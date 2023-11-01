Covid Inquiry latest: Top civil servant Helen McNamara referenced in 'misogynistic' messages to give evidence

Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara (www.gov.uk)

A former top civil servant criticised by Dominic Cummings in expletive-laden WhatsApp messages is set to appear before the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, will face questions about the Government's pandemic response on Wednesday from 10am.

WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry on Tuesday revealed that Mr Cummings had labelled Ms MacNamara "that c***" and said he would "handcuff her and escort her" from Downing Street.

"I don’t care how it's done but that woman must be out of our hair – we cannot keep dealing with this horrific meltdown of the British state while dodging stilettos from that c***," he wrote.

Mr Cummings denied that he behaved in a misogynistic way during his time in Downing Street.

Ms MacNamara authored a report in the early period of the pandemic on the culture at the top of Government, finding that female staff were being "talked over and ignored" and "bad behaviours" were being tolerated from senior leaders.