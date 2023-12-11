Covid inquiry LIVE: Rishi Sunak 'deeply sorry' over pandemic deaths as he begins evidence

Rishi Sunak has said he is "deeply sorry" for those who lost loved ones to Covid during the pandemic as he began his evidence to the inquiry.

The PM is facing a grilling over his role in the management on the pandemic, including claims that his Eat Out to Help Out scheme fuelled the spread of coronavirus.

Messages have revealed that Government scientists referred to the then Chancellor as “Dr Death" over concerns about his push to keep economic activity going while leading the Treasury during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister is expected to be grilled on whether he believed scientists were handed too much power and if insufficient consideration was given to the impact of lockdowns.

His questioning by lead counsel Hugo Keith KC in west London kicks off a crucial week for Mr Sunak as he faces a crunch vote on his Rwanda legislation on Tuesday.

Sunak 'saved the economy during Covid' - Shapps

09:23 , Matt Watts

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed Rishi Sunak“saved the economy” during the pandemic.As the Prime Minister prepares to give evidence to the Covid inquiry, the Defence Secretary said: “It’s so easy in hindsight to look at all these things with 20/20 vision and say ‘Ah, if only you had done X at Y moment in time’.

“The fact of the matter is Rishi Sunak, during Covid, saved millions of jobs in this country through the furlough programme and saved millions of businesses as well, with huge amounts of support – over £400 billion.”

Mr Shapps told GB News: “I think we should actually remember that he was the guy who saved the economy, an economy which – against all the expectations previously – has actually grown this year as a result of the decisions he made not to allow businesses and jobs to go.”

What can we expect from PM's appearance at the inquiry?

09:39 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak played a significant role in the Government's role of the pandemic, serving as Chancellor until his resignation in July 2022.

Lawyers for the inquiry are likely to focus on claims that he consistently attempted to persuade No10 to avoid imposing Covid measures to avoid inflicting economic damage.

His Eat Out to Help Out Scheme has come under particular scrutiny throughout the inquiry, with both Professor Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance claiming they had not been consulted about the policy before it was implemented in summer 2020.

The scheme is believed to have been behind a surge in infections that eventually culminated in the second lockdown in November 2020.

Sunak will also face questions over a note in Sir Patrick's diary which quoted him as saying: "Rishi thinks just let people die and that's OK."

Away from the inquiry... Tory factions gather to consider Rwanda Bill

10:03 , Daniel Keane

As Rishi Sunak prepares to give evidence to the Covid inquiry, he will also be keeping an eye on developments in his party.

The Prime Minister’s authority is under threat as tribes from the left and right hold separate meetings on Monday to consider if they will back the beleaguered legislation in a crunch vote on Tuesday.

Hardline Brexiteers from the European Research Group and other camps on the Conservative right will first hold a summit on the legislation aimed at reviving his asylum policy.

Veteran MP Sir Bill Cash will present the findings of his so-called “star chamber” of lawyers, but he has already signalled they do not believe the proposed law is fit to get the grounded £290 million scheme up and running.

Lockdowns had ‘catastrophic effect’ on nation’s social fabric, report finds

10:24 , Daniel Keane

A landmark report released over the weekend by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) provides interesting analysis of the impact of Covid lockdowns.

It warned that the UK is in danger of sliding back into the "Two Nations" of the Victorian era marked by a widening gap between mainstream society and a depressed and poverty-stricken underclass.

Some 13.4 million people lead lives marred by family fragility, stagnant wages, poor housing, chronic ill-health, and crime, the centre says.

The CSJ study also finds that the pandemic lockdowns had a “catastrophic effect” on the nation’s social fabric, especially for the least well off, where the gap between the so-called “haves” and “have nots” was blown wide open.

Sunak's evidence begins

10:35 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak's evidence to the Covid inquiry has begun.

The Prime Minister has taken the oath and confirmed his full name.

Sunak 'deeply sorry' for those who lost loved ones to Covid

10:42 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak has said he is "deeply sorry" to those who lost loved ones to Covid during the pandemic.

He also apologised to "all those who suffered in different days as a result of the actions that were taken" by ministers.

"I've thought a lot about this and it's important that we learn the lessons from the pandemic so we can be better prepared... it's in that spirit that I am here today."

Sunak's WhatsApp evidence 'not available' as he replaced his phone since pandemic

10:44 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak said that he had replaced his phone since the pandemic, meaning that important WhatsApp messages from the period cannot be retrieved for the inquiry.

Mr Sunak added that he did not recall officials telling him that he should back up the messages on his phone for the purposes of the inquiry.

Sunak: Policymakers needed to understand 'totality' of lockdown impact

10:47 , Daniel Keane

Hugo Keith KC asked whether there was a "clash" between economic and public health interests during the pandemic.

Rishi Sunak told the inquiry that he felt his role was to provide analysis of how measures would impact the economy, but denied that this was a "clash".

"There were a range of impacts, many of them socio-economic... It was important that policymakers considered the totality of those."

PM was the sole decision maker, says Sunak

10:51 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak is asked whether he "promoted" a particular view on Covid regulations during his time as Chancellor.

He responded that his "primary responsibility" was to feed in advice and analysis of the economic consequences of lockdown or other measures.

"The PM was the sole decision maker. Only he has the ability to make those decisions across competing interests."

Sunak: I saw Boris Johnson more than my wife during pandemic

10:57 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak is pressed further on how his advice impacted Boris Johnson's decision making.

He explained that his advice definitely had an impact on the PM as the two worked very closely together, adding: "I probably saw the PM more than I saw my own wife at this time."