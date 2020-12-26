Covid hotspots NSW: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations

Guardian staff
·25 min read
<span>Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP</span>
Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

New South Wales health authorities have updated a list of hotspots Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.

Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days after you were last there, others must monitor for symptoms.

Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.

List of case locations in NSW

People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days after they were last there, even if they receive a negative result:

  • Alexandria: Cortex Gym – Strength and Conditioning Class, Tuesday, 15 December

  • Auburn: Rosnay Golf Club Bistro, Sunday 20 December, 11.15am - 12.15pm

  • Auburn: Chicago Jones Coffee & Chocolate Maison, Sunday 20 December, 2:50pm - 4pm

  • Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym on any day on or after Tuesday 8 December is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days after they were last at the gym. Additionally, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December is advised to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result

  • Avalon: The House Nail Salon, Monday 14 December, 10.30am to 11.30am

  • Avalon: Alma Avalon Restaurant, Avalon Beach, Wednesday 16 December, 8.30pm until close

  • Avalon Beach: Nourished Cafe and Lounge, Saturday 12 December 7:15am-7:40am, Sunday, 13 December 10am-11am

  • Avalon Beach: Surf Club, Tuesday, 15 December, 8.30am to 9am

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach RSL club, Friday 11 December all day, Sunday, 13 December 8.30pm-9.15pm, Monday 14 December all day, Tuesday 15 December all day, Wednesday 16 December, opening time to 1pm and 1pm to 12am (midnight)

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Sunday 13 December, 5pm to 7pm and Tuesday 15 December, 3pm to 5pm and 6pm-8.30pm

  • Avalon Beach: Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, Monday 14 December,
    7pm to 8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, Monday 14 December,
    2pm to 3.30pm, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.3pm

  • Avalon Beach: Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who dined in any time from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December

  • Avalon Beach: Sneaky Grind Café, Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 11am

  • Avalon Beach: Sunset Diner, Friday 11 December, 6.30pm to 8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Tuesday 15 December 7pm to 7.30pm

  • Avalon: Avalon Recreation Centre, Thursday, 17 December 11.50am-5.20pm

  • Berowra: Anytime Fitness Berowra, Wednesday 16 December, 5.30am to 6.30am, Thursday 17 December, 5.30am to 6.30am

  • Blacktown: BodyFit Gym, Wednesday 16 December, 7am to 8.15am, Thursday 17 December, 7am to 8.15am, Friday 18 December, 7am to 8.15am

  • Cronulla: Pilgrims Vegetarian Café, Wednesday 16 December 11.30am to 2.30pm. Anyone who was at the café during this time for one hour or more must be tested immediately and isolate until 30 December. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and get tested immediately if they appear.

  • Cronulla: Cronulla RSL Club, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm to closing time

  • Crows Nest: BoThai, 16 Willoughby Road, Sunday 13 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

  • Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, 21 Knox Street, Any staff working on Tuesday 15 December, and patrons seated in the indoor section on that day for more than 1 hour between 7.10pm and 8.15pm and 8.25pm and 9.10pm

  • Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm – 8.45pm

  • Forster: Café Toscano (outdoor verandah area), Wednesday 16 December, 6pm-7:45pm

  • Freshwater: G Fitness, Tuesday 15 December, 11am-12.45pm

  • Gordon: USA nails, Thursday 17 December, 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Anyone who was in venue for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact

  • Kings Park: Anytime Fitness Kings Park, Friday 18 December 9.30am-11.45am

  • Kirribilli: Kirribilli Club, Monday 14 December, 12pm to 3pm

  • Lane Cove: Hair by Erika, Village Shopping Centre, Friday 11 December, 2.30 – 4:30pm

  • Manly: Manly Skiff Club, Corner of East Esplanade and Stuart Street, Saturday 12 December, 12pm – 2.30pm

  • Manly: Donny’s Bar, 7 Market Place, Saturday 12 December, 3:15pm – 9pm

  • Manly: Old Manly Boat Shed, 40 The Corso, Saturday 12 December, 9pm – 12:30am

  • Manly: Garfish Seafood Restaurant, 39 East Esplanade, Thursday 17 December, 7:10pm-8:15pm

  • Macquarie Park: Premier Academy League Under 8s, Macquarie University Soccer Fields, Sunday 13 December 9:15am to 10:45am

  • Milsons Point: Kirribilli Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 12:45pm to 3pm

  • Mona Vale: Anytime Fitness,Thursday 17 December, 9.50am-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Fitness First, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Thursday, 17 December, all day

  • Mona Vale: Pearly Nails, 2/6 Waratah Street, Monday 14 December, 4:30pm – 5:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club (bar and function room), 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December, 5pm – 10pm

  • Mona Vale: Park House Hotel, Wednesday 16 December 8pm to 10pm

  • Mona Vale: Pilates KX, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm

  • Mona Vale: Pittwater RSL, Wednesday 16 December, 8pm – 10pm

  • Narrabeen: The Boatshed Cafe & Bar, Monday 14 December 7pm to 9pm

  • Narrabeen: The Sands, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-8pm

  • Narrabeen: The Boatshed Café & Bar, Lower Level, Monday 14 December, 2pm – 3pm

  • Neutral Bay: Café Junior, Woolworths Neutral Bay Village, 1-7 Rangers Road, Sunday 13 December, 12:45pm – 2.30pm

  • Newport: 4 Pines, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm-9pm

  • Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm to 8.30 pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts and must get tested and isolate for 14 days even if a negative result is received. All other patrons are casual contacts who must get tested immediately and isolate pending a result

  • Newport: Rusti Fig Café, Saturday 12 December, 9am – 10:30am

  • Newport: Sankaku Izakaya, Thursday 17 December, 2:30pm – 3:30pm

  • Newport: ChaRice Noodle Bar, Wednesday, 16 December 1pm-2.30pm

  • Newport: Coles, Friday, 18 December 9am-10am

  • Newport: Lovat Restaurant, Tuesday 15 December 6.30pm-8.30pm. Patrons sitting inside or staff working on the floor at the bar are close contacts.

