Covid inquiry live: Boris Johnson had no ‘clarity of purpose’ testifies former aide Lee Cain

Boris Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain is now giving evidence at another bumper day at the Covid inquiry.

He will be followed by Dominic Cummings, the former prime minister’s chief of staff during the pandemic.

On Monday, Boris Johnson has been accused of a “mad and dangerous” response to the Covid pandemic comparable to Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis.

The exchanges between Simon Case, the government’s top civil servant, and officials were shown on Monday to the inquiry into how the government handled the worst health crisis in almost a century.

When the government was reopening after the first lockdown, Case said Mr Johnson wanted to let the virus “rip” and compared his approach to that of the former US President and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“This is in danger of becoming Trump/Bolsonaro level mad and dangerous,” Case told other colleagues.

11:09

Indecision was a "theme’’ inside Downing Street during the pandemic and could be "worse than the wrong decision’’, Boris Johnson’s former communications chief has said, Archie Mitchell reports.

Lee Cain told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: "Indecision can sometimes be worse than the wrong decision in certain circumstances.

And I think indecision probably was a theme of Covid that people did struggle with inside Number 10.’’

But the long-term aide also defended the former prime minister’s struggle to make a decision over the first Covid lockdown, saying in a statement it was "to some degree understandable" that he "would occasionally oscillate" between locking down the country and other potential policy options.

Mr Cain told the inquiry: "I would say that it’s pretty easy for advisers like myself to say the prime minister should have done X, the prime minister should have done Y.

"I do think that this was probably one of the biggest peacetime decisions in recent years the prime minister’s had to undertake, and it clearly weighed incredibly heavy on him. And I think it’s him and him alone who has to take that decision, so it is understandable that he wrestled with it."

He added that Mr Johnson’s indecision over the second lockdown was "slightly more difficult to defend".

Rishi Sunak compared handling Covid to the film, Jaws

11:00

Rishi Sunak espoused “Jaws w**k” in communicating how the government should handle Covid, debating whether the mayor in the blockbuster shark attack movie was right to keep the beaches open, Archie Mitchell reports.

A message sent by Dominic Cummings during the early stages of the pandemic revealed the ex-Downing Street chief of staff’s frustration at Mr Sunak’s approach, as well as “stopping the trolley” - a reference to Boris Johnson.

“Rishi saying bond markets may not fund our debt etc, he’s back to Jaws mode w**k,” Mr Cummings said.

In a sweary tirade, he said: “I’ve literally said the same thing ten f****** times and he still won’t absorb it. I’m exhausted just talking to him and stopping the trolley.”

Covid was the ‘wrong crisis for Boris Johnson’s skillset,’ Cain

10:56

Lee Cain has said Covid was the “wrong crisis for this prime minister’s skill set”, adding that Boris Johnson would “would often delay making decisions” and “change his mind on issues”, Archie Mitchell reports.

“Sometimes in politics, that can be a great strength,” Mr Cain told the official Covid inquiry, citing Brexit as an example.

“If you look at something like Covid, you need quick decisions, and you need people to hold the course,” Mr Cain said.

“So I felt it was the wrong challenge for him,” he added.

Cain: Downing Street suffered from ‘lack of leadership’

10:44

Lee Cain, Boris Johnson’s former communications chief, said he agreed there was a "lack of leadership’’ and "chaos’’ in government, Archie Mitchell reports.

Counsel to the Covid inquiry Andrew O’Connor KC put it to him: "The general theme of lack of leadership, chaos, if you like, is one that you agree with?’’ The long-term aide replied: "Yes.’’

The Cabinet Office was ‘terrifyingly s***’ - Cummings

10:33

Lee Cain has been shown a WhatsApp message sent by Dominic Cummings during the pandemic which described the Cabinet Office as "terrifyingly s***", Archie Mitchell reports.

The former head of comms in Downing Street said he agreed but would "not quite use that language".

The message from Mr Cummings to Boris Johnson said: "We got big problems coming, Cabinet Office is terrifyingly s***, no plans, totally behind pace."

Mr Johnson’s ex-chief of staff went on to say him, Mr Cain and other political aides were having to "drive and direct".

Covid inquiry: Watch evidence session live

10:31

As we are reporting, Lee Cain is giving evidence to the Covid inquiry.

Dominic Cumming is up later this morning.

We’ll bring you updates throughout the session. You can also watch proceedings live on The Independent’s YouTube channel.

Lee Cain: Johnson had no ‘clarity of purpose’ by March 2020

10:28

Boris Johnson had no "clarity of purpose" by March 2020 and no "serious plan" to deal with the pandemic, Lee Cain has said, Archie Mitchell reports.

