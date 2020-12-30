Covid hotspots NSW: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations

New South Wales health authorities have updated a list of hotspots Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.

Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days after you were last there, others must monitor for symptoms.

Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.

List of case locations in NSW

People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days after they were last there, even if they receive a negative result:

  • Alexandria: Cortex Gym – Strength and Conditioning Class, Tuesday, 15 December

  • Auburn: Rosnay Golf Club Bistro, Sunday 20 December, 11.15am - 12.15pm

  • Auburn: Chicago Jones Coffee & Chocolate Maison, Sunday 20 December, 2:50pm - 4pm

  • Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym on any day on or after Tuesday 8 December is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days after they were last at the gym. Additionally, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December is advised to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result

  • Avalon: The House Nail Salon, Monday 14 December, 10.30am to 11.30am

  • Avalon: Alma Avalon Restaurant, Avalon Beach, Wednesday 16 December, 8.30pm until close

  • Avalon Beach: Nourished Cafe and Lounge, Saturday 12 December 7:15am-7:40am, Sunday, 13 December 10am-11am

  • Avalon Beach: Surf Club, Tuesday, 15 December, 8.30am to 9am

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach RSL club, Friday 11 December all day, Sunday, 13 December 8.30pm-9.15pm, Monday 14 December all day, Tuesday 15 December all day, Wednesday 16 December, opening time to 1pm and 1pm to 12am (midnight)

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Sunday 13 December, 5pm to 7pm and Tuesday 15 December, 3pm to 5pm and 6pm-8.30pm

  • Avalon Beach: Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, Monday 14 December,
    7pm to 8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, Monday 14 December,
    2pm to 3.30pm, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.3pm

  • Avalon Beach: Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who dined in any time from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December

  • Avalon Beach: Sneaky Grind Café, Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 11am

  • Avalon Beach: Sunset Diner, Friday 11 December, 6.30pm to 8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Tuesday 15 December 7pm to 7.30pm

  • Avalon: Avalon Recreation Centre, Thursday, 17 December 11.50am-5.20pm

  • Berowra: Anytime Fitness Berowra, Wednesday 16 December, 5.30am to 6.30am, Thursday 17 December, 5.30am to 6.30am

  • Blacktown: BodyFit Gym, Wednesday 16 December, 7am to 8.15am, Thursday 17 December, 7am to 8.15am, Friday 18 December, 7am to 8.15am

  • Cronulla: Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, Wednesday 16 December 11.30am to 2.30pm. Anyone who was at the café during this time for one hour or more must be tested immediately and isolate until 30 December. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and get tested immediately if they appear.

  • Cronulla: Cronulla RSL Club, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm to closing time

  • Crows Nest: BoThai, 16 Willoughby Road, Sunday 13 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

  • Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, 21 Knox Street, Any staff working on Tuesday 15 December, and patrons seated in the indoor section on that day for more than 1 hour between 7.10pm and 8.15pm and 8.25pm and 9.10pm

  • Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm – 8.45pm

  • Forster: Café Toscano (outdoor verandah area), Wednesday 16 December, 6pm-7:45pm

  • Freshwater: G Fitness, Tuesday 15 December, 11am-12.45pm

  • Gordon: USA nails, Thursday 17 December, 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Anyone who was in venue for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact

  • Kings Park: Anytime Fitness Kings Park, Friday 18 December 9.30am-11.45am

  • Kirribilli: Kirribilli Club, Monday 14 December, 12pm to 3pm

  • Lane Cove: Hair by Erika, Village Shopping Centre, Friday 11 December, 2.30 – 4:30pm

  • Manly: Manly Skiff Club, Corner of East Esplanade and Stuart Street, Saturday 12 December, 12pm – 2.30pm