  • North Narrabeen: Motorserve Narrabeen Car Servicing, Friday 18 December 10.30am to 12pm. Anyone who was in the waiting room for at least an hour during this time is considered a close contact.

  • North Sydney: Cibo Cafe, Wednesday 16 December 12pm – 12.45pm

  • Paddington: London Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 8.15pm to 9.30pm

  • Paddington: Paddington Alimentari, anyone who was seated here – outdoors and indoors – between Thursday 17 December and Saturday 19 December are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Patrons who bought takeaway should monitor for symptoms and isolate and get tested immediately should they appear.

  • Paddington: Salon X, 86 William Street, Wednesday 16 December, 9am – 6pm and Thursday 17 December, 9am – 8pm

  • Palm Beach: Palm Beach female change rooms, Sunday 13 December,
    9am – 9.15am

  • Palm Beach: Coast Palm Beach Café, Sunday 13 December 10am – 11am

  • Penrith: Penrith RSL Club, Sunday 13 December 1pm – 6pm

  • St Leonards: Charlie & Franks, IBM Plaza, Wednesday, 16 December 9am-10am

  • St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, 10am – 12pm (only staff and patrons who attended the class for beginners)

  • Surry Hills: Nomad restaurant, Wednesday 16 December, 12:45pm – 2pm

  • Surry Hills: Strawberry Hills Hotel, Wednesday 16 December, 3:30pm-6pm

  • Sydney CBD: Paragon Hotel, Sports Bar, Wednesday, 16 December, 12.45 pm to 3.30pm Anyone who attended during this time for more than one hour is a close contact and should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Anyone who attended during this time for less than one hour get tested immediately and isolate pending a negative result. People who attended other areas of the Paragon Hotel during this time, should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if they develop

  • Turramurra: Salon of Hair Turramurra, Anytime from Tuesday 15 December to Friday 18 December, 9:30am – 3:30 pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Headland Private Tennis Court (clubhouse and courts), Monday 14 December, 9.30am to 12pm

  • Warriewood: United Cinemas Warriewood, Tuesday 15, December, 12pm to 2.30pm

  • Warriewood: Brooke Withers Swim School, Wednesday, 16 December 2pm-3.30pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Valley Playground Rocket Park, Thursday, 17 December, 10.15am-12.30pm

  • Woolloomoolo: Sienna Marina, Friday 11 December, 12pm to 2pm. Anyone who spent one hour or longer at the restaurant at this time must get tested and isolate until December 25. Other patrons should monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested immediately if symptoms appear

People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:

  • Artarmon: Roof Racks World, 15 December, 2pm to 2.30pm

  • Auburn, Café Bodrum, Monday 21 December, 2pm to 2.30pm

  • Avalon: Anytime Fitness on Avalon Parade, anyone who attended the gym between Monday 23 November and Monday 7 December

  • Avalon: Nourished Wholefood Café, 12 December, 7.30-7.40am

  • Avalon: Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, 16 December 7am-7.30am

  • Avalon: Hungry Ghost Café, 13 and 15 December, 9.30am – 11am

  • Avalon Beach: Chillbar, Monday, 14 December, 10.30am-11.30am; Wednesday, 16 December 10.30am-11.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Surf Life Saving Club, 13, 14 and 15 December, 9-9.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Commonwealth Bank, 47 Avalon Parade, 15 December, 12 – 12.15pm

  • Avalon Beach Oceana Traders – Seafood Merchants, anyone who purchased takeaway from Monday 14 December until Thursday 17 December

  • Avalon Beach: United Cinemas, Tuesday 15 December 12pm – 2.15pm

  • Avalon Beach: Woolworths, Saturday, 12 December 12-12.15pm, Sunday 13 December, 12pm – 5pm; 14 December 5pm – 5.30pm and Tuesday 15 December, 12pm – 12.30pm

  • Avalon Beach: North Avalon Cellars, 15 December, 6pm – 6.05pm

  • Avalon Beach: Oliver’s Pies, Careel Shopping Village, Monday 14 December,
    9am to 9.15am

  • Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach Post Shop, 16 December 3.30pm to 3.50pm

  • Avalon Beach, Mitre 10, 15 December, 12pm to 12.20pm

  • Avalon Beach: Chemist Warehouse, 14 December 5.20pm to 5.25pm

  • Avalon Beach: Sabiang Thai Restaurant, 13 December, 6-8pm

  • Avalon Beach: Café Relish, 8/1 N Avalon Rd, Avalon Beach: Thursday 17 December, 10.30am – 11.30am

  • Avalon Beach: Nourished Wholefood Café, 17 Avalon Parade, Saturday 12 December, 7.15am-7.30am

  • Balmain: P’nut Street Noodles Thai Restaurant, Wednesday 16 December 6pm – 6.15pm

  • Balmain: Balmain Post Office, Tuesday 22 December 3.30pm – 4pm

  • Belrose: Nick Scali at SuperCentre, 4/6 Niangala Cl, Belrose, 16 December, 10am-5.30pm

  • Belrose: Fresh Delights Café, Belrose Super Centre, Thursday, 17 December 9am-10am

  • Belrose: Anytime Fitness Belrose, Sunday 6 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Monday 7 December 9.30am – 11.30am, Wednesday 9 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 11 December 9:45am - 11:30am, Saturday 12 December 9:30am-11:30am, Monday 14 December 9:30am - 11:30am, Friday 18 December 9:30am-11:30am

  • Belrose: Belrose Hotel, Friday 11 December 12pm – 6pm. Anyone who attended this venue during December should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested if they appear

  • Berowra: The Anglers Rest, Thursday 16 December 5.30am to 6pm

  • Bondi Junction: Westfield Bondi Junction, 15 December 1pm-2.30pm, Saturday 19 December 10am-1pm

  • Brookvale: Warringah Mall: Wednesday 16 December 11.40am – 1.30pm, Saturday, 19 December 1.30pm-2.30pm

