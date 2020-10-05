COVID-Infected Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly for ‘Surprise’ Visit

Even as he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday, 4 October, in his car waving to his supporters, reported Associated Press.

The President’s visit comes after he promised “a surprise” for his supporters in a video posted a video on social media.

“I am starting to feel good, you don’t know, over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test. So we will be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” Trump said in a four-minute video, released earlier in the day.

Also Read: Trump Has COVID; How Might This Affect His Chances of Re-Election?

“I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We have done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go,” Trump added.

Trump’s Health Shows ‘Ups & Downs’

Trump’s health has shown ‘ups and downs’, but is now in a better condition than it was on Friday when he was hospitalised, the doctors said on the same day.

He had been hospitalised at the Walter Reed Medical Centre since Friday, 2 October, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Dr Sean Conley said he is “continuing to improve” but, as with any illness, “there are frequent ups and downs”.

“Late Friday morning when I returned to the bedside, the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94 percent,” Conley said. He further said the President was given supplemental oxygen and his current blood oxygen level is 98 percent.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read: Trump Better Now, Had Fever, Low Oxygen Levels on Friday: Doctors

. Read more on World by The Quint.JEE Advanced 2020 Results to Be Declared SoonCOVID-Infected Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly for ‘Surprise’ Visit . Read more on World by The Quint.