Covid hotspots NSW: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations
New South Wales health authorities have updated a list of hotspots Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.
Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days after you were last there, others must monitor for symptoms.
Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.
List of case locations in NSW
People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days after they were last there, even if they receive a negative result:
Alexandria: Cortex Gym – Strength and Conditioning Class, Tuesday, 15 December
Auburn: Rosnay Golf Club Bistro, Sunday 20 December, 11.15am - 12.15pm
Auburn: Chicago Jones Coffee & Chocolate Maison, Sunday 20 December, 2:50pm - 4pm
Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym on any day on or after Tuesday 8 December is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days after they were last at the gym. Additionally, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December is advised to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result
Avalon: The House Nail Salon, Monday 14 December, 10.30am to 11.30am
Avalon: Alma Avalon Restaurant, Avalon Beach, Wednesday 16 December, 8.30pm until close
Avalon Beach: Nourished Cafe and Lounge, Saturday 12 December 7:15am-7:40am, Sunday, 13 December 10am-11am
Avalon Beach: Surf Club, Tuesday, 15 December, 8.30am to 9am
Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach RSL club, Friday 11 December all day, Sunday, 13 December 8.30pm-9.15pm, Monday 14 December all day, Tuesday 15 December all day, Wednesday 16 December, opening time to 1pm and 1pm to 12am (midnight)
Avalon Beach: Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Sunday 13 December, 5pm to 7pm and Tuesday 15 December, 3pm to 5pm and 6pm-8.30pm
Avalon Beach: Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, Monday 14 December,
7pm to 8pm
Avalon Beach: Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, Monday 14 December,
2pm to 3.30pm, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.3pm
Avalon Beach: Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who dined in any time from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December
Avalon Beach: Sneaky Grind Café, Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 11am
Avalon Beach: Sunset Diner, Friday 11 December, 6.30pm to 8pm
Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Tuesday 15 December 7pm to 7.30pm
Avalon: Avalon Recreation Centre, Thursday, 17 December 11.50am-5.20pm
Berowra: Anytime Fitness Berowra, Wednesday 16 December, 5.30am to 6.30am, Thursday 17 December, 5.30am to 6.30am
Blacktown: BodyFit Gym, Wednesday 16 December, 7am to 8.15am, Thursday 17 December, 7am to 8.15am, Friday 18 December, 7am to 8.15am
Cronulla: Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, Wednesday 16 December 11.30am to 2.30pm. Anyone who was at the café during this time for one hour or more must be tested immediately and isolate until 30 December. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and get tested immediately if they appear.
Cronulla: Cronulla RSL Club, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm to closing time
Crows Nest: BoThai, 16 Willoughby Road, Sunday 13 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm
Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, 21 Knox Street, Any staff working on Tuesday 15 December, and patrons seated in the indoor section on that day for more than 1 hour between 7.10pm and 8.15pm and 8.25pm and 9.10pm
Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm – 8.45pm
Forster: Café Toscano (outdoor verandah area), Wednesday 16 December, 6pm-7:45pm
Freshwater: G Fitness, Tuesday 15 December, 11am-12.45pm
Gordon: USA nails, Thursday 17 December, 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Anyone who was in venue for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact
Kings Park: Anytime Fitness Kings Park, Friday 18 December 9.30am-11.45am
Kirribilli: Kirribilli Club, Monday 14 December, 12pm to 3pm
Lane Cove: Hair by Erika, Village Shopping Centre, Friday 11 December, 2.30 – 4:30pm
Manly: Manly Skiff Club, Corner of East Esplanade and Stuart Street, Saturday 12 December, 12pm – 2.30pm
Manly: Donny’s Bar, 7 Market Place, Saturday 12 December, 3:15pm – 9pm