  • Brookvale: High Tek Aquarium, 732 Pittwater Rd, Wednesday 16 December, 1.55pm – 2.55pm

  • Burwood, Hipster Clothing Store, Westfield Burwood, Saturday 19 December, 8am – 6pm

  • Chippendale, Central Park Food Court, Thursday 17 December, 5pm – 6pm

  • Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, 6 Cronulla Street, Tuesday 15 December, 8pm – 9pm and Wednesday 16 December, 3pm – 6pm

  • Cronulla: Woolworths Metro, Sunday, 13 December 11am-12pm

  • Cronulla: Paris Seafood Café, 15 December, 8.30-9pm

  • Cronulla: Cronulla Mall, Tuesday 15 December, 8-9pm and 16 December, 11am-12pm

  • Crows Nest: Oliver Brown, Monday 21 December, 10am-10:30am

  • Darling Point: RAN Sailing Association, Navy Bear Café and Christmas party, 13 December, 10:30am‑4:45pm

  • Davidson: Davidson Pizzeria, Friday, 18 December 6.15-6.45pm

  • Dee Why: Dee Why Fruit Market, 15 December, 4.45pm – 4.55pm

  • Dee Why: HongFa BBQ Restaurant, 15 December 4.30pm – 4.45pm

  • Double Bay: Twenty-One Espresso, Any patrons who were in the restaurant for less than 1 hour, or those who sat in the outdoor area on Tuesday 15 December between 7.10pm – 8.15pm and 8.25pm – 9.10pm

  • Drummoyne: Zeus Street Greek, Tuesday 22 December 6pm – 6.15pm

  • Eveleigh: Seven West Media Building, 14 December, 8-11.30am

  • Erskineville: Rose of Australia, Tuesday 15 December, 7pm until closing

  • Forster: Beach Bums Café, Wednesday 16 December, 8am – 9am and Thursday 17 December, 8am–9am

  • Glebe: Sappho Books, Café and Bar, Sunday 20 December, 11am to 12.30pm

  • Gundagai: Oliver’s Real Food, 31 Annie Pyers Drive, Friday 18 December, 5.30pm-6.05pm

  • Homebush: Harris Farm Warehouse, Flemington Markets, Tuesday 15 December, 2am- 11am, Wednesday 16 December, 2am – 11am, Thursday 17 December, 2am- 1pm

  • Manly: Manly Wharf Bar, East Esplanade, Saturday 12 December, 2:45pm – 3:15pm

  • Manly: The Steyne Hotel, 75 The Corso, Thursday 17 December, 3pm – 7pm

  • Mona Vale: Bing Lee, Monday 14 December, 4.30pm to 4.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Coffee Brothers Mona Vale, Saturday, 12 December 12pm-1pm

  • Mona Vale: Aldi, 13 Bungan St, 13 December, 12.45pm to 1.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Coles, Sunday, 13 December 1-3pm, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Mona Vale Plaza, 14 December, 11-11.10am

  • Mona Vale: Mitre 10, Tuesday 15 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm and Wednesday 16 December, 8:30am – 5:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Woolworths, 25/29 Park St, Sunday 13 December, 12pm to 12.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Fitness First Mona Vale, Pittwater Place Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 2pm – 4pm; Monday 14 December all day; Wednesday 16 December all day

  • Mona Vale: Mona Vale Golf Club, 3 Golf Avenue, Wednesday 16 December 11am – 5pm

  • Mona Vale: Pittwater Place, Saturday, 19 December 12pm-1pm

  • Mona Vale: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December, Thursday 17 December, Friday 18 December, all day

  • Mona Vale: Dan Murphy Mona Vale, Thursday, 17 December 5pm-5.10pm

  • Mosman: Scoop Wholefoods, Wednesday 16 December all day, Thursday 17 December all day

  • Newport: Coles Newport, 11 December, 5-7pm, and 12 December, 3.15-3.30pm

  • Newport: Restaurant Lovat, 12 December, 2.15-2.25pm and 4.10-4.15pm

  • Newport: Shot Lab, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm

  • Newport: 4 Pines, Newport, Tuesday 15 December, 6pm-10pm and Wednesday 16 December 4:30pm-9pm

  • Newport: Restaurant Lovat, Saturday 12 December 2:15pm–2:25pm and 4pm–4:15pm

  • Newport: Bowan Island Bakery, Friday 18 December, 9am-9.30am.

  • Newport: Coles, Wednesday, 9 December 4pm-4.20pm, Friday, 11 December 5pm-7pm, Saturday, 12 December 3.15pm-3.30pm, Tuesday, 15 December 2pm-2.15pm and 8pm-8.25pm

  • Newport: Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Wednesday 16 December, 4.30pm to 6pm

  • North Narrabeen: Brot and Wurst, 16 December, 2pm-2.05pm

  • North Sydney: Glorietta Restaurant and Bar, Upper Ground Floor, 100 Mount St, North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December, 12pm to 12.45pm

  • Leichhardt: Massage Link, 122/138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Friday 18 December, 12.30pm to 1.15pm

  • Orange: Orange Central Square Shopping Centre, 227 – 239 Summer St, Saturday 19 December, 4.05pm-4.15pm. The person did not enter any stores or come into close contact with any individual during this time period.

