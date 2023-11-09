Watch Covid Inquiry LIVE: Former Home Secretary Priti Patel begins evidence

Former Home Secretary Dame Priti Patel has begun giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

She is likely to face questions over her approach to controlling the border and “heavy handed” policing of lockdown rules.

Dame Priti lobbied for stricter border controls in the early stages of the pandemic in an attempt to prevent the virus reaching the UK, but was overruled.

As home secretary, she defended the way police enforced lockdown measures, despite criticism of their approach.

She said she would “call the police” if she saw her neighbours flouting the rules and backed “strong enforcement”.

The inquiry earlier heard from former policing chief Martin Hewitt, who described the government's communication of Covid rules to the public during the pandemic as "incredibly confusing".

Follow latest updates below.

'It was a fraught time' says Dame Priti regarding border control decisions

13:09 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Counsel to the Inquiry Hugo Keith KC described borer control as "undoubtedly a divisive issue", adding that during the pandemic it became "not just a political but a public health matter as well".

"It was a fraught time," said Dame Priti. "Our hands I think were effectively forced really, because of Wuhan what was happening in China.

"That led to a series of measures...around borers, visas, etc."

Asked by Mr Keith if it was the case that there were no step-by-step plans in place for the borders "in the event there is a viral pandemic identified offshore, and a clear indication it's coming [to the UK]" ,she responded: "I do think that's fair."

Dame Priti defends Home Office's communication with police during pandemic

12:50 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Dame Priti Patel has said she feels the Home Office "led...a very structured way of working with law enforcement", during the pandemic.

Her comments come after former police chief Martin Hewitt criticised the government's handling of the crisis earlier this morning, and its communication with both the police and public.Dame Priti admitted the government was "learning all the time" during the pandemic.

Story continues

"Policing changed, but there were still law enforcement operations taking place," she said.

"I feel the Home Office led a very significant but actually a very structured way of working with law enforcement."

Priti Patel begins evidence

12:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former home secretary Prit Patel is now giving evidence.

People travelled 'hundreds of miles' to visit beauty spots in pandemic, says ex-policing chief

12:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Disparity in regulations in different parts of the UK and people travelling to beauty spots put pressure on policing, Mr Hewitt has told the inquiry.

He said people were “travelling in some cases hundreds of miles” to go to beautiful parts of the UK, making locals “quite angry” about “lots of people from other parts of the country coming into those communities when they are they are abiding by all the rules”.

“People’s preparedness to comply is eroded when [they] think that 'the other person over there is having an easier time than me'.

“And this particularly became relevant when we started to get local lockdowns and and in some places where you would have literally on opposite sides of the road different regulations for people.

“And that puts a pressure on policing.”

Ex-police chief says policing pandemic protests was 'great challenge'

11:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The top police chief during the pandemic had “very strong words” with the Government over how to police protests at the time, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.

Martin Hewitt, the former chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said protests presented a “great challenge” for forces.

“There was a confusion around which of the competing legislations took priority,” he said.

“It’s important for people to understand how that felt for police officers when we are in a pandemic where we are talking about the requirement for people to remain distanced, and then are being told to go and police a protest.

“I used very strong words behind closed doors in discussion with the Home Office and the Home Secretary at the time in relation to the situation.”

Law that allowed police to make people take tests slammed as 'bad'

11:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett has criticised “bad” coronavirus legislation that gave police the powers to compel people to take tests.

She said: “The power to direct a test..,that’s an extraordinary power to enact, and I shouldn’t criticise our elected representatives but I can’t see the purpose. I see an awful lot of uncertainties, reasonable grounds, whether it’s unpractical, having to have a public health officer.

"And there are so many reasons why that’s a bad piece of legislation.

“Again I shouldn’t criticise but I am going to.

“It’s something we need to get into whether, or when, we have another pandemic we have on the books ready to go legislation that’s better than this.”

Martin Hewitt, the former chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the powers were never used but agreed with the chairwoman.

“How on earth one forms a reasonable ground to suggest that somebody has or may be infected with a virus you can’t see seems to me quite a challenge in a practical sense,” he said.

Government communication of guidelines and laws 'incredibly confusing' to public, says ex-policing chief

11:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Mr Hewitt has criticised the government's communication of Covid rules to the public during the pandemic, describing its messaging as "incredibly confusing".