Manly: Old Manly Boat Shed, 40 The Corso, Saturday 12 December, 9pm – 12:30am
Manly: Garfish Seafood Restaurant, 39 East Esplanade, Thursday 17 December, 7:10pm-8:15pm
Macquarie Park: Premier Academy League Under 8s, Macquarie University Soccer Fields, Sunday 13 December 9:15am to 10:45am
Milsons Point: Kirribilli Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 12:45pm to 3pm
Mona Vale: Anytime Fitness,Thursday 17 December, 9.50am-12.45pm
Mona Vale: Fitness First, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Thursday, 17 December, all day
Mona Vale: Pearly Nails, 2/6 Waratah Street, Monday 14 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm
Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club (bar and function room), 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm – 10pm
Mona Vale: Park House Hotel, Wednesday 16 December 8pm to 10pm
Mona Vale: Pilates KX, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm
Mona Vale: Pittwater RSL, Wednesday 16 December, 8pm – 10pm
Narrabeen: The Boatshed Cafe & Bar, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm
Narrabeen: The Sands, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-8pm
Narrabeen: The Boatshed Café & Bar, Lower Level, Monday 14 December, 2pm – 3pm
Neutral Bay: Café Junior, Woolworths Neutral Bay Village, 1-7 Rangers Road, Sunday 13 December, 12:45pm – 2.30pm
Newport: 4 Pines, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm-9pm
Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm to 8.30 pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts and must get tested and isolate for 14 days even if a negative result is received. All other patrons are casual contacts who must get tested immediately and isolate pending a result
Newport: Rusti Fig Café, Saturday 12 December, 9am – 10:30am
Newport: Sankaku Izakaya, Thursday 17 December, 2:30pm – 3:30pm
Newport: ChaRice Noodle Bar, Wednesday, 16 December 1pm-2.30pm
Newport: Coles, Friday, 18 December 9am-10am
Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December 6.30pm-8.30pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts.
North Narrabeen: Motorserve Narrabeen Car Servicing, Friday 18 December 10.30am to 12pm. Anyone who was in the waiting room for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact.
North Sydney: Cibo Cafe, Wednesday 16 December 11.30am – 12.45pm
Paddington: London Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 8.15pm to 9.30pm
Paddington: Paddington Alimentari, anyone who was seated here – outdoors and indoors – between Thursday 17 December and Saturday 19 December are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Patrons who bought takeaway should monitor for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should they appear.
Paddington: Salon X, 86 William Street, Wednesday 16 December, 9am – 6pm and Thursday 17 December, 9am – 8pm
Palm Beach: Palm Beach female change rooms, Sunday 13 December,
9am – 9.15am
Palm Beach: Coast Palm Beach Café, Sunday 13 December 10am – 11am
Penrith: Penrith RSL Club, Sunday 13 December 1pm – 6pm
St Leonards: Charlie & Franks, IBM Plaza, Wednesday, 16 December 9am-10am
St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, 10am – 12pm (only staff and patrons who attended the class for beginners)
Surry Hills: Nomad restaurant, Wednesday 16 December, 12:45pm – 2pm
Surry Hills: Strawberry Hills Hotel, Wednesday 16 December, 3:30pm-6pm
Sydney CBD: Paragon Hotel, Sports Bar, Wednesday, 16 December, 12.45 pm to 3.30pm Anyone who attended during this time for more than one hour is a close contact and should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Anyone who attended during this time for less than one hour get tested immediately and isolate pending a negative result. People who attended other areas of the Paragon Hotel during this time, should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if they develop
Turramurra: Salon of Hair Turramurra, Anytime from Tuesday 15 December to Friday 18 December, 9:30am – 3:30 pm
Warriewood: Warriewood Headland Private Tennis Court (clubhouse and courts), Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 12pm
Warriewood: United Cinemas Warriewood, Tuesday 15, December, 12pm to 2.30pm
Warriewood: Brooke Withers Swim School, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.30pm
Warriewood: Warriewood Valley Playground Rocket Park, Thursday, 17 December, 10.15am-12.30pm
