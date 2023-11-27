Covid Inquiry watch LIVE: Sadiq Khan's 'fury' at exclusion from key meetings as London mayor gives evidence

Sadiq Khan began giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Monday morning.

Ahead of the appearance, written evidence from the Mayor recalled his shock at being told how Covid was ripping through London in the early stages of the pandemic – and his fury at being excluded from key Government meetings.

In a statement to the inquiry, the mayor said it was “shocking” to learn directly from the Government for the first time “just how bad things were” when he was invited to his first Cobra meeting on March 16, 2020.

Mr Khan said: “I remember that the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] referred to the need for draconian measures and said the country would not have faced anything like it since the Second World War.

“I simply could not understand why, particularly given the increased severity of the outbreak in London… this information was only being shared with me at this stage. I was both deeply worried and furious that London had not been involved in conversations until this point.”

Sadiq Khan's written evidence to the Covid inquiry released

10:07 , Sami Quadri

Matt Hancock to appear before Covid inquiry this week

10:10 , Sami Quadri

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will appear before the Covid-19 inquiry this week, in a series of hearings that will also hear evidence from Michael Gove and Dominic Raab.

In what will be a highly anticipated week of evidence, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former health secretary Sajid Javid and former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries will also take questions.

The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip by appearing on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... TV show, played a key role in the UK's pandemic response.

But witnesses have expressed concern about his performance as health secretary, with the inquiry hearing that the country's most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.

Simon Case will not appear before inquiry due to medical issue

10:40 , Sami Quadri

Simon Case will not appear before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry this year due to an ongoing health problem.

In a ruling published on Monday, inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett formally excused Mr Case, the Cabinet Secretary, from giving evidence in 2023 “due to ill health”.

Lady Hallett said she would receive an update on Mr Case’s ability to give evidence at the end of January 2024 or on his return to work from sick leave, and is expected to convene a special hearing to receive his evidence.

She said in her ruling: “It very much remains my intention that Mr Case should give oral evidence to the inquiry.”