  • Palm Beach: Palm Beach rockpool, 14 December, 9:30-10:30am; 16 December, 8am-9am

  • Palm Beach: 2108 Espresso, Monday 14 December, 8am–9am

  • Peakhurst: Gannons Park, Forest Rangers FC, Little Rangers session, Friday 11 December, 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Any adults who were present should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

  • Raymond Terrace: McDonald’s Raymond Terrace, Tuesday 15 December, 11.45am-12.15pm

  • Riverstone: Blend @ Grantham Café, 16 December, 11-11.45am

  • Riverwood: Woolworths, Riverwood Plaza, 247 Belmore Road, Wednesday 9 December, 3pm–3:35pm

  • Roseberry: Mentmore & Morley Café and public toilets, 14 December 10am-3pm

  • Rozelle: Sir Reuben, Sunday 20 December 11am – 11.30am

  • St Peters: Sydney Trapeze School, Tuesday 15 December, any class after 10am

  • Surry Hills: Cuckoo Callay on Crown, Tuesday 15 December, 11am to 12pm

  • Sydney CBD: Arthouse Hotel, Thursday 17 December, 11.15am to 12.15pm

  • Sydney CBD: MLC building food court, 19 Martin Place, Tuesday 15 December, 1pm – 2pm

  • Terrey Hills: Hills Florist, 12 December, 8-8.45am – close contacts have been contacted directly by NSW Health

  • Terrey Hills: Forest Way Fruit Market, 16 December, 4-4.10pm

  • Turramurra: Coles, Thursday, 17 December 10am-10.30am, Friday, 18 December 10.30am-11am

  • Warriewood: McDonalds Restaurant, Thursday 17 December, 1.30pm to 2pm

  • Warriewood: Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre, Tuesday 15 December, 6.30pm-9.30pm

  • Warriewood: Flower Power, Friday 18 December, 8.45am-9.30am

People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate if they appear.

  • Avoca Beach: Avoca Beach Hotel, Saltwater Bistro, Sunday 20 December 7:30pm-8:30pm

  • Balmain: Mr Café & Bar, Shop 11/418 Darling St, Balmain, Thursday 17 December, 9 to 10am

  • Bayview: Rowland Reserve Dog Park, Wednesday 16 December, 4pm to 5pm

  • Belrose: Bunnings Belrose, Saturday 12 December, 12pm to 1pm

  • Collaroy: De’assis Collaroy Café, Shop 2/1091 Pittwater Rd, Saturday 12 December 9.15am – 10.10am

  • Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 10am-1.20pm

  • Hornsby: Cotton On, Thursday 17 December 10am-10.20am

  • Hornsby: Kmart, Thursday 17 December 6.30pm-7pm

  • Hornsby: Aura Threading and Beauty, Thursday, 17 December 10.25am-11am

  • Leichhardt: Marketplace Leichhardt, 100/122-138 Flood St, Leichhardt, Saturday 19 December, 2pm – 2.30pm

  • Mona Vale: Bayview Golf Club, Monday 7 December 11.30am-3pm Tuesday 8 December 2.25pm-5.30pm Friday 11 December 11.45am-12.45pm

  • Mona Vale: Woolworths, Saturday 12 December 1pm-1:30pm

  • Mona Vale: Harris Farm, Sunday 13 December 1pm-3pm

  • North Sydney: Mr Green & Co North Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 1pm-2pm

  • Manly: Hotel Steyne, 75 The Corso, Manly, Thursday 17 December, 3pm to 7pm

  • Macquarie Park: Macquarie Shopping Centre, Sunday 13 December 11am to 1pm

  • Palm Beach: Pronto Creative Foods, Wednesday 16 December 7.30am-8.30am Thursday 17 December 7.30am-8.30am

  • Rozelle: Local Bar Café, 729 Darling St, Rozelle, Wednesday 16 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Thursday 17 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Friday 18 December 8.30 am to 9.30am, Saturday 19 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am, Sunday 20 December, 8.30 am to 9.30am

  • Rozelle: IGA, 649 Darling St, Rozelle, Thursday 17 December, 8.25am to 8.35am

  • Stanhope Gardens: Coles, Saturday 19 December 7am-3.30pm Sunday 20 December 7am-2pm

  • Sydney CBD: Darling Quarter Food Court, 156 Darling Dr, Sydney, Thursday 17 December, 5pm to 6pm

  • Sydney CBD: 1 Bligh St, Thursday, 17 December, 10.30am to 10.50am

  • Sydney CBD: Results Laser Clinic Sydney, Wednesday 16 December 12.30pm-1pm

  • Waverly: Ruby’s Diner, Shop 1 & 2 179, 173 Bronte Rd, Waverley, Thursday 17 December, 10am - 10.30am

  • Waitara: Jim’s Cellars, Thursday 17 December 7.15pm-7.30pm

  • Warriewood: Warriewood Square, Tuesday 8 December 12:30-2:15pm Tuesday 15 December 3.30pm-4.30pm Wednesday 16 December 11am-12.15pm Thursday 17 December 11am-3pm

  • Warriewood: KFC Mona Vale, Friday, 18 December 12pm-1pm

Anyone who attended one of the following venues at the times specified is asked to immediately get tested and isolate until NSW Health provides further information:

  • Bondi: Bondi Icebergs Club (Pool Deck Level), 1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach, Sunday 20 December 8am – 9.30am; AND Monday 21 December 7am-8am

Anyone who attended the following venue at the following times should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear. If further symptoms appear, isolate and get tested again:

  • Auburn, Auburn Redyard Entertainment Centre, Sunday 20 December, 4pm – 5pm

  • Avalon Beach: Australian Red Cross Op Shop, Tuesday 15 December 1pm – 2pm

  • Centennial Park: Ian Potter Children’s Wild Play Garden, Tuesday 22 December 10am – 11.15am

  • Hornsby: Bistro, Hornsby Railway Hotel, 31 Station St, Hornsby, Thursday 17 December 6pm – 6.30pm

  • Rose Bay, Star Nails, Sunday 20 December, 12.15pm – 1pm

  • Sydney, Queen Victoria Building, Level 3 Santa Photos, Wednesday 23 December, 10.15am – 11am

  • Warriewood: ServiceNSW Warriewood Square, 12 Jackson Road, Warriewood, Tuesday 15 December, 1.25pm – 2.05pm

Passengers who flew on the following flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days. Anyone who has symptoms should get tested immediately

  • REX flight ZL6469 on Monday 21 December, from Sydney to Griffith, from 2:10pm-4:20om

Confirmed cases travelled on the following transport services. Other passengers are considered to be casual contacts, and should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Passengers should continue to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:

  • Train from Roseville to Redfern, 14 December, 6.50am – 7.40am

  • Train from Redfern to Milsons Point, 14 December, 11.20am – 11.45am

  • Train from Milsons Point to Roseville, 14 December, 3.15pm – 3.40pm

  • Ferry from Palm Beach to Wagstaffe, 16 December, 6.15pm-6.35pm

  • Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 14 December, 8:27am – 8:49am

  • Train from Wynyard to Artarmon, 14 December, 6:42pm – 7:01pm

  • Train from Artarmon to Wynyard, 15 December, 9:17am – 9:38am

  • Train from St James to Erskineville, 15 December, 6:34pm – 6:48pm

  • Train from Erskineville to Central Station, 16 December, 7:03am – 7:12am

  • Train from Central to Artarmon, 16 December, 7.12am – 7.35am

  • Train from Wynyard to Milsons Point, Thursday 17 December, 12.39pm – 12.46pm;

  • Train from Milsons Point to Wynyard: Thursday 17 December, 4pm – 4.11pm.

Forest Coach Lines buses between Forestville and the CBD

  • Route 273, 15 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville, 7.10am and arriving QVB, 8am

  • Route 271, 15 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose 6.28pm

  • Route 273, 16 December, departing Jamieson Square, Forestville 7.10am and arriving QVB, CBD, 8am

  • Route 271, 16 December, departing QVB 5.25pm and arriving Austlink Business Park Belrose, 6.28pm

Pittwater buses between Warriewood and Wynard Station

  • Route B1-1, 14 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.55am, arriving Wynyard Station, York Street Stand M, 7.50am

  • Route B1-2, 14 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.47pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.40pm

  • Route B1-1, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd 6.35am, arriving Wynyard Station stand M, 7.35am

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 5.25pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.20pm

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.39am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.29am

  • Route B1-2, 15 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 6.28pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 6.21pm

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine Pittwater Rd 6.53am, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.41am

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.31pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.25pm

  • Route B1-1, 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, arriving Wynyard Station Stand M, 7.35am

  • Route B1-2, 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B 4.45pm, arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 5.30pm

The following bus routes between Newport and Avalon Beach:

  • Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 7am arriving Avalon Beach, 7.15am

  • Bus Route 199, Saturday 12 December, departing Avalon Beach 12.20am, arriving Newport Hotel, Kalinya Street, 12.45am

The following bus route from Palm Beach to Manly Beach:

  • Bus route 199, Saturday 12 December, 10.10am – 11.30am.

The following bus route from Rosebery to Martin Place:

  • Bus Route 304, Wednesday 16 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 7.46am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.11am

  • Bus Route 199, Thursday 17 December, departing Bourke Street (opposite Lachlan Street) Rosebery, 8.05am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8.30am

The following bus route from Ryde to Martin Place:

  • M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:09am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:46am.

  • M52, Tuesday 15 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Museum, at 5:52am and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:34pm.

  • M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:24am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 9:06am.

  • M52, Wednesday 16 December, departing Elizabeth Street, Martin Place Station Stand C, at 6:12pm and arriving Ryde, St Charles PS at 6:55pm.

  • M52, Thursday 17 December, departing Ryde, St Charles PS at 8:25am and arriving Martin Place Station Stand C, 8:59am.

The following bus route between Wynyard and the Northern Beaches:

  • B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am – 7.45am

  • B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm

  • 199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm

  • B1-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm

  • 188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm

  • B1-1, Wednesday 16 December, departing Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station Stand B, 6.50am to 7.45am

  • B1-2, Wednesday 16 December, departing Wynyard Station Stand B and arriving at Warriewood BLine, Pittwater Rd, 4.30pm to 5.30pm

  • 199-49, Thursday 17 December, departing Barrenjoey Rd opposite George St and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd opposite Village Park, 11am to 11.25am

  • 188X-2, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Barrenjoey Rd after George St, 5.20pm to 5.40pm

The following bus routes between St Leonards and the Sydney CBD:

  • Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway and arriving at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St, 7:20am to 7:41am. Passengers at these times should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result.

  • Bus route 200, Tuesday 15 December, departing The Royal Botanic Gardens, Macquarie St and arriving at TAFE St Leonards, Pacific Highway, 5:36pm to 6:10pm. People who travelled on this bus route for at least 30 minutes are considered close contacts must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. Those who were on the bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result

Travellers on the following bus routes should monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear:

  • Bus route 431, Sunday 20 December, departing Castlereagh St before Bathurst Street, Sydney and arriving at Glebe Public School, Glebe Point Rd, Glebe, 10:48am to 11:02am

  • Bus route 325, Sunday 20 December, departing Stand G, Town Hall Station, Park St and arriving at Bayswater Rd before Beach Rd, 4:30pm to 4:41pm

  • Bus route 324, Sunday 20 December, departing New South Head Rd opp New Beach Rd and arriving at Stand J, Town Hall Station, Park St, 10:30am to 10:45am

Passengers who travelled on this bus for at least 30 minutes must get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result. People who travelled on this bus for less than 30 minutes should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again:

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd and arriving at Wynyard Station, York St, Stand M, 11.30am to 12.36pm

  • B1-1, Thursday 17 December, departing Wynyard Station, Carrington St, Stand B and arriving at Mona Vale BLine, Barrenjoey Rd, 4.15pm to 5.15pm

Everyone living in the northern beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW Health has increased Covid testing options for the northern beaches community through three new pop-up testing clinics. They are available at:
Avalon pop-up, Avalon Recreation Centre, 59 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm
Avalon pop-up: Avalon Laverty drive-through pathology, Avalon Bowling Club Car Park, Avalon Parade,Avalon Beach NSW 2107. Open seven days, 8am to 4pm.
Newport pop-up, Newport Community Centre, 11-13 The Boulevard, Newport. Open seven days, 8am to 10pm.
Warringah Aquatic Centre drive-through, 1 Aquatic Dr, Frenchs Forest. Open seven days a week, 8am to 10pm

Other northern beaches testing centres:

Mona Vale hospital, Gate 3 Coronation Street, Mona Vale. Open seven days 7.30am to 5.30pm.
Brookvale community health centre, 612-624 Pittwater Road, Brookvale. Open seven days, 8am to 6pm.
Northern Beaches hospital, 105 Frenchs Forest Road (West), Frenchs Forest, (rear of emergency department). Open seven days, 8am to 5pm.

  • Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.

Latest Stories

  • NBA Christmas 2020 tracker: Clippers lose Kawhi Leonard, cap day of blowouts with win over Nuggets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2020 NBA Christmas Day tracker. In this post, we’ll break down all the scores, highlights and hullabaloo from the league’s five-game slate throughout the holiday. Merry basketballing!

  • Alvin Kamara first since Gale Sayers in 1965 to score 6 TDs as Saints clinch NFC South with win vs. Vikings

    Alvin Kamara decided to make some NFL history on Christmas.

  • Russians chase American goalie Spencer Knight, thwart comeback attempt with 5-3 win

    Vasili Ponomaryov scored twice for the Russians as they defeated the Americans 5-3 in their tournament opening game at the world junior hockey championship.

  • Stephen Curry vents amid Warriors season that already looks lost: 'We need to win — immediately'

    This is not how this season was supposed to go in Golden State.

  • Canada has the man advantage over rivals at world juniors

    Winners at two of the last three tournaments, Canada has the opportunity to establish a more modernized version of a U20 dynasty with a triumph on home ice at the world juniors.

  • Canada's Quinton Byfield readying himself for bigger role at world juniors

    In Quinton Byfield's Instagram bio, there is a smile emoji and a link to the definition of the word.The use of emojis, sometimes overused in today's world, can help define Byfield as he tries to make a positive impact and embrace every experience given to him.Last year, as the youngest player on Team Canada at the world juniors, Byfield was primarily used as a 13th forward during the tournament and didn't play a single minute in the gold-medal game, but that didn't phase Byfield. Instead, he embraced it."I didn't play much, but I really felt it helped me develop in my hockey career. I got to see what it takes to perform on the world stage," said Byfield earlier this week from his hotel in Edmonton."Going into the tournament [last year] it was really iffy if I was going to make the team or not. I wanted to take any spot just to play and be part of the team and embrace any role given to me. My focus was on the team's success, and that was an experience I'll never forget."This year, Byfield is still the youngest player on Team Canada, but the 18-year-old centre is ready to make a bigger impact in his second chance — especially after captain Kirby Dach was lost to a wrist injury in Wednesday's pre-tournament game against Russia."The coaches talked to each one of us before camp started and they expect more out of me. "They want me to be a bigger part of the team and take on more of an offensive role and I'm ready for it," Byfield said.Expectations have always been big for the six-foot-five, 220-pound centre who was once tasked with turning around a Sudbury Wolves organization that had fallen on hard times. He helped turn Sudbury into a contender again and his impact spread further than just on the ice — it was felt throughout the city with his charitable efforts helping sick kids.WATCH | Quinton Byfield discusses being the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history:Last season, before COVID-19 shut down the sports world, Byfield put up 32 goals and 80 points in 52 games and was poised to help the Wolves go on a Memorial Cup run, just two years after the team drafted him with the first overall pick."We knew he was going to be special from the moment he stepped on the ice for his first practice with us. He had that wow factor," said Wolves GM Rob Papineau."He's always had a positive attitude and a leader who's willing to take on any challenge. He's an amazing young role model for people. He's been huge for our team and the city. He's going to go down as likely as the greatest Wolves player in our franchise history."Every single time he was on the ice you would get to the edge of your seat. Every shift was anticipated and he delivered for us. We're proud that he will always be a Sudbury Wolf."In a year, where the 18-year-old faced the pressures of the NHL draft in the middle of a global pandemic, that didn't stop him from becoming the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history after the Los Angeles Kings selected him with the second overall pick.'I want to use my platform to have a positive influence'When the NHL returned to play this summer, Byfield watched Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba show incredible courage before the national anthem of the opening game by delivering a heartfelt speech about racism and social injustice that sparked others around the NHL to speak up and take action.Making history is special for Byfield, but he wants to use his platform to help create change in a sport that is working hard to fix issues of race and equality."Down the road, that is definitely something I want to be a part of. I want to use my platform to have a positive influence on the game," said Byfield."I was always welcomed and never really faced anything like that, but I want everyone to have the same dream, no matter their skin colour or where they come from."

  • Steelers LB Marcus Allen surprises mother with new car for Christmas

    Allen's mom was nearly speechless.

  • Jets fans have every right to be mad about botched tank job

    It's never fun to lose, but it's a lot easier to accept when a franchise-changing quarterback like Trevor Lawrence is the reward. Instead, all the Jets have now is the hope that one the other quarterbacks available pans out.&nbsp;

  • Week 16 fantasy football rankings: Go win yourself a championship

    It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.

  • The most intriguing players to watch at the world juniors

    It's an absolutely loaded class of players for this year's world juniors, but these are the nine most intriguing ones to watch during the tournament.

