Covid inquiry LIVE: Former NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens set to give evidence

Members of the armed forces stand by ambulances at the ExCeL London exhibition centre which was transformed into an NHS Nightingale Hospital during the pandemic (AFP via Getty Images)

Former NHS boss Sir Simon Stevens is to give evidence as the Covid Inquiry public hearings continue on Thursday.

In recent days, the public hearing has heard explosive testimony from some of the key figures in Downing Street during the early stages of the pandemic.

Figures including Helen MacNamara, Dominic Cummings have criticised then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock's handling of the situation from the inside.

But Thursday is expected to see evidence from those outside government, including former NHS chief executive Sir Simon, along with and Professor Yvonne Doyle, former medical director at Public Health England.

Sir Christopher Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care, is also expected to give evidence on Thursday.

08:34