  • Manly: Donny’s Bar, 7 Market Place, Saturday 12 December, 3:15pm – 9pm

  • Manly: Old Manly Boat Shed, 40 The Corso, Saturday 12 December, 9pm – 12:30am

  • Manly: Garfish Seafood Restaurant, 39 East Esplanade, Thursday 17 December, 7:10pm-8:15pm

  • Macquarie Park: Premier Academy League Under 8s, Macquarie University Soccer Fields, Sunday 13 December 9:15am to 10:45am

  • Milsons Point: Kirribilli Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 12:45pm to 3pm

  • Mona Vale: Anytime Fitness,Thursday 17 December, 9.50am-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Fitness First, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Thursday, 17 December, all day

  • Mona Vale: Pearly Nails, 2/6 Waratah Street, Monday 14 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club (bar and function room), 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm – 10pm

  • Mona Vale: Park House Hotel, Wednesday 16 December 8pm to 10pm

  • Mona Vale: Pilates KX, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm

  • Mona Vale: Pittwater RSL, Wednesday 16 December, 8pm – 10pm

  • Narrabeen: The Boatshed Cafe & Bar, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm

  • Narrabeen: The Sands, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-8pm

  • Narrabeen: The Boatshed Café & Bar, Lower Level, Monday 14 December, 2pm – 3pm

  • Neutral Bay: Café Junior, Woolworths Neutral Bay Village, 1-7 Rangers Road, Sunday 13 December, 12:45pm – 2.30pm

  • Newport: 4 Pines, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm-9pm

  • Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm to 8.30 pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts and must get tested and isolate for 14 days even if a negative result is received. All other patrons are casual contacts who must get tested immediately and isolate pending a result

  • Newport: Rusti Fig Café, Saturday 12 December, 9am – 10:30am

  • Newport: Sankaku Izakaya, Thursday 17 December, 2:30pm – 3:30pm

  • Newport: ChaRice Noodle Bar, Wednesday, 16 December 1pm-2.30pm

  • Newport: Coles, Friday, 18 December 9am-10am

  • Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December 6.30pm-8.30pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts.

  • North Narrabeen: Motorserve Narrabeen Car Servicing, Friday 18 December 10.30am to 12pm. Anyone who was in the waiting room for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact.

  • North Sydney: Cibo Cafe, Wednesday 16 December 11.30am – 12.45pm

  • Paddington: London Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 8.15pm to 9.30pm

  • Paddington: Paddington Alimentari, anyone who was seated here – outdoors and indoors – between Thursday 17 December and Saturday 19 December are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Patrons who bought takeaway should monitor for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should they appear.

  • Paddington: Salon X, 86 William Street, Wednesday 16 December, 9am – 6pm and Thursday 17 December, 9am – 8pm

  • Palm Beach: Palm Beach female change rooms, Sunday 13 December,
    9am – 9.15am

  • Palm Beach: Coast Palm Beach Café, Sunday 13 December 10am – 11am

  • Penrith: Penrith RSL Club, Sunday 13 December 1pm – 6pm

  • St Leonards: Charlie & Franks, IBM Plaza, Wednesday, 16 December 9am-10am

  • St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, 10am – 12pm (only staff and patrons who attended the class for beginners)

  • Surry Hills: Nomad restaurant, Wednesday 16 December, 12:45pm – 2pm

  • Surry Hills: Strawberry Hills Hotel, Wednesday 16 December, 3:30pm-6pm

  • Sydney CBD: Paragon Hotel, Sports Bar, Wednesday, 16 December, 12.45 pm to 3.30pm Anyone who attended during this time for more than one hour is a close contact and should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Anyone who attended during this time for less than one hour get tested immediately and isolate pending a negative result. People who attended other areas of the Paragon Hotel during this time, should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if they develop

  • Turramurra: Salon of Hair Turramurra, Anytime from Tuesday 15 December to Friday 18 December, 9:30am – 3:30 pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Headland Private Tennis Court (clubhouse and courts), Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 12pm