  • Leonard leaves bloodied, but Clippers beat Nuggets 121-108

    DENVER — Kawhi Leonard was hurt and the Denver Nuggets were mounting a rally like they did three months ago.This time, the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t allow Denver to complete the comeback.Leonard had 21 points before taking an elbow to the face in the fourth quarter, Paul George scored 23 points and had nine assists, and Los Angeles beat the Nuggets 121-108 on Friday night.It was the second straight big win for LA, which beat the Lakers on Tuesday night.“We’re a different team than last year,” George said.The Clippers led by 11 with 6:11 left Friday night when Serge Ibaka went up for a rebound and caught the side of his teammate’s face with his right elbow. Leonard lay bleeding on the court before walking to the locker room.“He got up and walked off the floor, so he’s going to be good,” LA coach Tyronn Lue said.Leonard was ruled out shortly thereafter and was being evaluated postgame, but it did put a scare into George.“Really worried. I was thinking the worst,” George said. “I didn’t know if he was concussed or what actually happened, I just saw him laying on the ground. That was first and foremost, making sure he was OK.”The Clippers didn’t need Leonard to close out a Nuggets team that upset them in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals last season.Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Denver, which has dropped its first two games of the season. Jamal Murray added 23 points, 13 coming in the fourth.The Nuggets rallied from double-digit second-half deficits in Games 5, 6 and 7 of the second-round series in September, winning all three and wiping out LA’s 3-1 lead to advance to the Western Conference finals. It was a surprising end for a team many thought could beat the Lakers and advance to the NBA Finals.George said he has put that disappointment in the past.“I buried last year, left last year in the bubble,” he said. “This is a new season, new team, new goals, new everything. I was ready and poised and confident coming into this year, and I was prepared coming into this season.”Denver wasn’t able to do it again but made a run after trailing by 24 late in the third quarter. The Nuggets used an 11-0 run into early in the fourth, and two 3-pointers by Murray sliced a 98-74 deficit to 106-95 with 7:35 left.“When you’re down 25, it’s about pride and about effort,” Murray said. “We wanted to play hard and let the lead take care of itself. We saw the lead chip away like we did in the playoffs, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”Leonard went out soon after but Denver never got the deficit under 10.“They made a run, we lost Kawhi so we could have lost our composure, lost our game, but we took a good timeout,” Nicolas Batum said. “We kept moving the ball and made big shots.”TIP-INSClippers: F Marcus Morris (sore right knee) missed his second straight game, but coach Lue said he is day-to-day. “He’s been doing his own rehab with the sports science team and he’s progressing,” Lue said.Nuggets: F JaMychal Green sat out with a left calf strain. Green, who played for the Clippers last season, has yet to play in the regular season after signing with Denver in the short off-season.SCROOGED AGAINDenver was playing on Christmas night for the second straight season, with both ending in double-digit losses. Last year the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Nuggets 112-100 in Denver, stopping a seven-game winning streak.“Two years in a row we weren’t ready to play on Christmas night,” coach Michael Malone said. “Bah humbug.”UP NEXTClippers: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.Nuggets: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Kelly, The Associated Press

  • LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer, Lakers top Mavs 138-115

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.Montrezl Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, and Dennis Schröder had 18 points and six assists in a second strong game for both new additions to the NBA champions. Los Angeles outrebounded Dallas 53-27 and closed out its first win of the season with a dominant fourth quarter.Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game for Dallas. Josh Richardson and Trey Burke had 17 points apiece as the Mavs started 0-2 with a late fade at Staples Center.James moved into second place behind Kobe Bryant for the most points scored on Christmas, passing Oscar Robertson in the third quarter. James has 383 points in 15 games on Christmas, while Bryant had 395 in 16 holiday appearances.CELTICS 123, NETS 95Kyrie Irving scored 37 points in his return to Boston and Kevin Durant added 29, leading Brooklyn over the Celtics.Jarrett Allen added 11 rebounds for the Nets, who remained perfect so far this season and sent Boston to its first loss. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.Jaylen Brown scored 27 points for the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum had 20 points and eight boards. The Celtics beat Milwaukee in their opener on Wednesday on Tatum’s last-second shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they couldn’t do it again in their second straight matchup against a team expected to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.The game began after a moment of silence for former Celtics player and coach K.C. Jones, who died earlier Friday.CLIPPERS 121, NUGGETS 108DENVER (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 21 points before taking an elbow to the face in the fourth quarter, Paul George scored 23 points and Los Angeles beat Denver.The Clippers led by 11 with 6:11 left when Serge Ibaka went up for a rebound and caught the side of his teammate’s face with his right elbow. Leonard lay bleeding on the court before walking to the locker room.Leonard was ruled out shortly thereafter, but the Clippers didn’t need him to close out a Nuggets team that upset them in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals last season.Nikola Jokic finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Denver, which has dropped its first two games of the season. Jamal Murray added 23 points, 13 coming in the fourth.HEAT 111, PELICANS 98MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the Christmas single-game mark — and scored 23 points, leading Miami to the victory.Goran Dragic added 18 points, and Erik Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 17 for Miami, and Avery Bradley finished with 12.The Heat lost Jimmy Butler at halftime with right ankle stiffness.Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes for New Orleans — the rebounds and minutes both being career highs. Brandon Ingram finished with 28 points.But the Pelicans shot 40% to Miami’s 51%.BUCKS 138, WARRIORS 99MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Milwaukee won its first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.Middleton went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45.The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers.Milwaukee’s only other Christmas home game came during the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968.Stephen Curry scored 19 points for Golden State, and rookie James Wiseman had 18.Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, but the two-time reigning NBA MVP shot 4 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 15 from the foul line.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Clippers lose Kawhi Leonard to bloody injury late in win over Nuggets

    The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.

  • Lakers trounce Mavericks as LeBron James, Anthony Davis outshine Luka Doncic

    Two MVP candidates is better than one.

