Covid: What impact has the furlough scheme had?

Pubs and restaurants were the source of many furloughed workers

It's been a little over seven months since the government pledged to subsidise the wages of employees hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Whatever your memories of the occasion, it was a significant moment. The UK's long lockdown had not yet begun, but it was clearly on the way.

On that same date, 20 March, cafes, pubs and restaurants were ordered to close, while three days later, people were ordered to stay at home and non-essential shops were shut.

It was a defining event for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, too, as he unveiled his "unprecedented" furlough scheme.

Drawn up after lengthy talks with business groups and union leaders, it committed the government to paying 80% of the salaries of staff who were kept on by their employer while unable to work, covering wages of up to £2,500 a month.

View photos Number of furloughed workers More

Under the furlough scheme, which ends on 31 October, around 9.6 million people have benefited at one time or another, with a steep take-up in the first few months.

But that doesn't mean the government was ever paying that many people's wages at any given time.

According to data from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the number of jobs furloughed peaked at 8.9 million on 8 May. It then fell to 6.8 million by 30 June and an estimated 5.1 million at the end of July, by which time lockdown restrictions had eased.

Since then, it has shrunk to about 3.3 million - but that still represents 12% of the UK's workforce. At the same time, those who remained in work saw their hours decline sharply.

View photos Decrease in hours worked More

Big bill

In his announcement in March, the chancellor extended sympathy to those fearful of losing their livelihoods.

"To all those at home right now, anxious about the days ahead, I say this: you will not face this alone," he said.

Although he has since become one of the country's best-known politicians and currently enjoys one of the highest net approval ratings in opinion polls, Mr Sunak was fairly new in his post at the time.

A week and a half earlier, in his first Budget, he had announced a £30bn package to boost the economy and get the country through the virus outbreak.

Initially, that seemed like a lot. But the chancellor's Job Retention Scheme, to give it its official name. along with other support measures, would end up incurring a far bigger bill.

View photos Government borrowing More

So far, coronavirus has cost the government more than £200bn, with about £40bn spent on the furlough scheme alone.

As a result, government borrowing has increased substantially to cover the cost of that economic support.

