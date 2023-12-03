Covid Inquiry must ask the right questions

Dorland House

The Covid Inquiry is in danger of turning into a farce. Before the hearings began, the main criticisms levelled against the process concerned the enormous cost and how many years it would take before the final report was released. Britain might well face another pandemic before too long, and it is vital that politicians, public health officials and the NHS learn the right lessons from the handling of the last one. That will become more difficult the longer Lady Hallett’s investigations drag on.

But will they produce any useful recommendations at all? The Inquiry’s counsel appears more interested in prosecuting the key witnesses – particularly politicians who can be accused of failing to lockdown early enough – than in genuinely trying to understand whether the approach chosen was the optimal one. Shutting down Michael Gove when he raised the question of whether Covid might have been man-made was particularly startling. The issue was deemed “divisive”, but the origins of the virus are surely highly relevant given that Britain followed China’s lead in embracing the unprecedented policy of lockdown.

This week it will be Boris Johnson’s turn to appear at the hearings. Will the Inquiry use the opportunity to better understand the doubts he had about lockdowns, to ask whether there was too little internal debate about the virtues of harsh restrictive measures? Or will it seek to humiliate the former prime minister, condemn him for failing to lock down earlier, and brand his questioning of the benefits of shutting down society as reckless and indecisive?

The main question the Inquiry should be answering is whether Britain should have locked down in the first place. This is the debate that did not happen in March 2020, when an overwhelming political and scientific consensus saw the country adopt enormously expensive measures in order to control the spread of Covid-19. Did the benefits of that policy really outweigh the costs?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.