Referring to an action plan published by the government on March 3, Mr Cain said: "Anyone who read the document will see that it’s not a it’s not a plan to deal with Covid.

“That is a very thin overview of how we may manage the virus if it progresses."

Boris Johnson compared Covid to Swine Flu

10:24

Lee Cain has said Boris Johnson stressed the importance of "not overreacting" to the emergence of the pandemic in January 2020, likening it to viruses such as swine flu, Archie Mitchell reports.

"He was worried about the government being swept up in a in a sort of media hysteria and overreacting and causing more harm than then he would otherwise," Mr Cain told the official Covid inquiry.

A message sent by Mr Cain in early March said: "He doesn’t think it’s a big deal and doesn’t think anything can be done and his focus is elsewhere, he thinks it’ll be like swine flu and he thinks his main danger is talking economy [sic] into a slump."

"Yes, the prime minister should have done more," Mr Cain told the inquiry.

Cain: Covid was a low priority in January 2020

10:14

Lee Cain has said Covid was seen in January 2020 as a “low priority” and just “one of many” issues being discussed inside Downing Street, Archie Mitchell reports.

The former head of communications said only “the most difficult” issues are dealt with in No10, but added it was being monitored closely by officials in the department of health.

But he added: “As we moved through January and February, it’s clear we got that assessment wrong, but I think you can probably see why we made the decisions that we did at the time.”

Cain begins evidence

10:12

Lee Cain has started giving evidence to the Covid inquiry.

He is asked about his role as communications chief and adviser to the prime minister.

He said he had a good working relationship with Johnson when asked if the pair were friends.

Below is a closer look at the spin doctor at the heart of Britain’s Covid response:

Who is Lee Cain? A closer look at spin doctor who caused No 10 uproar

Sunak: King’s speech will focus on growing economy

09:55

Rishi Sunak said the King’s speech would focus on measures to “grow the economy, to strengthen society and to keep people safe”.

Opening a cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said the recently ended last session of parliament had been “historic” and would have a “big impact”.

“But we’re not stopping there, we will keep demonstrating to the country that we are ambitious for what we want to achieve.”

The King is expected to open the new session of parliament on 7 November.

Johnson did ‘everything he could’ to avoid discussing Covid at start of pandemic

09:40

Boris Johnson did “everything he could” to avoid discussing Covid at the outset of the pandemic, a former Tory health minister has claimed.

Lord Bethell told Radio 4’s Today programme it was “very difficult” to get a response from Downing Street when the virus first started to take hold in late January/early February 2020.

Lord Bethell was parliamentary under-secretary in the health department from March 2020 to September 2021.

Cummings and Cain arrive for box office evidence session

09:21

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain have arrived for their box office appearances at the Covid inquiry.

The two top former Boris Johnson aides arrived at Dorlan House in central London, dressed in dark jackets, shirts and ties.

Cain gives evidence first at 10am, followed by Cummings, whose session is expected to run well into the afternoon.

Former Tory health minister: ‘Covid hearings were very chilling’

09:10

A former Tory health minister has said Monday’s hearings at the Covid inquiry were “very chilling”, and “point to an office culture that had gone badly wrong”, Archie Mitchell reports.

After a series of WhatsApp messages between top officials revealed Boris Johnson’s “flip-flopping” on key decisions made it “impossible” to tackle the pandemic, Lord Bethell said the culture in Downing Street was “appalling”.

Pointing to Mr Johnson, who appointed him as health minister in March 2020, Lord Betell said: “It is 100 per cent about leadership. Cultures are defined by the people at the top.

“Yesterday we saw and heard a lot about the leadership style of Boris Johnson and its limitations.”

He told the BBC: “I found it very chilling… And what it points to is an office culture that had gone badly wrong, that bullying and chaotic behaviours had become normalised, and that is the most appalling culture when you’re trying to organise a national response to a pandemic.”

Starmer to deliver speech reiteraing Labour position on Hamas-Israel war

09:05

Sir Keir Starmer will be competing for airtime with Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings as he delivers a major speech in London setting out the party’s stance on Israel’s war against Hamas, Archie Mitchell reports.

The Labour leader is hoping to settle a row which has been building in his party since the terror group’s deadly attacks this month, calling for humanitarian pauses but not a ceasefire.

He will argue that a permanent ceasefire could lead to more violence in Israel and Gaza, while humanitarian pauses can pave the way for the renewal of a political process to pursue peace via a two-state solution.

