Covid inquiry latest news: George Osborne to give evidence - watch live

George Osborne, former chancellor under David Cameron, is set to give evidence in the Covid inquiry today.

Mr Osborne will likely be asked about austerity measures implemented during his time in government, and questioned if they had a knock on effect on pandemic preparedness.

His testimony will come after that of Oliver Letwin, the former cabinet office secretary, which starts at 10am.

Mr Cameron on Monday admitted his government made a “mistake” by focusing on an influenza pandemic and not other viruses.

The former prime minister between 2010 and 2016 accepted that “many consequences” followed from the focus on pandemic flu.

Mr Cameron said he does not accept that his government’s health budget was “inadequate” and led to a “depletion in its ability to provide an adequate service”.

10:12 AM BST

Who is Oliver Letwin?

Oliver Letwin was appointed by David Cameron as the minister of state for government policy in 2010.

He was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2014 and 2016 , and was appointed to work on Brexit in 2016.

Mr Letwin’s role in Cameron’s government involved pandemic planning and preparedness, which he is expected to be asked about today.

10:06 AM BST

Today's hearing gets underway

The first of today’s evidence hearings has now gotten underway.

Sir Oliver Letwin is being questioned by Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel for the inquiry.

09:52 AM BST

David Cameron: It was a 'mistake' to focus on flu pandemic

David Cameron yesterday told the Covid Inquiry that his government made a “mistake” by focusing on an influenza pandemic and not looking at other types of viruses.

Giving evidence under oath on Monday morning, Mr Cameron became the first former prime minister to be questioned by the inquiry.

He dismissed claims austerity contributed to pandemic failings and said that the focus on a flu pandemic meant “questions weren’t asked” about measures such as school closures and that there was a “danger of groupthink” in relation to influenza.

09:37 AM BST

Who is giving evidence today?

The first witness today is expected to be Oliver Letwin, the former minister for government policy between 2010 and 2016 and former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster between 2014 and 2016.

George Osborne, the former chancellor, is due to be sworn in to give evidence later this morning.

He will likely be asked about austerity measures during his time in government, following on from David Cameron’s appearance at the inquiry on Tuesday.

Finally, we will be hearing from Dame Sally Davies, who was chief medical officer from 2010 to 2019.

09:37 AM BST