Woolloomoolo: Sienna Marina, Friday 11 December, 12pm to 2pm. Anyone who spent one hour or longer at the restaurant at this time must get tested and isolate until December 25. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if symptoms appear
Anyone who attended the following venues at the listed times must get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health:
Wollongong: St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Sunday 27 December, 9am-10.15am
Wollongong: The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Sunday 27 December, 10.30am-11am
People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:
Artarmon: Roof Racks World, 15 December, 2pm to 2.30pm
Auburn, Café Bodrum, Monday 21 December, 2pm to 2.30pm
Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December
Avalon: Nourished Wholefood Café, 12 December, 7.30-7.40am
Avalon: Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, 16 December 7am-7.30am
Avalon: Hungry Ghost Café, 13 and 15 December, 9.30am – 11am
Avalon Beach: Chillbar, Monday, 14 December, 10.30am-11.30am; Wednesday, 16 December 10.30am-11.30am
Avalon Beach: Surf Life Saving Club, 13, 14 and 15 December, 9-9.30am
Avalon Beach: Commonwealth Bank, 47 Avalon Parade, 15 December, 12 – 12.15pm
Avalon Beach Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who purchased takeaway from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December
Avalon Beach: United Cinemas, Tuesday 15 December 12pm – 2.15pm
Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Saturday, 12 December 12-12.15pm, Sunday 13 December, 12pm – 5pm; 14 December 5pm – 5.30pm and Tuesday 15 December, 12pm – 12.30pm
Avalon Beach: North Avalon Cellars, 15 December, 6pm – 6.05pm
Avalon Beach: Oliver’s Pies, Careel Shopping Village, Monday 14 December,
9am to 9.15am
Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach Post Shop, 16 December 3.30pm to 3.50pm
Avalon Beach, Mitre 10, 15 December, 12pm to 12.20pm
Avalon Beach: Chemist Warehouse, 14 December 5.20pm to 5.25pm
Avalon Beach: Sabiang Thai Restaurant, 13 December, 6-8pm
Avalon Beach: Café Relish, 8/1 N Avalon Rd, Avalon Beach: Thursday 17 December, 10.30am – 11.30am
Avalon Beach: Nourished Wholefood Café, 17 Avalon Parade, Saturday 12 December, 7.15am-7.30am
Balmain: P’nut Street Noodles Thai Restaurant, Wednesday 16 December 6pm – 6.15pm
Balmain: Balmain Post Office, Tuesday 22 December 3.30pm – 4pm
Belrose: Nick Scali at SuperCentre, 4/6 Niangala Cl, Belrose, 16 December, 10am-5.30pm
Belrose: Fresh Delights Café, Belrose Super Centre, Thursday, 17 December 9am-10am
Belrose: Anytime Fitness Belrose, Sunday 6 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Monday 7 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Wednesday 9 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 11 December 9:45am - 11:30am, Saturday 12 December 9:30am-11:30am, Monday 14 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 18 December 9:30am-11:30am
Belrose: Belrose Hotel, Friday 11 December 12pm – 6pm. Anyone who attended this venue at any time in December is asked to come forward for testing and isolate until a negative result is received.
Brooklyn: The Anglers Rest, Thursday 17 December 5.30pm to 7.15pm
Bondi Beach: Woolworths Metro, 184 Campbell Pde, Sunday, 20 December,
5pm-6pm
Bondi Junction: Westfield Bondi Junction, 15 December 1pm-2.30pm, Saturday 19 December 10am-1pm
Brookvale: Warringah Mall: Wednesday 16 December 11.40am – 1.30pm, Saturday, 19 December 1.30pm-2.30pm
Brookvale: High Tek Aquarium, 732 Pittwater Rd, Wednesday 16 December, 1.55pm – 2.55pm
Burwood: Hipster Clothing Store, Westfield Burwood, Saturday 19 December, 8am – 6pm
Burwood: Santa Claus Photo Booth, Westfield, Tuesday 22 December 11.15am-11.45am
Casula: Priceline Pharmacy, Casula Mall, 24 December, 6.30pm – 7pm
Casula: Coles Casula Mall, Thursday, 24 December, 7pm – 7.30pm
Casula: Radio Bombay Restaurant, Thursday, 24 December, 7.30pm – 7.50pm
Chippendale, Central Park Food Court, Thursday 17 December, 5pm – 6pm
Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, 6 Cronulla Street, Tuesday 15 December, 8pm – 9pm and Wednesday 16 December, 3pm – 6pm
Cronulla: Woolworths Metro, Sunday, 13 December 11am-12pm
Cronulla: Paris Seafood Café, 15 December, 8.30-9pm
Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, Tuesday 15 December, 8-9pm and 16 December, 11am-12pm