Sir Keir has overseen the suspension of the whip from senior Labour MP Andy McDonald, after he said: "We won’t rest until we have justice, until all people, Israelis and Palestinians, between the river and the sea can live in peaceful liberty."

A Labour spokesman said the remarks were "deeply offensive".

And he has withstood pressure from several frontbench MPs who have broken ranks to call for a ceasefire, against party policy.

It comes amid fears the party could hemorrhage support among Muslim voters over its support for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Top Tory claims Churchill and Chamberlain’s officials would have sent ‘similarly embarrassing’ WhatsApps

09:00

A Tory minister has claimed Winston Churchill and Neville Chamberlain’s officials would also have sent “embarrassing” WhatsApps about the former prime ministers, Archie Mitchell reports.

Transport minister Richard Holden made the claim after messages released by the Covid-19 inquiry on Monday showed Britain’s top civil servant branded Boris Johnson’s government a “tragic joke”.

Mr Holden told Times Radio: “If there were conversations between people and they’d been recorded all throughout history as they are on WhatsApp, then would it be similarly embarrassing.

“Would Churchill and Chamberlain have faced similar what their colleagues said about them on X or Y day? I’m absolutely positive they would have.”

Cummings trolls Hancock ahead of inquiry appearance

08:51

Dominic Cummings has trolled Matt Hancock by posting a clip of the former health secretary receiving a tirade of abuse during an episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In a sweary and heated exchange, one of the show’s trainers accuses Hancock, who served as health secretary during the pandemic, of being Mr f*cking know-it-all”.

She also describes him as a “sarcastic little f*cker!” who just wants to “talk, talk talk”.

Posting a clip of the exchange on his X page, ahead of his appearance at the inquiry, Cummings wrote: “she speaks for England & remarkably like some whatsapps at the time from women all over Whitehall”.

Warning - the clip below contains swearing:

ICYMI: Ex-No10 chief admits he ‘disappeared’ messages in PM’s WhatsApps group chat

08:35

One of Boris Johnson ’s key aides turned messages to “disappear” in a key Covid WhatsApp group only weeks after the ex-PM promised a Covid public inquiry , it has been revealed.

Martin Reynolds was grilled about switching the function to delete messages in the then-PM’s group April 2021 – just after Mr Johnson announced an inquiry – as he gave evidence on Monday.

Adam Forrest reports:

Ex-No10 chief admits he ‘disappeared’ messages in PM’s WhatsApps group chat

So, ‘Party Marty’, why were No 10’s WhatsApp messages set to disappear?

08:15

Former Boris Johnson aide Martin Reynolds struggled to answer questions at the Covid inquiry today. But with Dominic Cummings about to give evidence, it could be Johnson and Rishi Sunak who will soon be doing the squirming, writes Sean O’Grady.

Read Sean’s full piece here:

Why were No 10’s WhatsApp messages set to disappear?

Watch: 'People will die anyway soon', Boris Johnson claimed to have said during Covid inquiry

07:55

The extraordinary WhatsApp messages that reveal the ‘chaos’ of Boris Johnson’s government

07:40

A series of scathing WhatsApp messages sent between Boris Johnson’s top team have accused the former prime minister of making it “impossible” to tackle Covid, as he created chaos and changed direction “every day”.

The extraordinary messages sent between the likes of Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Simon Case reveal the strong disquiet among Mr Johnson’s advisers, with Mr Case, the cabinet secretary and top civil servant, at one point declaring: “I am at the end of my tether.”

Archie Mitchell reports:

The extraordinary WhatsApps that reveal the ‘chaos’ of Boris Johnson’s government

Today’s timings

07:25

Lee Cain had been due to appear before the inquiry yesterday but his session was delayed because Martin Reynolds’s evidence ran over.

Cain is scheduled to appear first at 10am this morning, followed by Cummings. According to the inquiry agenda, the former chief of staff’s session will run into the afternoon, beyond 2pm.

Yesterday, Cummings was described as one of the most powerful chiefs of staff ever.

Pinned post: Covid inquiry continues

07:07

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Covid inquiry.

Lee Cain, former director of communications and Dominic Cummings, ex-chief of staff - two of Boris Johnson’s closest aides - are due to give evidence today.

Yesterday saw Martin Reynolds, the former principal private secretary and Imran Sahfi, the private secretary for public services, appear before the inquiry.

Here is a summary of the evidence given on Monday:

Boris flip-flopping’ made it ‘impossible’ to tackle Covid, advisers’ messages reveal

Watch: NHS left unprotected during pandemic, says Shafi

07:00

‘We have a weak and indecisive prime minister'

06:00

Lead counsel Hugo Keith KC referred to comments previously heard by the Covid inquiry describing Mr Johnson’s “ridiculous flip-flopping” - a note from former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance - and the Government looking like a “terrible, tragic joke”, a comment made by the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Another read “we have a weak and indecisive prime minister”, although it was not stated who had made that comment.

