 per cent - were deaths involving Covid.

More than 80,000 extra deaths - or “excess deaths” - have taken place in private homes in England and Wales since the pandemic began, the latest figures show.

792 deaths last week attributed to Covid

09:53 , Daniel Keane

This is down 3 per cent on the previous week and is the lowest number of deaths since the week to October 22, when the total was also 792.

Around one in 15 (6.8 per cent) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to December 3 mentioned Covid on the death certificate.

A total of 792 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending December 3 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

UK may need new jab for Omicron, says vaccines tsar

09:43 , Daniel Keane

Dame Kate Bingham, the former chair of the vaccine taskforce, has said it is likely that new jabs will need to be developed to combat Covid variants.

Speaking at the Commons’ Science and Technology Committee, she said the emergence of the Omicron strain was “not a surprise” but stressed it could be a milder form of the disease.

“The data I’ve seen in South Africa suggests incidence is coming down,” she said.

“It is a younger population with heavy levels of infection... it may be that it is a more mild disease but we need to see whether or not that translates in its lack of severity here.

“However, it is quite divergent from the Wuhan strain. If it becomes dominant then we will need to develop variant vaccines tailored against it.”

Breaking: South African study finds two doses of Pfizer jab gives 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron

09:32 , Daniel Keane

Two doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine appear to have given 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, a major real-world study on the potential impact of Omicron showed on Tuesday.

The study released by South Africa’s largest private health insurance administrator, Discovery Health, was based on more than 211,000 positive Covid test results from November 15 to December 7, around 78,000 of which were attributed to Omicron.

However, experts have warned that they cannot draw conclusions about the variant as the cases are not formally confirmed as Omicron.

09:18 , Daniel Keane

Dominic Raab appeared under pressure this morning as he accused a broadcaster of “ranting” after he bungled the UK’s Omicron hospital admissions figure.

The deputy PM told Sky News the figure was 250 - but this was later devised downwards to 9.

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray challenged Raab over the confusion, to which he responded: “I understand you like ranting at your politicians in the morning but can I answer the question because it’s a fair challenge and I want to answer it?

“First of all, I misheard one of the questions around whether it was hospitalisations of Omicron-related patients or more generally, but the figures are: one death from Omicron, 10 in hospital, and I can tell you the latest daily hospitalisations run at 900.”

'You've done two interviews this morning, you were asked a simple question, how many people are in hospital? You told Sky News 250 people and you told BBC Breakfast 9.'



Dominic Raab clarifies 10 people are in hospital with Omicron, after getting the numbers wrong. pic.twitter.com/MYccrkXIsN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 14, 2021

Treasury ‘working on furlough plans’ if another lockdown is imposed

09:05 , Daniel Keane

Treasury officials are working on plans for another furlough scheme and new state funding should another national lockdown be imposed, according to reports.

Government sources told The Times that Rishi Sunak had already come under pressure from businesses hit by Plan B measures, who have not received any government support despite seeing their revenue plunge.

Though hospitality venues and the retail sector remains open, many Britons have been cutting down on social contacts amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

A Treasury source told the newspaper: “If we do get to a position where we are telling businesses that they have to shut their doors then it is not unreasonable for them to expect additional government support.

“That could mean a return to the furlough scheme but depending on what, if any, further restrictions are necessary there might be other ways of providing that support.”

Around the world

08:53 , Daniel Keane

- France will not introduce new restrictions to combat the Omicron variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed on Tuesday. There are currently around 130 cases of the strain in the country.

- The US has advised Americans against travel to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius, while California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as precautions ramp up against the Omicron variant.

- Nigeria will destroy around one million expired vaccines and is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries.

- India has reported its lowest tally of active Covid cases in 18 months, though a sharp drop in the use of face masks has prompted concern among government officials.

Lateral flow tests still unvailable

08:44 , Daniel Keane

For the second day running, lateral flow tests cannot be ordered via the Government website due to a shortage.

A message on the site on Tuesday morning said there were no tests available for home delivery, although tests can still be collected from pharmacies.

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency said that “due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders”.

(Gov.UK)

Tory MP brands vaccine passports ‘illogical’

08:31 , Daniel Keane

Vaccine passports, as part of the Government’s Plan B, are “illogical”, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said.

It comes as the Government faces a large-scale rebellion over the policy as it is put to a vote in the House of Commons this evening.

Mr Ellwood told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Three votes are taking place today, firstly on face masks, I don’t disagree with that, that makes sense, secondly on mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff, I agree with that too.

“It’s this final one to do with vaccine passports for large events, there are some practical implications as to how this will be enforced.

“But, more importantly, you can go into a large venue with a recent negative lateral flow test, again that makes sense, but you can also turn up if you had proof of having two jabs, which may have been completed six months ago, so even with a new mutation you could actually be carrying Covid.

