COVID-Infected Trump Holds First In-Person Event at the White House Since Hospitalization

Less than a week after returning to the White House following a three-day coronavirus hospitalization, President Donald Trump held his first in-person event at the White House.

On Saturday, Trump, who did not wear a face mask, hosted an event on the South Lawn, which was billed as a "peaceful protest for law & order," while addressing a crowd from the White House balcony.

"First of all, I'm feeling great," the president said to the 2,000 visitors, who were not socially distanced from one another. The attendees are part of a group called "Blexit," which is a campaign to convince minorities to leave the Democratic Party, according to the Washington Post.

Next, Trump is scheduled to attend three rallies: a Sanford, Florida, event on Monday, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania, event on Tuesday, and a Des Moines, Iowa, event on Wednesday.

Ahead of Saturday's event, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told reporters they were "making sure we’re taking precautions" and that all in attendance would be screened for COVID-19. "The president’s at a great distance, he’s going to be up on a balcony and very briefly address the supporters there" she added. "He’s eager to get back out and be talking to the American people.”

Farah also shared that Trump hopes to begin traveling again. "Hopefully once he’s cleared by the doctor, he’ll be back on the road soon," she said, declining to answer questions about if the White House would confirm the president had tested negative for the virus.

The event took place hours after Trump opened up about his hospitalization and coronavirus symptoms during his first on-camera interview. Appearing on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight Friday, Trump said that he was feeling "really good" and had been off medication for eight hours.

According to the president, his symptoms included a sore throat and a lack of energy. Trump also claimed that he “didn’t have a problem with breathing,” although doctors previously revealed that the president had been given supplemental oxygen following his diagnosis.

Trump went on to say that his treatment has now concluded and that he will be tested again for COVID-19 on Saturday, although he declined to go into specifics about his most recent results. "I have been retested and I know I'm at either the bottom of the scale or free," Trump said.

Although both Trump and his campaign have repeatedly declined to state when the president’s most recent negative test for COVID-19 was, raising questions about whether he is still contagious, doctors have continued to speak optimistically about his condition.

In a memo to reporters on Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley previously said in a memo to reporters that he "fully anticipate[s] the President's safe return to public engagements" by Saturday.

The appearance marked his latest attempt to project strength and reframe the discussion around his much-scrutinized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic — which included months of refusing to wear masks as well as dismissing the severity of the highly contagious virus.