Mr Keith put it to Mr Johnson’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds: “In the face of a viral pandemic, if those views are right, that was a deeply unfortunate position to be in, was it not?”

Mr Reynolds replied: “Yes.”

The country was in a “deeply unfortunate position” when the pandemic hit, with a “weak and indecisive prime minister” in charge, the Covid inquiry has heard.

Ex-No10 chief admits he ‘disappeared’ messages in PM’s group chat

05:00

One of Boris Johnson’s key aides turned messages to “disappear” in a key Covid WhatsApp group only weeks after the ex-PM promised a Covid public inquiry, it has been revealed.

Martin Reynolds was grilled about switching the function to delete messages in the then-PM’s group April 2021 – just after Mr Johnson announced an inquiry – as he gave evidence on Monday.

Mr Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, told the inquiry he “cannot recall exactly why I did so” – before adding that he did not believe it was to “prevent” the inquiry having access to the messages.

Adam Forrest, Political Correspondent reports:

Ex-No10 chief admits he ‘disappeared’ messages in PM’s WhatsApps group chat

I’ve retained my WhatsApp messages relating to Covid pandemic, says Humza Yousaf

04:45

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has said he has not deleted WhatsApp messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, following press reports his predecessor and senior officials may have.

Last week a note to the chairman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry from one of its counsels said the inquiry was of the belief that the “majority” of informal messages, including on WhatsApp had “not been retained”.

The First Minister said on Monday he had retained his messages, but that there had been a Scottish government policy on social media messaging which advised their deletion after 30 days.

I’ve retained my WhatsApp messages relating to Covid pandemic, says Humza Yousaf

Women staff were being ‘talked over and ignored’, report into No 10 culture during pandemic finds

04:14

An internal report into the culture at the top of government in the early months of the pandemic found that women staff were being “talked over and ignored” and “bad behaviours” were being tolerated from senior leaders.

The report, by former top aide Martin Reynolds and then deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara, was written in May 2020 amid concerns about discipline, “macho behaviour” and misogyny, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard yesterday.

Released as part of a batch of documents relevant to the inquiry, the report asked more than 45 people who worked closely with No 10 what could be done to better support the prime minister in May 2020.

Women staff were being ‘talked over and ignored’, UK Covid report finds

Watch: Johnson stressed ‘need to avoid overreaction’ at start of pandemic

04:00

‘High degree of dysfunctionality’ dealing with Johnson, says Shafi

03:00

The former private secretary to the prime minister for public services, Imran Shafi, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry there was a "high degree of dysfunctionality" when dealing with the then-PM Boris Johnson.

Counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC asked the witness: "The material may suggest there were a number of competing power sources in Downing Street, personality clashes, and we can see... a high degree of dysfunctionality in terms of dealing with the prime minister - would you agree?"

Mr Shafi replied: "Yes."

Mr Keith continued: "None of that leant itself well to the best sort of decision-making did it?"

Mr Shafi said: "No."

The ‘wrecked’ lives of forgotten long Covid sufferers

02:00

Nearly four years since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, you could be forgiven for believing the pandemic is behind us. But for many, it feels far from over.

Close to two million people face a daily battle with debilitating symptoms of long Covid – the lasting symptoms of the virus that remain after the infection is gone – with some now housebound, unable to walk and even partially blind.

Alan Chambers, 49, and Allan Reeling, 76, are among those who have been grappling with the illness for years, having caught coronavirus in March 2020, two months after the UK’s first two patients tested positive for the virus.

Read more here:

Long Covid: The ‘wrecked’ lives of forgotten sufferers

Watch: Reynolds agrees Covid officials operated ‘without proper playbook’

01:00

Johnson ‘cannot lead’, says UK’s top civil servant

00:00

The UK's top civil servant vented that Boris Johnson "cannot lead" amid pandemic-era frustration with the prime minister's leadership, according to WhatsApp messages shared with the Covid-19 inquiry.

Simon Case, who remains Cabinet Secretary, told Mr Johnson's then-chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the prime minister was making government "impossible".

The private correspondence, which took place as the Government grappled with the spread of Covid, came during the appearance of former top aide Martin Reynolds at Lady Hallett's probe.

Mr Case, who has temporarily stepped back from his role due to a "private medical matter", told Mr Cummings that the PM "cannot lead and we cannot support him in leading with this approach".