Crows Nest: Oliver Brown, Monday 21 December, 10am-10:30am
Darling Point: RAN Sailing Association, Navy Bear Café and Christmas party, 13 December, 10:30am‑4:45pm
Davidson: Davidson Pizzeria, Friday, 18 December 6.15-6.45pm
Dee Why: Dee Why Fruit Market, 15 December, 4.45pm – 4.55pm
Dee Why: HongFa BBQ Restaurant, 15 December 4.30pm – 4.45pm
Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, Any patrons who were in the restaurant for less than 1 hour, or those who sat in the outdoor area on Tuesday 15 December between 7.10pm – 8.15pm and 8.25pm – 9.10pm
Drummoyne: Zeus Street Greek, Tuesday 22 December 6pm – 6.15pm
Edgecliff: Coles, New South Head Rd and Ocean Ave, Sunday, 20 December, 7pm-7.30pm
Eveleigh: Seven West Media Building, 14 December, 8-11.30am
Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm until closing
Figtree: Proust Optical, Monday 21 December 9.30am-5pm; Wednesday 23 December 9.30am-2pm. Close contacts from this venue will be contacted by NSW Health
Forster: Beach Bums Café, Wednesday 16 December, 8am – 9am and Thursday 17 December, 8am–9am
Glebe: Sappho Books, Café and Bar, Sunday 20 December, 11am to 12.30pm
Gundagai: Oliver’s Real Food, 31 Annie Pyers Drive, Friday 18 December, 5.30pm-6.05pm
Homebush: Harris Farm Warehouse, Flemington Markets, Tuesday 15 December, 2am- 11am, Wednesday 16 December, 2am – 11am, Thursday 17 December, 2am- 1pm
Manly: Manly Wharf Bar, East Esplanade, Saturday 12 December, 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Manly: The Steyne Hotel, 75 The Corso, Thursday 17 December, 3pm – 7pm
Mona Vale: Pittwater Place, all day on all the following dates: Sunday 13 December, Monday 14 December, Tuesday 15 December, Wednesday 16 December, Thursday 17 December, Friday 18 December, Saturday 19 December
Mona Vale: Bing Lee, Monday 14 December, 4.30pm to 4.45pm
Mona Vale: Coffee Brothers Mona Vale, Saturday, 12 December 12pm-1pm
Mona Vale: Aldi, 13 Bungan St, 13 December, 12.45pm to 1.30pm
Mona Vale: Coles, Sunday, 13 December 1-3pm, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-12.45pm
Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Mona Vale Plaza, 14 December, 11-11.10am
Mona Vale: Mitre 10, Tuesday 15 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm and Wednesday 16 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm
Mona Vale: Woolworths, 25/29 Park St, Sunday 13 December, 12pm to 12.30pm
Mona Vale: Fitness First Mona Vale, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 2pm – 4pm; Monday 14 December all day; Wednesday 16 December all day
Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club, 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December 11am – 5pm
Mona Vale: Pittwater Place, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-1pm
Mona Vale: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December, Thursday 17 December, Friday 18 December, all day
Mona Vale: Dan Murphy Mona Vale, Thursday, 17 December 5pm-5.10pm
Mosman: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December all day, Thursday 17 December all day
Newport: Coles Newport, 11 December, 5-7pm, and 12 December, 3.15-3.30pm
Newport: Restaurant Lovat, 12 December, 2.15-2.25pm and 4.10-4.15pm
Newport: Shot Lab, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm
Newport: 4 Pines, Newport, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-10pm and Wednesday 16 December 4:30pm-9pm
Newport: Restaurant Lovat, Saturday 12 December 2:15pm–2:25pm and 4pm–4:15pm
Newport: Bowan Island Bakery, Friday 18 December, 9am-9.30am.
Newport: Coles, Wednesday, 9 December 4pm-4.20pm, Friday, 11 December 5pm-7pm, Saturday, 12 December 3.15pm-3.30pm, Tuesday, 15 December 2pm-2.15pm and 8pm-8.25pm
Newport: Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm to 6pm
North Narrabeen: Brot and Wurst, 16 December, 2pm-2.05pm
North Sydney: Glorietta Restaurant and Bar, Upper Ground Floor, 100 Mount St, North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December, 12pm to 12.45pm
Leichhardt: Massage Link, 122/138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Friday 18 December, 12.30pm to 1.15pm
Orange: Orange Central Square Shopping Centre, 227 – 239 Summer St, Saturday 19 December, 4.05pm-4.15pm. The person did not enter any stores or come into close contact with any individual during this time period.