  • Warriewood: United Cinemas Warriewood, Tuesday 15, December, 12pm to 2.30pm

  • Warriewood: Brooke Withers Swim School, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.30pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Valley Playground Rocket Park, Thursday, 17 December, 10.15am-12.30pm

  • Woolloomoolo: Sienna Marina, Friday 11 December, 12pm to 2pm. Anyone who spent one hour or longer at the restaurant at this time must get tested and isolate until December 25. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if symptoms appear

Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times must get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health:

  • Wollongong: St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Sunday 27 December, 9am-10.15am

  • Wollongong: The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Sunday 27 December, 10.30am-11am

People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:

  • Artarmon: Roof Racks World, 15 December, 2pm to 2.30pm

  • Auburn, Café Bodrum, Monday 21 December, 2pm to 2.30pm

  • Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December

  • Avalon: Nourished Wholefood Café, 12 December, 7.30-7.40am

  • Avalon: Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, 16 December 7am-7.30am

  • Avalon: Hungry Ghost Café, 13 and 15 December, 9.30am – 11am

  • Avalon Beach: Chillbar, Monday, 14 December, 10.30am-11.30am; Wednesday, 16 December 10.30am-11.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Surf Life Saving Club, 13, 14 and 15 December, 9-9.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Commonwealth Bank, 47 Avalon Parade, 15 December, 12 – 12.15pm

  • Avalon Beach Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who purchased takeaway from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December

  • Avalon Beach: United Cinemas, Tuesday 15 December 12pm – 2.15pm

  • Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Saturday, 12 December 12-12.15pm, Sunday 13 December, 12pm – 5pm; 14 December 5pm – 5.30pm and Tuesday 15 December, 12pm – 12.30pm

  • Avalon Beach: North Avalon Cellars, 15 December, 6pm – 6.05pm

  • Avalon Beach: Oliver’s Pies, Careel Shopping Village, Monday 14 December,
    9am to 9.15am

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach Post Shop, 16 December 3.30pm to 3.50pm

  • Avalon Beach, Mitre 10, 15 December, 12pm to 12.20pm

  • Avalon Beach: Chemist Warehouse, 14 December 5.20pm to 5.25pm

  • Avalon Beach: Sabiang Thai Restaurant, 13 December, 6-8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Café Relish, 8/1 N Avalon Rd, Avalon Beach: Thursday 17 December, 10.30am – 11.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Nourished Wholefood Café, 17 Avalon Parade, Saturday 12 December, 7.15am-7.30am

  • Balmain: P’nut Street Noodles Thai Restaurant, Wednesday 16 December 6pm – 6.15pm

  • Balmain: Balmain Post Office, Tuesday 22 December 3.30pm – 4pm

  • Belrose: Nick Scali at SuperCentre, 4/6 Niangala Cl, Belrose, 16 December, 10am-5.30pm

  • Belrose: Fresh Delights Café, Belrose Super Centre, Thursday, 17 December 9am-10am

  • Belrose: Anytime Fitness Belrose, Sunday 6 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Monday 7 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Wednesday 9 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 11 December 9:45am - 11:30am, Saturday 12 December 9:30am-11:30am, Monday 14 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 18 December 9:30am-11:30am

  • Belrose: Belrose Hotel, Friday 11 December 12pm – 6pm. Anyone who attended this venue at any time in December is asked to come forward for testing and isolate until a negative result is received.