In the message, read at the hearing, Mr Case said: "I am at the end of my tether.

“He changes strategic direction every day (Monday we were all about fear of virus returning as per Europe, March etc - today we're in 'let it rip' mode cos (sic) the UK is pathetic, needs a cold shower etc).

"The team captain cannot change the call on the big plays every day. The team can't deliver anything under these circumstances. Decide and set direction - deliver - explain. Gov't isn't actually that hard but this guy is really making it impossible."

Recap: Partygate was ‘ultimate insult’ to Covid bereaved, inquiry told

Monday 30 October 2023 23:00

A woman who lost her partner to Covid has hit out at UK Government officials who held illegal lockdown parties, saying there was a “culture of contempt for the ordinary people” throughout the pandemic.

Jane Morrison, of Scottish Covid Bereaved, told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry on Friday of the hardship she faced after her partner, Jacky Morrison-Hart, died in 2020.

Ms Morrison-Hart, 49, had been admitted to hospital for a separate illness but contracted Covid-19 while at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

After battling the disease, she died a short time later in October 2020.

Ryan McDougall reports:

Partygate was ‘ultimate insult’ to Covid bereaved, inquiry told

Monday 30 October 2023 22:15

Monday 30 October 2023 22:15 , Tara Cobham

Scotland’s First Minister has said he has not deleted WhatsApp messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, following press reports his predecessor and senior officials may have.

Last week a note to the chairman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry from one of its counsels said the inquiry was of the belief that the “majority” of informal messages, including on WhatsApp had “not been retained”.

Humza Yousaf said on Monday he had retained his messages, but that there had been a Scottish Government policy on social media messaging which advised their deletion after 30 days.

Press reports in recent days suggested former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and chief medical officer Dr Sir Gregor Smith may have deleted messages either manually or through the use of the app’s auto-delete function.

The First Minister said on Monday: “I don’t know why there’s been press reports suggesting I’ve deleted my WhatsApp messages, that’s not true.

“I’ve retained my WhatsApp messages and, of course, whatever the Covid Inquiry asks for, I’ll be absolutely prepared to hand them over as I would for the Scottish inquiry too.”

Monday 30 October 2023 21:00

Monday 30 October 2023 21:00 , Tara Cobham

An internal report into the culture at the top of Government in the early months of the pandemic found that female staff were being “talked over and ignored” and “bad behaviours” were being tolerated from senior leaders.

The report, by former top aide Martin Reynolds and then deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara, was written in May 2020 amid concerns about discipline, “macho behaviour” and misogyny, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard on Monday.

Released as part of a batch of documents relevant to the inquiry, the report asked more than 45 people who worked closely with No 10 what could be done to better support the prime minister in May 2020.

Among the themes listed by the report are that culture was failing to get the best from people.

“Lots of people mentioned junior women being talked over or ignored,” the report summarised. “We need a modern culture of organised collaboration, not superhero bunfight.”

The report also found that “people are exhausted and stressed” and that “bad behaviours from senior leaders (are) tolerated”. Other themes included that there were “far too many meetings” taking up the time of senior leadership, and that No 10 was “always at war with someone”.

Mr Reynolds was asked about the report while giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday. He agreed with counsel that the report showed “dysfunctionality, lack of discipline, chaos and a significant degree of misogyny”.

Monday 30 October 2023 20:00

Monday 30 October 2023 20:00 , Tara Cobham

Families held a vigil for Covid-19 victims at the site of Dominic Cummings’ eyesight-testing lockdown trip, ahead of his appearance at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Campaigners projected the message “228,040 Covid deaths – is that clear enough to read?” on to the walls of Barnard Castle on Monday.

The County Durham beauty spot made headlines during the pandemic when it was disclosed that Mr Cummings, former prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser at the time, had taken a day trip there in April 2020, while the country was in lockdown.

Katie Dickinson reports:

Vigil at Barnard Castle ahead of Dominic Cummings’ Covid inquiry appearance

Monday 30 October 2023 19:45

Monday 30 October 2023 19:45 , Tara Cobham

Senior Labour MP Andy McDonald has had the party whip suspended for using the controversial phrase “between the river and the sea” in a pro-Palestine rally speech.

The MP for Middlesbrough used the phrase as he urged peace between Israelis and Palestinians at an event at the weekend.

Some pro-Palestinian protesters have chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” during recent demonstrations in London, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

Lydia Patrick reports:

Labour MP Andy McDonald suspended over ‘between the river and the sea’ speech

Monday 30 October 2023 19:25

Monday 30 October 2023 19:25 , Tara Cobham

Rishi Sunak is holding a live chat with tech mogul Elon Musk during the prime minister’s artificial intelligence (AI) at Bletchley Park this week.

