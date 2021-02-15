Covid: Just two-thirds of social care staff and four-fifths of NHS workers have been given vaccine

(PA)

Just two-thirds of social care staff and four-fifths of NHS workers have received a vaccine, despite the target to offer it to all of them being hit.

Matt Hancock admitted the government still needed to “increase take up” – even as he hailed the achievement of offering a jab to all 15 million people in the highest-risk groups.

That take-up is staggeringly high among elderly people, standing at more than 90 per cent of over-70s and more than 97 per cent of 75 to 79-year-olds, he said.

But, the health secretary admitted: “For social care staff it’s around two thirds, so we’ve still we’ve still got a third who need to come forward. And that’s obviously incredibly important.”

And, on NHS staff, he added: “That’s around four fifths. Again, there’s a long way to go and we’ve just got to make sure that everybody comes forward and gets the jab.”

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens later confirmed that there was “hesitancy on the part of some black and south Asian communities to accept the vaccine offer that they’re receiving - either at work if they’re a health and social care worker or as a member of the public”.

Sir Simon said there was a “huge effort” under way including faith and community leaders to encourage take-up among Bame (black and minority ethnic) groups.

He said he had personally taken part in a Zoom conference with Muslim community leaders on Monday to encourage confidence in the jab, and that vaccination sessions had been arranged at a mosque and an Orthodox Jewish site.

“I think this will build momentum,” said Sir Simon. “Let’s face it part of what we’re up against is a dual epidemic - we’re up against the pandemic of Covid and we’re up against a pandemic of disinformation and the deliberate sowing of mistrust. We’ve got to fight both with equal vigour.”

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty stressed that people who had initally turned down the offer of a jab were welcome to get back in touch and make an appointment if they changed their minds about vaccination.

Prof Whitty said it was “absoltuely critical to support people, to make sure we combat misinformation”. He was due to meet medical professionals of ethnic minority background on Monday evening to discuss means to get the message across that taking the vaccine is far safer than remaining unprotected.

Mr Hancock revealed the figures on uptake as he squashed speculation about when the lockdown will be lifted – insisting the public had to wait until Boris Johnson publishes a roadmap next Monday.

He said ministers had yet to decide how far daily infection figures (currently 11,000) and the number of patients in hospital (23,000) had to fall before restrictions could be eased.

Mr Hancock also stamped on the idea of showing “vaccine passports” to enter shops or hospitality venues – one day after Dominic Raab said they were being explored – insisting there was “no plan” to do that.

As invitations to be vaccinated go out to the next groups on the priority list – over 65s and young people with a health condition – the health secretary was questioned about gaps in the successful programme.

A study at a Leicester hospital has found that only 37 per cent of black members of staff have accepted the vaccine – and just 57 per cent of doctors of any ethnic background.

Asked what he would say to reluctant staff, Mr Hancock told the BBC: “It is the right thing to do and it is very important that you come forward and take up this vaccine.

“It’s important to you, it’s important for your patients and of course it’s important for the whole of society that as many people get vaccinated as possible.”

On the lockdown – with the reopening of at least some schools on 8 March the only definite date in the diary – Mr Hancock said: “There is a huge amount of speculation in the papers.

“I know people want to know the answer to when the lockdown will end and the prime minister will set that out next Monday, on 22 February. We are taking those decisions this week.”

And, on vaccine passports, he insisted they would only be considered for international travel – not domestic use – saying: “There are some countries around the world that are considering bringing in rules.”

He added: “We want Brits to be able to travel to those countries and therefore enable Brits to be able to demonstrate their vaccine status, so that sort of vaccine certification is something we are talking to our international counterparts about.”