  • Brooklyn: The Anglers Rest, Thursday 17 December 5.30pm to 7.15pm

  • Bondi Beach: Woolworths Metro, 184 Campbell Pde, Sunday, 20 December,
    5pm-6pm

  • Bondi Junction: Westfield Bondi Junction, 15 December 1pm-2.30pm, Saturday 19 December 10am-1pm

  • Brookvale: Warringah Mall: Wednesday 16 December 11.40am – 1.30pm, Saturday, 19 December 1.30pm-2.30pm

  • Brookvale: High Tek Aquarium, 732 Pittwater Rd, Wednesday 16 December, 1.55pm – 2.55pm

  • Burwood: Hipster Clothing Store, Westfield Burwood, Saturday 19 December, 8am – 6pm

  • Burwood: Santa Claus Photo Booth, Westfield, Tuesday 22 December 11.15am-11.45am

  • Casula: Priceline Pharmacy, Casula Mall, 24 December, 6.30pm – 7pm

  • Casula: Coles Casula Mall, Thursday, 24 December, 7pm – 7.30pm

  • Casula: Radio Bombay Restaurant, Thursday, 24 December, 7.30pm – 7.50pm

  • Chippendale, Central Park Food Court, Thursday 17 December, 5pm – 6pm

  • Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, 6 Cronulla Street, Tuesday 15 December, 8pm – 9pm and Wednesday 16 December, 3pm – 6pm

  • Cronulla: Woolworths Metro, Sunday, 13 December 11am-12pm

  • Cronulla: Paris Seafood Café, 15 December, 8.30-9pm

  • Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, Tuesday 15 December, 8-9pm and 16 December, 11am-12pm

  • Crows Nest: Oliver Brown, Monday 21 December, 10am-10:30am

  • Darling Point: RAN Sailing Association, Navy Bear Café and Christmas party, 13 December, 10:30am‑4:45pm

  • Davidson: Davidson Pizzeria, Friday, 18 December 6.15-6.45pm

  • Dee Why: Dee Why Fruit Market, 15 December, 4.45pm – 4.55pm

  • Dee Why: HongFa BBQ Restaurant, 15 December 4.30pm – 4.45pm

  • Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, Any patrons who were in the restaurant for less than 1 hour, or those who sat in the outdoor area on Tuesday 15 December between 7.10pm – 8.15pm and 8.25pm – 9.10pm

  • Drummoyne: Zeus Street Greek, Tuesday 22 December 6pm – 6.15pm

  • Edgecliff: Coles, New South Head Rd and Ocean Ave, Sunday, 20 December, 7pm-7.30pm

  • Eveleigh: Seven West Media Building, 14 December, 8-11.30am

  • Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm until closing

  • Figtree: Proust Optical, Monday 21 December 9.30am-5pm; Wednesday 23 December 9.30am-2pm. Close contacts from this venue will be contacted by NSW Health

  • Forster: Beach Bums Café, Wednesday 16 December, 8am – 9am and Thursday 17 December, 8am–9am

  • Glebe: Sappho Books, Café and Bar, Sunday 20 December, 11am to 12.30pm

  • Gundagai: Oliver’s Real Food, 31 Annie Pyers Drive, Friday 18 December, 5.30pm-6.05pm

  • Homebush: Harris Farm Warehouse, Flemington Markets, Tuesday 15 December, 2am- 11am, Wednesday 16 December, 2am – 11am, Thursday 17 December, 2am- 1pm

  • Manly: Manly Wharf Bar, East Esplanade, Saturday 12 December, 2:45pm – 3:15pm

  • Manly: The Steyne Hotel, 75 The Corso, Thursday 17 December, 3pm – 7pm

  • Mona Vale: Pittwater Place, all day on all the following dates: Sunday 13 December, Monday 14 December, Tuesday 15 December, Wednesday 16 December, Thursday 17 December, Friday 18 December, Saturday 19 December

  • Mona Vale: Bing Lee, Monday 14 December, 4.30pm to 4.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Coffee Brothers Mona Vale, Saturday, 12 December 12pm-1pm

  • Mona Vale: Aldi, 13 Bungan St, 13 December, 12.45pm to 1.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Coles, Sunday, 13 December 1-3pm, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Mona Vale Plaza, 14 December, 11-11.10am

  • Mona Vale: Mitre 10, Tuesday 15 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm and Wednesday 16 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Woolworths, 25/29 Park St, Sunday 13 December, 12pm to 12.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Fitness First Mona Vale, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 2pm – 4pm; Monday 14 December all day; Wednesday 16 December all day

  • Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club, 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December 11am – 5pm

  • Mona Vale: Pittwater Place, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-1pm

  • Mona Vale: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December, Thursday 17 December, Friday 18 December, all day

  • Mona Vale: Dan Murphy Mona Vale, Thursday, 17 December 5pm-5.10pm

  • Mosman: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December all day, Thursday 17 December all day

  • Newport: Coles Newport, 11 December, 5-7pm, and 12 December, 3.15-3.30pm

  • Newport: Restaurant Lovat, 12 December, 2.15-2.25pm and 4.10-4.15pm

  • Newport: Shot Lab, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm

  • Newport: 4 Pines, Newport, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-10pm and Wednesday 16 December 4:30pm-9pm

  • Newport: Restaurant Lovat, Saturday 12 December 2:15pm–2:25pm and 4pm–4:15pm

  • Newport: Bowan Island Bakery, Friday 18 December, 9am-9.30am.

  • Newport: Coles, Wednesday, 9 December 4pm-4.20pm, Friday, 11 December 5pm-7pm, Saturday, 12 December 3.15pm-3.30pm, Tuesday, 15 December 2pm-2.15pm and 8pm-8.25pm

  • Newport: Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm to 6pm

  • North Narrabeen: Brot and Wurst, 16 December, 2pm-2.05pm

  • North Sydney: Glorietta Restaurant and Bar, Upper Ground Floor, 100 Mount St, North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December, 12pm to 12.45pm

  • Leichhardt: Massage Link, 122/138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Friday 18 December, 12.30pm to 1.15pm

  • Orange: Orange Central Square Shopping Centre, 227 – 239 Summer St, Saturday 19 December, 4.05pm-4.15pm. The person did not enter any stores or come into close contact with any individual during this time period.

  • Palm Beach: Palm Beach rockpool, 14 December, 9:30-10:30am; 16 December, 8am-9am

  • Palm Beach: 2108 Espresso, Monday 14 December, 8am–9am

  • Peakhurst: Gannons Park, Forest Rangers FC, Little Rangers session, Friday 11 December, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Any adults who were present should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

  • Punchbowl: Officeworks, Monday 21 December, 8.30pm-9pm

  • Raymond Terrace: McDonald’s Raymond Terrace, Tuesday 15 December, 11.45am-12.15pm

  • Riverstone: Blend @ Grantham Café, 16 December, 11-11.45am

  • Riverwood: Woolworths, Riverwood Plaza, 247 Belmore Road, Wednesday 9 December, 3pm–3:35pm

  • Roseberry: Mentmore & Morley Café and public toilets, 14 December 10am-3pm

  • Rozelle: Sir Reuben, Sunday 20 December 11am – 11.30am

  • Shellharbour: Coffee Club, Stockland, Sunday 27 December 11am-12pm

  • St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, any class after 10am

  • Surry Hills: Cuckoo Callay on Crown, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm

  • Sydney: Buckley’s, Opera House Promenade, Thursday 17 December 7.30pm-9pm - indoor diners and staff only

  • Sydney: Open Air Cinema screening of Prom, Lady Macquarie’s Chair, Thursday 17 December

  • Sydney CBD: Arthouse Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 11.15am to 12.15pm

  • Sydney CBD: MLC building food court, 19 Martin Place, Tuesday 15 December, 1pm – 2pm

  • Sydney CBD: Uniqlo, MidCity Centre, Level 1, 197 Pitt Street Mall, Sunday, 20 December, 4pm-4.15pm

  • Sydney CBD: Kinokuniya, 500 George St, Sunday, 20 December, 3pm-3.45pm

  • Sydney CBD: David Jones, 86-108 Castlereagh St, Sunday, 20 December, 2.10pm-2.45pm

  • Terrey Hills: Hills Florist, 12 December, 8-8.45am – close contacts have been contacted directly by NSW Health

  • Terrey Hills: Forest Way Fruit Market, 16 December, 4-4.10pm

  • Turramurra: Coles, Thursday, 17 December 10am-10.30am, Friday, 18 December 10.30am-11am

  • Warriewood: McDonalds Restaurant, Thursday 17 December, 1.30pm to 2pm

  • Warriewood: Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm-9.30pm

  • Warriewood: Flower Power, Friday 18 December, 8.45am-9.30am

People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate if they appear.