Mr Sunak revealed that he would have a conversation with the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, on his social media platform this Thursday evening.

No 10 has denied Mr Sunak’s big summit is being snubbed by world leaders, since US president Joe Biden is among those skipping the gathering. Tech chiefs are set to join ministers and government officials at the two-day event.

Adam Forrest, Political Correspondent reports:

Rishi Sunak to hold live chat with Elon Musk during AI summit

Monday 30 October 2023 19:03

Monday 30 October 2023 19:03 , Tara Cobham

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's approach to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was "mad and dangerous" and his constant indecision made it "impossible" to tackle the virus, the government's top civil servant told officials.

The exchanges between Simon Case, the government's most senior official, and officials in which he also described Britain's response in 2020 as a "terrible, tragic joke", were shown on Monday to the inquiry into how the government handled the worst health crisis in almost a century.

In the autumn of 2020 when the government was discussing how to suppress the virus, Case said of Johnson: "He cannot lead and we cannot support him under these circumstances. The team captain cannot change the call on the big plays every day." He then wrote in capital letters: "IT HAS TO STOP".

Months earlier when the government was reopening after the first lockdown, Case said Johnson wanted to let the virus "rip" and compared Johnson's approach to the way US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who were known for dismissing the threat of Covid, were handling the crisis.

"This is in danger of becoming Trump/Bolsonaro level mad and dangerous," Case told other colleagues.

A spokesman for Johnson, who will appear as a witness in the inquiry in the future, declined to comment.

Monday 30 October 2023 18:48

Monday 30 October 2023 18:48 , Tara Cobham

Scathing WhatsApp messages sent between Boris Johnson’s top team accused the former PM of creating chaos during the Covid crisis – complaining that he “flip-flopped” every day on direction and made it “impossible” to tackle the pandemic.

A series of startling new revelations emerged at the Covid inquiry, as messages shared between cabinet secretary Simon Case, chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance and top adviser Dominic Cummings exposed the disdain they held for Mr Johnson.

It also emerged that Mr Johnson’s key aide Martin Reynolds set messages to “disappear” in a key Covid WhatsApp group only weeks after the ex-PM promised the Covid inquiry.

Adam Forrest and Archie Mitchell report:

Boris flip-flopping’ made it ‘impossible’ to tackle Covid, advisers’ messages reveal

Monday 30 October 2023 18:10

Monday 30 October 2023 18:10 , Tara Cobham

Dominic Cummings’ press conference on his lockdown trip to Barnard Castle was described as a “car crash” by the former chief scientist, who said the journey had clearly gone against the rules at the time.

Sir Patrick Vallance, writing in his notebooks at the time in May 2020, also said he and England’s then-chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty felt No 10 officials were trying to “strong arm” them into appearing by Boris Johnson’s side at a Downing Street press conference afterwards.

Monday’s hearing at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard Mr Cummings, who became well-known to the public when news of his trip to the Co Durham beauty spot emerged, described as “the most empowered chief of staff Downing Street has seen”.

He will give evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

Aine Fox reports:

Patrick Vallance said Cummings’ Durham trip ‘clearly against lockdown rules’

Monday 30 October 2023 17:49

Monday 30 October 2023 17:49 , Tara Cobham

Former private secretary to Boris Johnson Imran Shafi also said Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, had criticised Rishi Sunak’s “Eat out to help out” scheme in August 2020 – calling it “Eat out to help out the virus”.

Monday 30 October 2023 17:07

Monday 30 October 2023 17:07 , Tara Cobham

Rishi Sunak has sacked a senior Tory from his government job as a ministerial aide for calling breaking ranks and calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hama conflict.

Paul Bristow, a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the science department, called for a “permanent” ceasefire in Gaza in a letter to Mr Sunak.

The MP for Peterborough said it “would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid [to] reach the people who need it the most”.

Adam Forrest, Political Correspondent reports:

Rishi Sunak sacks senior Tory aide for calling for Gaza ceasefire

Monday 30 October 2023 17:05

Monday 30 October 2023 17:05 , Tara Cobham

A series of scathing WhatsApp messages sent between Boris Johnson’s top team have accused the former prime minister of making it “impossible” to tackle Covid, as he created chaos and changed direction “every day”.

The extraordinary messages sent between the likes of Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Simon Case reveal the strong disquiet among Mr Johnson’s advisers, with Mr Case, the cabinet secretary and top civil servant, at one point declaring: “I am at the end of my tether.”

