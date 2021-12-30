Covid latest LIVE: Tests scramble as NHS prepares Nightingale ‘surge hubs’ for Omicron patients

Nightingale “surge hubs” are being set up in hospitals across England to prepare for a potential wave of Omicron patients, the NHS has said.

The eight temporary “Nightingale” units will each house about 100 patients, with building starting this week, with plans to add a further 4,000 beds if needed.

Ministers are under pressure to ramp up coronavirus testing capacity after people across the UK found themselves unable to order PCR and lateral flow tests online on Wednesday, when the UK saw a record number of 183,037 Covid cases reported.

Officials acknowledged that during periods of exceptional demand there could be “temporary pauses” in ordering or receiving tests, in an attempt to manage distribution across the system. The UK Health and Safety Agency said about 8 million test kits would be available in pharmacies by New Year’s Eve.

Follow the live updates below.

Key points

Ministers under increasing pressure to up testing capacity as case levels reached their highest level yet

NHS sets up Nightingale ‘surge hubs’ at hospitals across England to prepare for potential wave of Omicron patients

Good morning

06:53 , Elly Blake

Good morning, it is Thursday, December 30.

We will be bringing you the latest Covid-19 updates from across the globe.

What happened yesterday?

The UK reported a record daily total of 183,037 Covid cases on Wednesday, according to the latest figures.

Nearly three-quarters of pharmacies in London currently have no lateral flow tests, a survey by the Standard found.

There are signs London’s surge in cases is levelling off after weekly cases almost doubled in the lead up to Christmas.