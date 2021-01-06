Covid hotspots NSW: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations
New South Wales health authorities have updated a list of hotspots Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.
Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days after you were last there, others must monitor for symptoms.
Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.
New locations added on 6 January 2020
Anyone who attended the following venues is a close contact who must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result:
Orange: Birdie Noshery & Drinking est., Sunday 3 January, 12pm – 2pm
Broken Hill: Gourmet Cribtin, Saturday 2 January, 12pm – 2pm (CST)
Mays Hill: Sydney Murugan Temple, Friday 1 January, 12.46pm – 1.06pm (updated, see times)
Anyone who was at the following venues on the dates and during the times listed is urged to immediately get tested and self-isolate until you receive further advice from NSW Health:
Merrylands: Merrylands RSL, Monday 28 December, 4pm – 6pm (updated, see times)
Paramatta: Saravanaa Bhavan Indian restaurant, Monday 28 December, 10.20am – 10.50am
Parramatta: Ollie Webb Cricket Ground (social cricket match), Monday 28 December, 7.30am – 11am
Mays Hill: Sydney Murugan Temple, Friday 1 January, 12.30pm – 12.46pm and 1:06pm – 1:30pm (updated, see times)
Pendle Hill: Sydney Marina Dine In & Take Away, Sunday 3 January, 12.30pm – 12.50pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is considered a casual contact who should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received, and continue to monitor for symptoms and test again if any symptoms develop:
Wentworthville: BWS, Sunday 27 December, 8.30pm – 8.35pm
Wentworthville: Domino’s Pizza, Sunday 27 December, 8.50pm – 9pm
Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times is considered a casual contact who should monitor for symptoms and if they appear, isolate and get tested until a negative result is received:
Wentworthville: Woolworths, Wednesday 30 December, 12pm – 12.10pm
Wentworthville: Green Farm Meat NSW Halal, Wednesday 30 December, 12.10pm – 12.15pm
Wentworthville: Udaya Supermarket, Wednesday 30 December, 6.30pm – 6.35pm
Wentworthville: Ambeys Big Apple, Friday 1 January, 5.30pm – 5.40pm
Wentworthville: Sri Lakshmi Supermarket, Friday 1 January, 5.40pm – 5.45pm
Wentworthville: Pizza Hut, Saturday 2 January. 8.30pm – 8.40pm
Wentworthville: Ambeys Big Apple, Saturday 2 January, 8.45pm – 8.50pm
Wentworthville: Udaya Supermarket, Sunday 3 January, 6.30pm – 6.40pm
Wentworthville: Udaya Supermarket, Monday 4 January, 6.30pm – 6.35pm
Wentworthville: Swagath Biryani House, Monday 4 January, 6.40pm – 6.50pm
All previous locations and transport services announced can be found in the searchable tables below.
Latest COVID-19 case locations in NSW
Transport services
Areas with increased testing
If you live in or have visited the following suburbs in the past two weeks, get tested even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.
Suburbs in the Canterbury Local Government Area
Ashbury
Belfield
Campsie
Canterbury
Clemton Park
Croydon Park
Earlwood
Hurlstone Park
Learn more about the restrictions for Greater Sydney (including the Blue Mountains), the Central Coast and Wollongong.
Find your local government area (LGA)