The ex-PM’s top officials also branded him “weak and indecisive” and referred to him as a “trolley”. Chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, meanwhile, said Mr Johnson was “all over the place” and “so completely inconsistent”.

Archie Mitchell reports:

The extraordinary WhatsApps that reveal the ‘chaos’ of Boris Johnson’s government

Monday 30 October 2023 16:50

Monday 30 October 2023 16:50 , Adam Forrest, Political Correspondent

Imran Shafi, a former private secretary to the PM, also told the inquiry there was a “high degree of dysfunctionality” when dealing with Mr Johnson. The official said the then-PM “did not think Covid was a big deal” in the months leading up to the first lockdown.

Mr Shafi also revealed an extract from his notebook from a March 2020 meeting involving Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Someone at the meeting said: “Why are we destroying economy for people who will die anyway soon”. The former private secretary said he thought Mr Johnson had made the remarks.

Monday 30 October 2023 16:48

Monday 30 October 2023 16:48 , Tara Cobham

Monday 30 October 2023 16:26

Monday 30 October 2023 16:26 , Tara Cobham

Monday 30 October 2023 16:12

Monday 30 October 2023 16:12 , Matt Mathers

Shafi told the inquiry that the government didn’t have a proper plan for Covid and when one was finally put together it was too late.

He was asked by Hugo Keith KC if he accepted that “control” of Covid had already been lost by 3 March 2020.

This was when the government published its plan. “When you look at the facts now, yes,” Shafi said.

He also said that there was a lack of planning by Cobra and that the centre of government - the Cabinet Office and No 10 - could have done more to lead the response to the virus.

The Department for Health and Social Care, then run by Matt Hancock, had been given most of the responsibility.

Monday 30 October 2023 16:06

Monday 30 October 2023 16:06 , Matt Mathers

Shafi tells the inquiry there was not enough focus in government about preventing in the weeks leading up to when Covid first hit the UK.

He says officials were more concerned about “excessive death management” when Hugo Keith KC, the inquiry lawyer, pointed out the virus had been running riot in Italy at the time.

“Alarm bells should have been ringing, did we have the right plans should it come to the UK on this scale?" the lawyer asked.

Shafi replies: “I think there was too much focus on excessive death management and not enough focus on preventing those deaths.”

Monday 30 October 2023 15:40

Monday 30 October 2023 15:40 , Matt Mathers

Monday 30 October 2023 15:35

Monday 30 October 2023 15:35 , Matt Mathers

One of Boris Johnson ’s key aides turned messages to “disappear” in a key Covid WhatsApp group only weeks before the Covid inquiry was announced, it has been revealed.

Martin Reynolds was grilled about switching the function to delete messages in the then-PM’s group April 2021 – just before the inquiry was announced in May 2021 – as he gave evidence on Monday.

Adam Forrest reports:

Ex-No10 chief admits he ‘disappeared’ messages in PM’s WhatsApps group chat

Monday 30 October 2023 15:26

Monday 30 October 2023 15:26 , Matt Mathers

Baroness Hallett confirms that Lee Cain will be called back to the inquiry tomorrow morning.

He had been due to give evidence this afternoon but has been delayed due to Martin Reynolds’s session overrunning.

She also pauses proceedings for a short break.

Monday 30 October 2023 15:19

Monday 30 October 2023 15:19 , Matt Mathers

Monday 30 October 2023 15:17

Monday 30 October 2023 15:17 , Matt Mathers

Mr Shafi was pressed on why there was a focus on repatriation of Britons from China, as opposed to the possible spread of coronavirus in the UK.

He said that “a lot of the focus at the centre was how do we make sure this doesn’t come to the UK, or we contain it, rather than getting into the difficult measures that you might have to take should you fail to contain.”

Hugo Keith KC said there had been a meeting on February 4 2020 that saw coronavirus discussed, but general NHS objectives were also on the agenda.

Asked to what extent coronavirus had “made its way to the centre of government concern”, Mr Shaf said: “It had, but probably not to the extent that it ought to have.”

He said that part of the meeting saw Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock discuss the promise to build 40 new hospitals and other manifesto commitments.

Monday 30 October 2023 15:10

Monday 30 October 2023 15:10 , Matt Mathers

Boris Johnson “did not think Covid was a big deal” in the months before Britain’s first national lockdown, his former private secretary for public services Imran Shafi has said, Archie Mitchell reports.

Speaking to the Covid inquiry about the government’s approach to Covid in January and February 2020, Mr Shafi said: “I don’t think he thought it was a big deal at that time.”