Palm Beach: Palm Beach rockpool, 14 December, 9:30-10:30am; 16 December, 8am-9am
Palm Beach: 2108 Espresso, Monday 14 December, 8am–9am
Peakhurst: Gannons Park, Forest Rangers FC, Little Rangers session, Friday 11 December, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Any adults who were present should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
Punchbowl: Officeworks, Monday 21 December, 8.30pm-9pm
Raymond Terrace: McDonald’s Raymond Terrace, Tuesday 15 December, 11.45am-12.15pm
Riverstone: Blend @ Grantham Café, 16 December, 11-11.45am
Riverwood: Woolworths, Riverwood Plaza, 247 Belmore Road, Wednesday 9 December, 3pm–3:35pm
Roseberry: Mentmore & Morley Café and public toilets, 14 December 10am-3pm
Rozelle: Sir Reuben, Sunday 20 December 11am – 11.30am
Shellharbour: Coffee Club, Stockland, Sunday 27 December 11am-12pm
St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, any class after 10am
Surry Hills: Cuckoo Callay on Crown, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm
Sydney: Buckley’s, Opera House Promenade, Thursday 17 December 7.30pm-9pm - indoor diners and staff only
Sydney: Open Air Cinema screening of Prom, Lady Macquarie’s Chair, Thursday 17 December
Sydney CBD: Arthouse Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 11.15am to 12.15pm
Sydney CBD: MLC building food court, 19 Martin Place, Tuesday 15 December, 1pm – 2pm
Sydney CBD: Uniqlo, MidCity Centre, Level 1, 197 Pitt Street Mall, Sunday, 20 December, 4pm-4.15pm
Sydney CBD: Kinokuniya, 500 George St, Sunday, 20 December, 3pm-3.45pm
Sydney CBD: David Jones, 86-108 Castlereagh St, Sunday, 20 December, 2.10pm-2.45pm
Terrey Hills: Hills Florist, 12 December, 8-8.45am – close contacts have been contacted directly by NSW Health
Terrey Hills: Forest Way Fruit Market, 16 December, 4-4.10pm
Turramurra: Coles, Thursday, 17 December 10am-10.30am, Friday, 18 December 10.30am-11am
Warriewood: McDonalds Restaurant, Thursday 17 December, 1.30pm to 2pm
Warriewood: Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm-9.30pm
Warriewood: Flower Power, Friday 18 December, 8.45am-9.30am
People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate if they appear.
Avoca Beach: Avoca Beach Hotel, Saltwater Bistro, Sunday 20 December 7:30pm-8:30pm
Balmain: Mr Café & Bar, Shop 11/418 Darling St, Balmain, Thursday 17 December, 9 to 10am
Bayview: Rowland Reserve Dog Park, Wednesday 16 December, 4pm to 5pm
Belrose: Bunnings Belrose, Saturday 12 December, 12pm to 1pm
Bondi: Bondi Icebergs Club (Pool Deck Level), Sunday 20 December 8am – 9.30am; Monday 21 December 7am-8am
Collaroy: De’assis Collaroy Café, Shop 2/1091 Pittwater Rd, Saturday 12 December 9.15am – 10.10am
Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 10am-1.20pm
Hornsby: Cotton On, Thursday 17 December 10am-10.20am
Hornsby: Kmart, Thursday 17 December 6.30pm-7pm
Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty, Thursday, 17 December 10.25am-11am
Leichhardt: Marketplace Leichhardt, 100/122-138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Saturday 19 December, 2pm – 2.30pm
Mona Vale: Bayview Golf Club, Monday 7 December 11.30am-3pm Tuesday 8 December 2.25pm-5.30pm Friday 11 December 11.45am-12.45pm
Mona Vale: Woolworths, Saturday 12 December 1pm-1:30pm
Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Sunday 13 December 1pm-3pm
North Sydney: Mr Green & Co North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 1pm-2pm
Manly: Hotel Steyne, 75 The Corso, Manly, Thursday 17 December, 3pm to 7pm
North Ryde: Macquarie Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 11am to 1pm
Palm Beach: Pronto Creative Foods, Wednesday 16 December 7.30am-8.30am Thursday 17 December 7.30am-8.30am