He described his frustration at seeing ministers on morning media rounds "refer[ring] to guidance as if it was reuglation or vice versa".

He said he would then have to make his own media appearances, explaining what was illegal and what was simply discouraged.

"It was incredibly unhelpful...for members of the public to understand," he said of the government's messaging.

He added that he believed the majority of the public "didn't want to break the rules", but that the rules themselves were "incredibly confusing to understand".

Former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Martin Hewitt arriving at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today (Getty Images)

Ex-NPCC chief says new legislation came through too late to enforce

11:10 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Mr Hewitt has said that as legislation was frequently amended as the government scrambled to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, "more should have been done" to keep police and the Home Office informed of the changes.

Recalling a specific case, he said: "There was a regulation that was going to change at one minute past midnight on one day...we receive the signed-off legislation at 11.45pm, so we had precisely 16 minutes."

He said he was forced to tell the then-Home Secretary "we were not going to be enforcing that legislation on that day, and that it would probably take us 24-36 hours to ensure that police officers out ther knew what they had to do".

He said that despite this, politicians would be on media rounds the next morning saying the legislation had come into effect, when it had not.

"It was unfair to put the officers in a position where they didn't understand precisely what they were meant to be doing," he said.

Policing during the pandemic wasn't just about issuing fines, says ex-NPCC chief

10:47 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Mr Hewitt has expressed frustration at the fact that when discussing the "level of enforcement" of Covid rules by police, many jump straight to the number of fines (fixed penalty notices) that were issued to rule-breakers.

He stressed many, many more engagements police had with the public ended before that stage, with police explaining the rules or encouraging people to return home.

"What we can't measure are the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of engagements that happened that ended [before fines had to be issued]," he said.

Mr Hewitt has also told how the NPCC launched 'Operation Talla' during the pandemic, aimed at distributing clear guidance to local police officers, to help them understand Covid guidelines and how to operate.

Former NPCC chief explains challenges policing faced

10:24 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Martin Hewitt is summing up the challenges Covid-19 posed to policing.

He explains the NPCC - of which he was chair throughout the pandemic - is responsible for helping coordinate national police activity, between individual forces which have operational independence.

In an extract of his witness statement shown to the hearing, he described "public health policing" as "largely uncharted territory" when the pandemic hit.

"This unprecedented situation called for an unprecedented response," he said in the statement.

The hearing has begun

10:03 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Today's hearing is now beginning. Up first giving evidence is Martin Hewitt QPM, former chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council.

He will then be followed by Dame Priti.

Former chair of National Police Chiefs' Council pictured arriving

09:51 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Martin Hewitt, the former chairman of the National Police Chief's Council, has been pictured arriving at the hearing.

He is due to speak first today, followed by former home secretary Dame Priti.

Martin Hewitt (L), who served as chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council from 2019 (Getty Images)

Former home secretary likely to be quizzed on 'heavy handled' policing of lockdowns

09:39 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel is likely to be quizzed today on her approach to controlling the border and “heavy handed” policing of lockdown rules.

Dame Priti lobbied for stricter border controls in the early stages of the pandemic in an attempt to prevent the virus reaching the UK, but was overruled.

As home secretary, she defended the way police enforced lockdown measures, despite criticism of their approach.

She said she would “call the police” if she saw her neighbours flouting the rules and backed “strong enforcement”.

Priti Patel, arriving to give evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry in London on Thursday (Getty Images)

Just weeks into the first lockdown, on April 5, 2020, then-cabinet secretary Lord Mark Sedwill raised concerns with prime minister Boris Johnson about “heavy-handed enforcement by some police forces”, according to his witness statement to the inquiry.

On the issue of border controls, she reportedly told the Conservative Friends of India group in 2021: “On ‘should we have closed our borders earlier’ the answer is yes, I was an advocate of closing them last March.”

Other witnesses due at the inquiry on Thursday are Martin Hewitt, the former chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Jun Pang, policy and campaigns officer with human rights group Liberty.

Priti Patel to give evidence today

09:17 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to The Standard's live blog.

We'll be bringing you updates from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry throughout today, as former home secretary Priti Patel is set to appear as a witness.

Former chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Martin Hewitt; and Jun Pang, of human rights organisation Liberty, are also due to give evidence.

Today's hearing is due to begin at 10am.

Follow along for everything you need to know.