  • Avoca Beach: Avoca Beach Hotel, Saltwater Bistro, Sunday 20 December 7:30pm-8:30pm

  • Balmain: Mr Café & Bar, Shop 11/418 Darling St, Balmain, Thursday 17 December, 9 to 10am

  • Bayview: Rowland Reserve Dog Park, Wednesday 16 December, 4pm to 5pm

  • Belrose: Bunnings Belrose, Saturday 12 December, 12pm to 1pm

  • Bondi: Bondi Icebergs Club (Pool Deck Level), Sunday 20 December 8am – 9.30am; Monday 21 December 7am-8am

  • Collaroy: De’assis Collaroy Café, Shop 2/1091 Pittwater Rd, Saturday 12 December 9.15am – 10.10am

  • Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 10am-1.20pm

  • Hornsby: Cotton On, Thursday 17 December 10am-10.20am

  • Hornsby: Kmart, Thursday 17 December 6.30pm-7pm

  • Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty, Thursday, 17 December 10.25am-11am

  • Leichhardt: Marketplace Leichhardt, 100/122-138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Saturday 19 December, 2pm – 2.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Bayview Golf Club, Monday 7 December 11.30am-3pm Tuesday 8 December 2.25pm-5.30pm Friday 11 December 11.45am-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Woolworths, Saturday 12 December 1pm-1:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Sunday 13 December 1pm-3pm

  • North Sydney: Mr Green & Co North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 1pm-2pm

  • Manly: Hotel Steyne, 75 The Corso, Manly, Thursday 17 December, 3pm to 7pm

  • North Ryde: Macquarie Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 11am to 1pm

  • Palm Beach: Pronto Creative Foods, Wednesday 16 December 7.30am-8.30am Thursday 17 December 7.30am-8.30am

  • Rozelle: Local Bar Café, 729 Darling St, Rozelle, Wednesday 16 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Thursday 17 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Friday 18 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Saturday 19 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Sunday 20 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am

  • Rozelle: IGA, 649 Darling St, Rozelle, Thursday 17 December, 8.25am to 8.35am

  • Stanhope Gardens: Coles, Saturday 19 December 7am-3.30pm Sunday 20 December 7am-2pm

  • Sydney CBD: Darling Quarter Food Court, 156 Darling Dr, Sydney, Thursday 17 December, 5pm to 6pm

  • Sydney CBD: 1 Bligh St, Thursday, 17 December, 10.30am to 10.50am

  • Sydney CBD: Results Laser Clinic Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 12.30pm-1pm

  • Waverly: Ruby’s Diner, Shop 1 & 2 179, 173 Bronte Rd, Waverley, Thursday 17 December, 10am - 10.30am

  • Waitara: Jim’s Cellars, Thursday 17 December 7.15pm-7.30pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Square, Tuesday 8 December 12:30-2:15pm Tuesday 15 December 3.30pm-4.30pm Wednesday 16 December 11am-12.15pm Thursday 17 December 11am-3pm

  • Warriewood: KFC Mona Vale, Friday, 18 December 12pm-1pm

Anyone who attended the following venue at the following times should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear. If further symptoms appear, isolate and get tested again:

