Covid inquiry hires more than 60 barristers – and could cost £14m a year

The UK’s Covid inquiry has hired more than 60 barristers despite having no start date, raising fears that it could end up as the most expensive such investigation in history.

With almost a year to go before the inquiry is expected to begin hearing evidence, it employs as many barristers as the Bloody Sunday inquiry, the current record holder, which lasted 12 years and cost the taxpayer £192 million.

Baroness Hallett, the Covid inquiry chairman, has taken on 49 junior barristers to work with the 11 QCs already on the books to “conduct legal research, analyse and review documents, identify evidence, draft materials and assist with the preparation of hearings”, according to a statement.

The number of barristers working on the inquiry will raise concerns that it could drag on for years, with costs spiralling.

Boris Johnson has yet to agree the inquiry’s terms of reference, and it will have no legal standing until he does so. Lady Hallett’s staff have said they do not expect to begin hearing evidence from witnesses until next spring, a year later than Mr Johnson initially suggested.

The Prime Minister is facing possible legal action over the delayed start, with campaigners believing vital evidence could be lost as a result.

It only becomes an offence to destroy or tamper with evidence that could be of use to an inquiry after the start date has been announced, meaning evidence could be destroyed now without breaking the law.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group is seeking a judicial review of the delay, saying the Government has failed to start the inquiry in “reasonable time” after appointing a chairman, as the Inquiries Act requires it to do.

Under the Government’s costs protocol relating to legal representation at public expense, fees for leading counsel are set at £220 per hour and junior counsel at £120 per hour, meaning barristers working a 37-hour week would be paid £8,140 and £4,440 respectively.

For 11 senior and 49 junior barristers, that would equate to £307,100 per week – £14.1 million per year. However, the cost of barristers’ fees can be little more than half the total bill for an inquiry, meaning the true cost of the Covid inquiry could approach £30 million per year.

The Iraq war inquiry, which lasted eight years, cost £13 million because it employed far fewer lawyers, and the Leveson inquiry into press standards cost £5.4 million because it only employed three barristers for much of the time.

The Covid inquiry will examine the Government’s response to the pandemic, including the decisions around lockdowns and discharging hospital patients into care homes.

Lady Hallett wants to widen its scope to include an examination of the pandemic’s unequal impact on black, Asian and minority ethnic people, as well as its effect on mental health and on children.

The Government has said only that the terms of reference will be published “shortly”.

The inquiry’s legal team will be led by Hugo Keith QC, who represented the Queen at the inquest into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Rebekah Brooks, the News UK chief executive, at the Leveson Inquiry into press standards.

He will be assisted by Martin Smith, solicitor to the inquiry, who previously worked on the 7/7 London bombings inquests and the Hutton Inquiry into the death of Dr David Kelly, the weapons inspector.