Rozelle: Local Bar Café, 729 Darling St, Rozelle, Wednesday 16 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Thursday 17 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Friday 18 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Saturday 19 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Sunday 20 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am
Rozelle: IGA, 649 Darling St, Rozelle, Thursday 17 December, 8.25am to 8.35am
Stanhope Gardens: Coles, Saturday 19 December 7am-3.30pm Sunday 20 December 7am-2pm
Sydney CBD: Darling Quarter Food Court, 156 Darling Dr, Sydney, Thursday 17 December, 5pm to 6pm
Sydney CBD: 1 Bligh St, Thursday, 17 December, 10.30am to 10.50am
Sydney CBD: Results Laser Clinic Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 12.30pm-1pm
Waverly: Ruby’s Diner, Shop 1 & 2 179, 173 Bronte Rd, Waverley, Thursday 17 December, 10am - 10.30am
Waitara: Jim’s Cellars, Thursday 17 December 7.15pm-7.30pm
Warriewood: Warriewood Square, Tuesday 8 December 12:30-2:15pm Tuesday 15 December 3.30pm-4.30pm Wednesday 16 December 11am-12.15pm Thursday 17 December 11am-3pm
Warriewood: KFC Mona Vale, Friday, 18 December 12pm-1pm
Anyone who attended the following venue at the following times should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear. If further symptoms appear, isolate and get tested again:
Auburn, Auburn Redyard Entertainment Centre, Sunday 20 December, 4pm – 5pm
Avalon Beach: Australian Red Cross Op Shop, Tuesday 15 December 1pm – 2pm
Casula: Casula Mall, Thursday, 24 December, 6.30pm – 8pm
Centennial Park: Ian Potter Children’s Wild Play Garden, Tuesday 22 December 10am – 11.15am
Figtree: Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, Monday 21 December 12.30pm-1.30pm, Wednesday 23 December 8.45am-9am, Thursday 24 December 6.45am-9.30am
Figtree: Coles, Monday 28 December 4.45pm-5.20pm
Greenacre: Bunnings, Saturday 26 December 12.30pm-1pm
Hornsby: Bistro, Hornsby Railway Hotel, 31 Station St, Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 6pm – 6.30pm
Rose Bay, Star Nails, Sunday 20 December, 12.15pm – 1pm
Shellharbour: Myer, Sunday 27 December 12pm-12.40pm
Sydney, Queen Victoria Building, Level 3 Santa Photos, Wednesday 23 December, 10.15am – 11am
Warriewood: ServiceNSW Warriewood Square, 12 Jackson Road, Warriewood, Tuesday 15 December, 1.25pm – 2.05pm
Wollongong: Wollongong Central 200 Crown St, Wednesday 23 December 3.30pm-4pm
Passengers who flew on the following flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who has symptoms should get tested immediately
REX flight ZL6469 on Monday 21 December, from Sydney to Griffith, from 2:10pm-4:20om
Confirmed cases travelled on the following transport services. Other passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Passengers should continue to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:
Train from Roseville to Redfern, 14 December, 6.50am – 7.40am
Train from Redfern to Milsons Point, 14 December, 11.20am – 11.45am
Train from Milsons Point to Roseville, 14 December, 3.15pm – 3.40pm
Ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe, 16 December, 6.15pm-6.35pm
Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 14 December, 8:27am – 8:49am
Train from Wynyard to Artarmon, 14 December, 6:42pm – 7:01pm
Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 15 December, 9:17am – 9:38am
Train from St James to Erskineville, 15 December, 6:34pm – 6:48pm
Train from Erskineville to Central Station, 16 December, 7:03am – 7:12am
Train from Central to Artarmon, 16 December, 7.12am – 7.35am
Train from North Sydney to Wynyard, Wednesday 16 December, 1pm-1.09pm
Train from Waitara to Wynyard, Wednesday 16 December, 8.16am – 9.05am
Train from Wynyard to Waitara, Wednesday 16 December, 4.52pm – 5.31pm
Train from Wynyard to Milsons Point, Thursday 17 December, 12.39pm – 12.46pm;
Train from Milsons Point to Wynyard: Thursday 17 December, 4pm – 4.11pm.