  • Auburn, Auburn Redyard Entertainment Centre, Sunday 20 December, 4pm – 5pm

  • Avalon Beach: Australian Red Cross Op Shop, Tuesday 15 December 1pm – 2pm

  • Casula: Casula Mall, Thursday, 24 December, 6.30pm – 8pm

  • Centennial Park: Ian Potter Children’s Wild Play Garden, Tuesday 22 December 10am – 11.15am

  • Figtree: Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, Monday 21 December 12.30pm-1.30pm, Wednesday 23 December 8.45am-9am, Thursday 24 December 6.45am-9.30am

  • Figtree: Coles, Monday 28 December 4.45pm-5.20pm

  • Greenacre: Bunnings, Saturday 26 December 12.30pm-1pm

  • Hornsby: Bistro, Hornsby Railway Hotel, 31 Station St, Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 6pm – 6.30pm

  • Rose Bay, Star Nails, Sunday 20 December, 12.15pm – 1pm

  • Shellharbour: Myer, Sunday 27 December 12pm-12.40pm

  • Sydney, Queen Victoria Building, Level 3 Santa Photos, Wednesday 23 December, 10.15am – 11am

  • Warriewood: ServiceNSW Warriewood Square, 12 Jackson Road, Warriewood, Tuesday 15 December, 1.25pm – 2.05pm

  • Wollongong: Wollongong Central 200 Crown St, Wednesday 23 December 3.30pm-4pm

Passengers who flew on the following flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who has symptoms should get tested immediately

  • REX flight ZL6469 on Monday 21 December, from Sydney to Griffith, from 2:10pm-4:20om

Confirmed cases travelled on the following transport services. Other passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Passengers should continue to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:

  • Train from Roseville to Redfern, 14 December, 6.50am – 7.40am

  • Train from Redfern to Milsons Point, 14 December, 11.20am – 11.45am

  • Train from Milsons Point to Roseville, 14 December, 3.15pm – 3.40pm

  • Ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe, 16 December, 6.15pm-6.35pm

  • Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 14 December, 8:27am – 8:49am

  • Train from Wynyard to Artarmon, 14 December, 6:42pm – 7:01pm

  • Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 15 December, 9:17am – 9:38am

  • Train from St James to Erskineville, 15 December, 6:34pm – 6:48pm

  • Train from Erskineville to Central Station, 16 December, 7:03am – 7:12am

  • Train from Central to Artarmon, 16 December, 7.12am – 7.35am

  • Train from North Sydney to Wynyard, Wednesday 16 December, 1pm-1.09pm

  • Train from Waitara to Wynyard, Wednesday 16 December, 8.16am – 9.05am

  • Train from Wynyard to Waitara, Wednesday 16 December, 4.52pm – 5.31pm

  • Train from Wynyard to Milsons Point, Thursday 17 December, 12.39pm – 12.46pm;

  • Train from Milsons Point to Wynyard: Thursday 17 December, 4pm – 4.11pm.

  • Train from Waitara to Wynyard, Thursday 17 December, 8.17am – 9.01am

  • Train from Wynyard to Waitara, Thursday 17 December, 6.40pm – 7.22pm

  • Train from Redfern via Town Hall to Bondi Junction, Monday 21 December, 7pm – 7.30pm

  • Train from Bondi Junction via Town Hall to Redfern, Tuesday 22 December, 10.05am – 10.35am

Forest Coach Lines buses between Forestville and the CBD

  • Route 273, 15 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville, 7.10am and arriving QVB, 8am

  • Route 271, 15 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose 6.28pm

  • Route 273, 16 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville 7.10am and arriving QVB, CBD, 8am

  • Route 271, 16 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose, 6.28pm

Pittwater buses between Warriewood and Wynard Station

  • Route B1-1, 14 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.55am, arriving Wynyard Station, York Street Stand M, 7.50am

  • Route B1-2, 14 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.47pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.40pm

  • Route B1-1, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.35am, arriving Wynyard Station stand M, 7.35am

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.25pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.20pm

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.39am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.29am

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 6.28pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.21pm

