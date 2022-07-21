Covid inquiry sidelining children, MPs and campaigners fear

The Telegraph has been campaigning to put children at the forefront of the country’s recovery from lockdowns - Tim Goode/PA Wire

MPs and campaigners have accused the Covid inquiry of sidelining children after it emerged that the impact of the pandemic on young people will not be looked at for the first year.

Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry chairman, said preliminary hearings will begin as soon as September ahead of substantive public hearings starting late next spring. Aspects of the pandemic will be grouped into modules, with the first considering the country’s preparedness for it.

Lady Hallett announced the first three modules on Thursday, none of which explicitly mentioned the effects of the pandemic on children, including their education and mental health.

The Telegraph has been campaigning to put children at the forefront of the country’s recovery from lockdowns, and first reported the inquiry’s draft terms of reference missing out the words “child” and “children” entirely.

The terms were later amended to include the impact on “children and young people, including health, well-being and social care”.

The second module, which will cover core political and administrative governance and decision-making for the UK, will begin public hearings next summer.

All other modules would be “announced and opened in sequence”, Baroness Hallett said, covering issues related to the care sector, procurement, education, children and young persons.

But critics have warned that not investigating the impact on children in the inquiry’s first year risks leaving a generation of young people behind because they will not benefit from any lessons learned. The Telegraph understands some interested parties had been told children would be a core focus of the inquiry during its first year.

Anne Longfield, the chairman of the Commission on Young Lives and a former children’s commissioner, called for a module focusing on children to run alongside the first three.

“While I can see the logic of setting out preparedness and infrastructure for the start of the inquiry, it’s disappointing there isn’t a timescale there for children,” she said.

“What’s really important is that the focus on children isn’t kicked down the line into the long grass. To wait five years, which I think we could be looking at, to get the results from the inquiry for children [leaves] a generation of children where the lessons won’t have been learned.”

Lady Hallett said regular reports would be produced throughout the inquiry.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP who chairs the education select committee, said he was “incredibly concerned that children are still way down the line in this inquiry”.

“Given the damage to children’s mental health, academic attainment, life chances and safeguarding because of lockdowns, we need to learn the lessons now because we need to make sure that we can repair the damage that has been done to the younger generation,” he added. “There needs to be a very strong thread of the impact on children all the way through.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said children should be at the forefront of the inquiry in its first year “otherwise we will learn no lessons about what was right and what was wrong”.

Molly Kingsley, of the parents’ campaign group UsForThem, said the initial timetable of the inquiry was “incredibly disappointing”.

“Childhood is a short season, and given the duration of what has happened but also the severity of the impacts on children, you would really expect children to be treated as the number one priority in this inquiry,” she said.

It is understood the next modules to be explored by the inquiry will not be announced until next year, and there is no confirmation of when they will open.

Lady Hallett has previously said she is committed to looking at the impact of the pandemic on children.

In an opening statement on Thursday, launching the investigative phase, she said: “I am determined to undertake and conclude the work of this inquiry as speedily as possible, so that lessons are learned before another pandemic strikes.”

Anyone who wishes to apply to become a core participant for the first module can do so by Aug 16, with the first preliminary hearing set for Sep 20.

Lady Hallett said: “Given the breadth of my investigations, this will not be completed as quickly as some might like. I make no apology for that. I am determined to ensure that the inquiry has access to the evidence it needs, and has the time to analyse that evidence properly before witnesses appear in front of me.

“I will try to ensure that the order of modules makes sense and builds a picture of the pandemic. Not everyone will agree with that order, but it will allow me to look in sufficient depth at every issue that I believe needs scrutiny.”