Monday 30 October 2023 15:06

Monday 30 October 2023 15:06 , Matt Mathers

Mr Shafi tells the inquiry there was a “high degree of dysfunctionality” when dealing with the then-PM Boris Johnson.

Counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC asked the witness: “The material may suggest there were a number of competing power sources in Downing Street, personality clashes, and we can see… a high degree of dysfunctionality in terms of dealing with the prime minister – would you agree?”

Mr Shafi replied: “Yes.”

Mr Keith continued: “None of that leant itself well to the best sort of decision-making did it?”

Mr Shafi said: “No.”

Monday 30 October 2023 15:02

Monday 30 October 2023 15:02 , Matt Mathers

Sir Patrick Vallance said senior officials in Number 10 had tried to “strong arm” himself and Professor Sir Chris Whitty into appearing at a press conference around the time it emerged Dominic Cummings had gone to Barnard Castle during the first lockdown.

Sir Patrick described Mr Cumming’s Downing Street rose garden statement to the media as a “car crash” and “rambling”, and said neither he nor Prof sir Chris wanted to do a press conference with then-PM Boris Johnson after.

An extract from the former chief scientist’s notebooks, dated May 25 2020 read: “Chris and I not at all keen to do the press conference. All highly political and dwarfed by DC. We tried to get out of it by suggesting that it was not the right day to announce new measures, and that this will undermine our credibility.

“No luck – Simon Case had a go but to no avail…We both went in but then spoke to Stuart G who spoke to PM. We interrupted listening to DC’s rambling and car crash conference to speak to PM.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:55

Monday 30 October 2023 14:55 , Matt Mathers

The Covid inquiry’s lead counsel Hugo Keith KC has quizzed Martin Reynolds on whether Boris Johnson made “disparaging remarks about the existence or severity of long Covid”, Archie Mitchell reports.

The ex-PM’s then principal private secretary said he “can’t remember” whether Mr Johnson did.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:51

Monday 30 October 2023 14:51 , Matt Mathers

Martin Reynolds said the invitation to a gathering in the No 10 garden had less impact on public confidence because details of it emerged later, Archie Mitchell reports.

"It actually broke into the news about 15 months later. So while I totally accept... I was totally wrong in the way I sent the email around and for the event, I think the impact on public confidence - although obviously now in terms of public confidence, more generally it did have a serious impact - in terms of the pandemic at that time it was less, it had less impact."

Monday 30 October 2023 14:43

Monday 30 October 2023 14:43 , Matt Mathers

Imran Shafi is now giving evidence to the inquiry.

Mr Shafi served as Mr Johnson’s private secretary for public services during the Covid pandemic.

He is asked about his previously employment and the role he performed while working in Downing Street.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:41

Monday 30 October 2023 14:41 , Matt Mathers

Martin Reynolds was warned by Downing Street’s comms chief Lee Cain that plans to have a leaving party for a colleague came with “substantial” risks, Archie Mitchell reports.

In an exchange shown to the Covid inquiry between Mr Reynolds and Mr Cain, Mr Reynolds asked whether to do “a larger event indoors but with some people carrying on outside afterwards”.

Mr Cain said he was “not sure it works at all” and “obviously comes with rather substantial comms risks”.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:40

Monday 30 October 2023 14:40 , Matt Mathers

Martin Reynolds has apologised “unreservedly” for sending an email to more than 100 Downing Street staff inviting them to a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street’s garden during lockdown, Archie Mitchell reports.

Quizzed about the email by the Covid inquiry’s lead counsel Hugo Keith KC, Mr Reynolds said he was “totally wrong” to have organised the event.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:40

Monday 30 October 2023 14:40 , Matt Mathers

Sir Patrick Vallance believed Dominic Cummings’s drive to Barnard Castle during lockdown was “clearly against the rules”, Archie Mitchell reports.

The former chief scientific advisor said he and Chris Whitty were “very reluctant” to do a press conference following the revelation, which sparked fury among the public.

Monday 30 October 2023 14:29

Monday 30 October 2023 14:29 , Matt Mathers

Martin Reynolds was asked about a report he conducted with Helen McNamara – deputy cabinet secretary at the Cabinet Office – in spring 2020 which found women had been talked over during meetings and people were shouting at each other, Adam Forrest reports.

Asked if the report found both “chaos” and a “significant degree of misogyny”, Mr Reynolds: “I agree.” He said he had talked Mr Johnson though the report.

Asked if there was a significant reduction in the misogyny after the report, Mr Reynolds said the treatment of women “remained an ongoing cultural issue which I think we could have done more to address”.