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine Pittwater Rd 6.53am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.41am

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.31pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.25pm

  • Route B1-1, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.35am

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.45pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.30pm

The following bus route between Bondi beach and Taylor Square:

  • Bus route 333, Monday, 21 December, departing Bondi Junction station, 7.30pm, arriving Bondi beach, Campbell Pde, Stand C, 7.45pm\

  • Bus route 333, Tuesday, 22 December, departing Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand A, 9.45am arriving Bondi Junction station, 10am

  • Bus route 333, Wednesday, 23 December, departing Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand A, 9am arriving Taylor Square, Oxford St, Stand A, 10am

  • Bus route 333, Wednesday, 23 December, departing Taylor Square, Oxford St, Stand D 10.40am, arriving Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand C, 11.30am

The following bus routes between Newport and Avalon Beach:

  • Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 7am arriving Avalon Beach, 7.15am

  • Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Avalon Beach 12.20am, arriving Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 12.45am

The following bus route from Palm Beach to Manly Beach:

  • Bus route 199, Saturday 12 December, 10.10am – 11.30am.

The following bus route from Rosebery to Martin Place:

  • Bus Route 304, Wednesday 16 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 7.46am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.11am

  • Bus Route 199, Thursday 17 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 8.05am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.30am

The following bus route from Ryde to Martin Place:

  • M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:09am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:46am.

  • M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Museum, at 5:52pm and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:34pm.

  • M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:24am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 9:06am.

  • M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Martin Place Station Stand C, at 6:12pm and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:55pm.

  • M52, Thursday 17 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:25am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:59am.

The following bus route between Wynyard and the Northern Beaches:

  • B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am – 7.45am

  • B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm

  • 199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm

  • B1-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm

  • 188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm

  • B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am to 7.45am

  • B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving at Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm

  • 199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am

  • 188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm

The following bus routes between St Leonards and the Sydney CBD:

  • Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway and arriving at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St, 7:20am to 7:41am. Passengers at these times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result.

  • Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St and arriving at TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway, 5:36pm to 6:10pm. People who travelled on this bus route for at least 30 minutes are considered close contacts must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Those who were on the bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result

Travellers on the following bus routes should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear:

  • Bus route 431, Sunday 20 December, departing Castlereagh St before Bathurst Street, Sydney and arriving at Glebe Public School, Glebe Point Rd, Glebe, 10:48am to 11:02am

  • Bus route 325, Sunday 20 December, departing Stand G, Town Hall Station, Park St and arriving at Bayswater Rd before Beach Rd, 4:30pm to 4:41pm

  • Bus route 324, Sunday 20 December, departing New South Head Rd opp New Beach Rd and arriving at Stand J, Town Hall Station, Park St, 10:30am to 10:45am

Passengers who travelled on this bus for at least 30 minutes must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. People who travelled on this bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm

Everyone living in the northern beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW Health has increased Covid testing options for the northern beaches community through three new pop-up testing clinics. They are available at:
Avalon pop-up, Avalon Recreation Centre, 59 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm
Avalon pop-up: Avalon Laverty drive-through pathology, Avalon Bowling Club Car Park, Avalon Parade,Avalon Beach NSW 2107. Open seven days, 8am to 4pm.
Newport pop-up, Newport Community Centre, 11-13 The Boulevard, Newport. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm.
Warringah Aquatic Centre drive-through, 1 Aquatic Dr, Frenchs Forest. Open seven days a week, 8am to 10pm

Other northern beaches testing centres:

Mona Vale hospital, Gate 3 Coronation Street, Mona Vale. Open seven days 7.30am to 5.30pm.
Brookvale community health centre, 612-624 Pittwater Road, Brookvale. Open seven days, 8am to 6pm.
Northern Beaches hospital, 105 Frenchs Forest Road (West), Frenchs Forest, (rear of emergency department). Open seven days, 8am to 5pm.

  • Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

