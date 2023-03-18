The Covid inquiry could last seven years. The public need answers much earlier

National Covid Memorial Wall - ANDY RAIN/Shutterstock

One of the reasons the disclosures in The Lockdown Files were so important was the fear that, unlike other countries, Britain would take an age to complete its official inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic – so long, in fact, that lessons may not be learnt in time for the next public health emergency. Now, as we report, it seems those fears are being realised, with contracts for key participants that suggest marathon proceedings to come, perhaps as long as seven years.

The central system for securely transferring documents online, for example, has potentially been contracted up to 2029. This, if it were an end date for the inquiry proper, would be far too long. While no one disputes the need to be thorough, an endless process is the enemy of useful scrutiny. Do we really want, a decade or so hence, to see greying, long-forgotten ministers defend actions none can quite recall?

It is difficult to comprehend, moreover, how some £114 million has been spent before the inquiry has even interrogated its first witness. The expenditure appears to have come from the handing out of just 37 contracts, and is a figure we should expect to rise significantly – not least to pay for the 150 lawyers already associated with the proceedings, either directly or as representatives.

Whether or not it is necessary, this legal bonanza can only be justified if, soon enough, the Covid-19 inquiry helps to explain not just the course of the disease, but why the nation was subjected to numerous lockdowns which so clearly damaged health, wealth and social cohesion.