Train from Waitara to Wynyard, Thursday 17 December, 8.17am – 9.01am
Train from Wynyard to Waitara, Thursday 17 December, 6.40pm – 7.22pm
Train from Redfern via Town Hall to Bondi Junction, Monday 21 December, 7pm – 7.30pm
Train from Bondi Junction via Town Hall to Redfern, Tuesday 22 December, 10.05am – 10.35am
Forest Coach Lines buses between Forestville and the CBD
Route 273, 15 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville, 7.10am and arriving QVB, 8am
Route 271, 15 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose 6.28pm
Route 273, 16 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville 7.10am and arriving QVB, CBD, 8am
Route 271, 16 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose, 6.28pm
Pittwater buses between Warriewood and Wynard Station
Route B1-1, 14 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.55am, arriving Wynyard Station, York Street Stand M, 7.50am
Route B1-2, 14 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.47pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.40pm
Route B1-1, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.35am, arriving Wynyard Station stand M, 7.35am
Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.25pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.20pm
Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.39am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.29am
Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 6.28pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.21pm
Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine Pittwater Rd 6.53am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.41am
Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.31pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.25pm
Route B1-1, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.35am
Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.45pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.30pm
The following bus route between Bondi beach and Taylor Square:
Bus route 333, Monday, 21 December, departing Bondi Junction station, 7.30pm, arriving Bondi beach, Campbell Pde, Stand C, 7.45pm\
Bus route 333, Tuesday, 22 December, departing Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand A, 9.45am arriving Bondi Junction station, 10am
Bus route 333, Wednesday, 23 December, departing Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand A, 9am arriving Taylor Square, Oxford St, Stand A, 10am
Bus route 333, Wednesday, 23 December, departing Taylor Square, Oxford St, Stand D 10.40am, arriving Bondi Beach, Campbell Pde, Stand C, 11.30am
The following bus routes between Newport and Avalon Beach:
Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 7am arriving Avalon Beach, 7.15am
Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Avalon Beach 12.20am, arriving Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 12.45am
The following bus route from Palm Beach to Manly Beach:
Bus route 199, Saturday 12 December, 10.10am – 11.30am.
The following bus route from Rosebery to Martin Place:
Bus Route 304, Wednesday 16 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 7.46am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.11am
Bus Route 199, Thursday 17 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 8.05am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.30am
The following bus route from Ryde to Martin Place:
M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:09am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:46am.
M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Museum, at 5:52pm and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:34pm.
M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:24am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 9:06am.
M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Martin Place Station Stand C, at 6:12pm and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:55pm.
M52, Thursday 17 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:25am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:59am.
The following bus route between Wynyard and the Northern Beaches:
B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am – 7.45am
B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm
199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am
B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm
B1-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm
188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm
B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am to 7.45am
B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving at Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm
199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am
188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm
The following bus routes between St Leonards and the Sydney CBD:
Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway and arriving at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St, 7:20am to 7:41am. Passengers at these times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result.
Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St and arriving at TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway, 5:36pm to 6:10pm. People who travelled on this bus route for at least 30 minutes are considered close contacts must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Those who were on the bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result
Travellers on the following bus routes should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear:
Bus route 431, Sunday 20 December, departing Castlereagh St before Bathurst Street, Sydney and arriving at Glebe Public School, Glebe Point Rd, Glebe, 10:48am to 11:02am
Bus route 325, Sunday 20 December, departing Stand G, Town Hall Station, Park St and arriving at Bayswater Rd before Beach Rd, 4:30pm to 4:41pm
Bus route 324, Sunday 20 December, departing New South Head Rd opp New Beach Rd and arriving at Stand J, Town Hall Station, Park St, 10:30am to 10:45am
Passengers who travelled on this bus for at least 30 minutes must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. People who travelled on this bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:
B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm
B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm
Everyone living in the northern beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received.
NSW Health has increased Covid testing options for the northern beaches community through three new pop-up testing clinics. They are available at:
• Avalon pop-up, Avalon Recreation Centre, 59 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm
• Avalon pop-up: Avalon Laverty drive-through pathology, Avalon Bowling Club Car Park, Avalon Parade,Avalon Beach NSW 2107. Open seven days, 8am to 4pm.
• Newport pop-up, Newport Community Centre, 11-13 The Boulevard, Newport. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm.
• Warringah Aquatic Centre drive-through, 1 Aquatic Dr, Frenchs Forest. Open seven days a week, 8am to 10pm
Other northern beaches testing centres:
• Mona Vale hospital, Gate 3 Coronation Street, Mona Vale. Open seven days 7.30am to 5.30pm.
• Brookvale community health centre, 612-624 Pittwater Road, Brookvale. Open seven days, 8am to 6pm.
• Northern Beaches hospital, 105 Frenchs Forest Road (West), Frenchs Forest, (rear of emergency department). Open seven days, 8am to 5pm.
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.