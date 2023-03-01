Covid inquiry will not be a ‘whitewash’ that ‘drags on for decades’

Baroness Heather Hallett, the Covid inquiry chairman - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

The Covid-19 Inquiry will not be a “whitewash” which drags on for decades, its chairman has insisted.

Baroness Heather Hallett hit back at reports in The Telegraph about the speed and rigour of the inquiry following the publication of the former health secretary’s WhatsApp messages.

Opening the preliminary hearing for Module 2 on Wednesday - examining core political and administrative decision making during the pandemic - Lady Hallett said she wanted to “correct some misunderstandings” about the inquiry and the release of Mr Hancock’s messages overnight.

It comes after Isabel Oakshot, a journalist and co-author of Mr Hancock’s Pandemic Diaries book, released Mr Hancock’s messages amid concerns the public “may have to wait many years before [the inquiry] reaches any conclusions”.

Ms Oakshot alleged the inquiry was “mired in a secrecy row” and warned it could become a “colossal whitewash” at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

‘It will take some time’

Lady Hallett said: “This inquiry will not drag on for decades, I have been determined from the outset that the inquiry must reach conclusions, and make recommendations, as soon as possible if we are to achieve our aim of learning lessons, and reducing suffering in any future pandemic.

“That is why I sought the express agreement of the then prime minister to issue interim reports, and I have given instructions to the module teams that that is what I wish to do whenever possible.

“However, if we are going to conduct a thorough and effective investigation it will take some time, despite the inquiry team working flat out.”

‘Comparisons to other countries are unhelpful’

She also rejected claims that other countries, including Sweden and France, have already wrapped up their investigations into the pandemic.

“I know of no other inquiry of its kind in the world, i.e. one in public, with statutory powers to obtain evidence, with core participants playing important roles, and with extraordinarily broad terms of reference,” she said.

Story continues

“So with respect to certain commentators, comparisons to other countries are unhelpful.

“Furthermore, I wish to emphasise there will be no whitewash.”

Requests for evidence

Addressing the evidence requested for Module 2, Hugo Keith KC, counsel for the inquiry, said written requests for evidence have been sent to; Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Jonathan Van Tam , former deputy chief medical officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser.

Witness statements have also been requested from Cabinet Office and No 10 Downing Street advisors, including Dominic Cummings, Simon Case, Lee Cain, Jack Doyle and Lord Sedwill.

Mr Keith said: “Each of these witnesses has been asked to disclose to the inquiry emails and other correspondence relevant to the issues addressed in their proposed witness statements.

“Any informal or private communications about the UK Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic to which they were party. And these documents include, and are not limited to, informal group communications such as text messages and WhatsApp group messages, private messages, email communications and contemporaneous diary or other notes.”

He added that “arrangements are being made” to ensure civil servants can provide evidence to the inquiry “freely and fully”.

“And naturally, in light of certain press reporting concerning Mr Hancock’s WhatsApp’s, we would also encourage anyone who has other relevant information to give, but whom we ourselves have not yet approached, to come forward and contact us,” he added.