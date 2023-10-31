Covid Inquiry latest: Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain to face grilling over Number 10's handling of pandemic

Protesters wait outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London on Tuesday morning (PA)

Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to Boris Johnson who fell foul of lockdown rules, will face questions at the Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

A key figure in Downing Street throughout the Government's early response to the pandemic, Mr Cummings will give evidence as the investigation continues.

Mr Cummings was Mr Johnson's top political aide in Downing Street from July 2019, having previously led Vote Leave in the Brexit referendum and worked on the Conservatives' 2019 election campaign.

He was asked to leave government by then-prime minister Mr Johnson in November 2020, months after it emerged he had taken a lockdown-breaking trip to County Durham with his family.

Mr Cummings made the journey by car from London at the end of March 2020, when the Government had instructed people to stay at home, and returned in April after driving to Barnard Castle, County Durham, amid concern that catching Covid had affected his eyesight.

Lee Cain, the former Number 10 director of communications who left government a day before Mr Cummings, will also appear at the inquiry alongside his close ally.

The two men will give evidence a day after Martin Reynolds, the civil servant dubbed "Party Marty" due to his role in the partygate scandal.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Reynolds apologised and said that Government protocols were "inadequate" and "grossly deficient" in the early days of the pandemic.

What's happening today?

08:17 , Miriam Burrell

Good morning.

Lee Cain will be first to give evidence to the inquiry from 10am, followed by Dominic Cummings for the rest of today.

10:00 am

Lee Cain (Former Director of Communications at No. 10)

Dominic Cummings (Former Adviser to the Prime Minister)

2:00 pm