“Leadership is about taking people to where perhaps they didn’t realise they needed to go, but they must understand the plan, and this is illogical at the moment.”

Raab acknowledging ‘teething problems'

08:19 , Daniel Keane

Mr Raab acknowledged “teething problems” after people queued for hours to get Covid vaccines on Monday.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I appreciate there have been some teething problems as we ramp this up, it does take a few days just to make sure we get to a steady state.

“We’ll keep straining every sinew to make sure we can reach that target.”

Back Plan B, Raab tells rebels

08:09 , Daniel Keane

Mr Raab urged Tory rebels to back the Plan B Covid restrictions, arguing that Covid health certificates are not a “big step or a slippery slope”.

Arguing it is not just proof of vaccination but of a negative lateral flow test as well, he told Times Radio: “If you want to go into a crowded venue, I think most people would think that voluntarily as a matter of their own safety, but also those around them, that that is a reasonable thing to do.

“I don’t think this is a big step or a slippery slope, but I do understand the concerns and that’s why we should have a proper debate.

“But, ultimately, I think people should vote for these measures, they are a proportionate, targeted approach given what we don’t know and the precautionary approach we need to take, just temporarily, while we get to grips with Omicron.”

Raab revises Omicron hospitalisations figure downwards from 250 to 9

08:01 , Daniel Keane

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab revised his figure for the number of people in hospital with Omicron down from 250 to nine.

Following prior remarks on Sky News, he told BBC Breakfast: “I know we’ve had one death.

“I think we’ve got nine people who are in hospital with it.”

The new figure given by Mr Raab is just one below than that given by Boris Johnson yesterday.

South African doctor claims UK is ‘overreacting’ to Omicron

07:56 , Daniel Keane

The South African doctor who first discovered the Omicron variant has claimed that the UK government is “overreacting” to its spread.

In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Dr Angelique Coetzee wrote: “I have seen quite a few Omicron patients who have previously had the Delta variant and they will tell you that, while no one ever wants to get Covid, they feel almost lucky that it was only Omicron they had the second time around.

“Patients typically present with muscle pain, body aches, a headache and a bit of fatigue. And their symptoms don’t seem to get any worse than that. After about five days they clear up, and that’s it.”

Dr Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, claimed that ministers’ reaction in Britain “verges on hysteria”.

Boris Johnson has rejected suggestions that the variant is mild and does not cause severe illness, saying on Monday that it “is producing hospitalisations” and Britons should recognise the “sheer pace” at which it is spreading through the population.

Schools seeing low attendance amid Omicron spread

07:43 , Daniel Keane

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), has said schools across the country are seeing “very severe low attendance” as the Omicron variant spreads.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Listening to the speculation and the news, and certainly the emails I’ve been getting from members, you are getting some pockets of very severe low attendance, partly young people, partly staff.

“One (school) has emailed me this morning saying 25 per cent of staff have been off for three weeks, you can imagine if you can’t then get supply teachers that becomes very difficult to maintain the quality of education.”

At least 250 in hospital with Omicron, Raab confirms

07:37 , Daniel Keane

Deputy PM Dominic Raab has said that there are at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron - and that these numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.

It follows last night’s news that around 200,000 Britons a day are being infected with the new variant.

Deputy PM says Plan B rules ‘sufficient’ for Christmas

07:30 , Daniel Keane

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said the Government believes its Plan B is sufficient for Christmas and that people will have “the ability to spend it with loved ones”.

Discussing the accelerated booster rollout, he told Times Radio: “It’s a demanding target but … the facts are that we will go into this Christmas with the ability to spend it with loved ones in a way that was impossible last year.”

He did not rule out further measures being considered for Christmas or New Year, saying: “These issues are always discussed but we have got Plan B, that’s what we think is required over the Christmas period.”

Pressed if Christmas will be safe, Mr Raab replied: “Yes, I think it is. I want to give that reassurance. I think people can look forward to spending Christmas with loved ones in a way that we couldn’t last year.”

Boris Johnson to face Plan B rebellion

07:19 , Daniel Keane

More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England as it is put to a vote in the House of Commons this evening.

Expect to hear plenty of Tory MPs making their case for opposing the return of working from home and vaccine passports on the airwaves today, with Boris Johnson expected to push the measures through on Labour votes.

The scale of the revolt underlines the difficulties facing the prime minister in a wake of multiple crises, ranging from his Downing Street flat renovation to reports of a Christmas party held in No10 during lockdown restrictions last year.

It could become even more precarious if the Conservatives are defeated in the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday, where the Liberal Democrats are hoping to overturn a Tory majority of almost 23,000 from the last general election.

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed Labour would support the Government in the Commons vote saying it was their “patriotic duty” to back the additional restrictions.