  • Kamara's 6 TDs tie NFL record; Saints beat Vikings 52-33

    NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record by running for six touchdowns in a game and finished with a career-high 155 yards rushing to help New Orleans beat the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 on Friday and clinch a fourth straight NFC South title. Wearing different colored shoes — one red and one green on Christmas Day — Kamara sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. He added scoring runs of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards against a Minnesota defensive front hit hard by injuries. Kamara equaled a record set by Hall of Fame fullback Ernie Nevers in 1929 for the Chicago Cardinals. “The offensive line gets the game ball for sure, kudos to them,” Kamara said. “Sean (Payton, the Saints coach) dialed it up, I did the small part. “Today was a great day, we got out first goal, division title. Gonna take it from there." Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from playoff contention while allowing the most points by any Vikings team since 1963. The Saints (11-4) never punted, and set a record of yards gained in a game by a Vikings opponent with 583. They might have won by a greater margin if not for a pair interceptions of Drew Brees, one of them on a pass that deflected off receiver Emmanuel Sanders' hands. Brees completed 19 of 26 throws for 311 yards in his second game back from rib and lung injuries that had sidelined him for four games. Sanders had four catches for 83 yards, while tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. New Orleans' 264 yards rushing were the most by a Vikings opponent in head coach Mike Zimmer's seven seasons. New Orleans native Irv Smith Jr. caught a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Vikings, the second pulling Minnesota to 31-27. But the Saints responded with two short touchdown runs by Kamara and one by reserve QB Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Kirk Cousins passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led and trailed for good after Kamara's second TD in the first quarter. In a game that saw both defences struggle, Saints receiver Marquez Callaway made a play that any defensive back would appreciate when he prevented Eric Wilson from intercepting a pass Brees thrown right at the linebacker. Brees took advantage of the second chance, hitting Callaway for 11 yards on the next play and then finding Cook for a 19-yard gain to the Vikings 6. That set up Kamara's third TD run of the half to put New Orleans up 24-14. INJURIES Vikings: Minnesota did not report any injuries. Saints: LB Kwan Alexander injured his right ankle late in the third quarter. He was initially helped off the field but later took a cart from the sideline to the locker room. UP NEXT Vikings: visit Detroit on Jan. 3, the final Sunday of the regular season. Saints: visit Carolina on Jan. 3. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Week 16 is one NFL fans truly can celebrate: 4 days of games

    Now this is a week NFL fans can truly celebrate.First off, it appears the league will complete the 2020 portion of the schedule on time and with no cancellations. Secondly, there are only two games in Week 16 that have no post-season implications.Plus, there's pro football on four straight days, starting with New Orleans clinching the NFC South by beating Minnesota 52-33 as Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns rushing. The weekend concludes with the AFC East champion Bills — how sweet that must sound in Western New York — getting a chance to stomp on their tormentors, the Patriots on Monday night.“This week is what all of that’s about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality so that when we get here, we do exactly that again. So hopefully, all of the lessons stick, and we carry on.”Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Carroll’s arrival in 2010.“We have finished well in our season,” he says. “We finished with a lot of good wins at the end of the year, and this is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it and we know what we’re doing. Philosophically, we’re tight and connected, and that we can go out and perform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”The Rams have won five of their past six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game, and would clinch a third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. But they come off a stinker of a loss to the Jets.Saints 52, Vikings 33, FridayKamara became the first player since 1929 to score six touchdowns on the ground in one game in the Saints' victory that gave them a fourth consecutive division crown. At 11-4, they still have a shot at the top overall NFC seed.Kamara scored on runs of 40, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards as he equaled the achievement of Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers. Kamara rushed for 155 yards.Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from contention.Indianapolis (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)Lots riding here, too.The Steelers, the first team to lose three straight following an 11-0 start since the 1969 Rams, still win the AFC North by beating the Colts or a loss by Cleveland to the Jets. Pittsburgh has won six in a row in this series, but these Steelers are reeling. They do have a sack in an NFL-record 71 straight games and have sacked Philip Rivers 15 times during seven games while he played for the Chargers.Indianapolis has won five of six and can earn a post-season berth with a victory and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. Rivers needs one touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino (420) for fifth on the career list. Rivers has had two or more TD passes in five straight games.Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)The Titans need a win to clinch a playoff berth for a third time in four seasons. Tennessee also can clinch with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans grab their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win and a loss by the Colts.Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season. In NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, it has a prime weapon. Henry has a career-high 1,679 yards rushing and 15 touchdown runs. He's the fourth player in NFL history to run for 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons.The Packers already have clinched the NFC North and earn the conference's top seed and only bye with a win while the Rams beat or tie Seattle. Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)Not only are the Chiefs division champs for the fifth successive season, they could match the Packers (2011) for the best regular season by a reigning Super Bowl champion. A win gives them the coveted AFC opening-round bye.The Chiefs also could tie the longest regular-season win streak in franchise history with their 10th straight. Kansas City has never won 14 games in a season.While Matt Ryan completed passes to 11 receivers against the Bucs, his main target with Julio Jones hobbled is Calvin Ridley. He had career bests of 10 catches for 163 yards last week, and Ridley's seven 100-yard games lead the NFL.Tampa Bay (9-5) at Detroit (5-9), SaturdayTom Brady is accustomed to this scenario even as his current team is in uncharted waters since 2007. The Bucs need a win or a Chicago loss to clinch their first post-season berth since then. Tampa Bay’s 13-year playoff drought is the NFL’s second-longest string behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that is about to end.As for Brady, well, he does have those six Super Bowl rings from his time in New England. Only once while he was healthy and the full-time starter there (2002) did the Patriots not make the playoffs.Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell will miss the game because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will run the team.San Francisco (5-9) at Arizona (8-6), SaturdayAn NFL first: The game will air nationally exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon’s other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona’s and San Francisco’s home markets.Arizona is trying for its fifth season sweep over San Francisco in the past six seasons, as well as holding on to the final NFC wild-card spot.The Niners are playing a road game at their temporary home in Arizona after being forced out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules. San Francisco lost its two home games at State Farm Stadium.Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7), SaturdayAs the Raiders have plunged almost out of playoff contention, Miami has compiled some impressive numbers. Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year.The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first year in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. They've lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win.Cleveland (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)Now that the Jets have their victory, and presumably blew their chance for the top overall draft pick, can they pull off another mammoth upset? Cleveland, which won at the Meadowlands last Sunday vs. the Giants, has numerous scenarios to get into the post-season on Sunday, but must win.The Browns are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2002, the NFL’s current longest drought. Their 10 wins under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski match the franchise’s most since its 1999 expansion return.New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)The Giants barely hang on to playoff hopes, and Baltimore likely needs to win out — and still might be left out. Look for the Ravens to run the ball, having rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and to be ballhawks: Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries.New York hopes to have Daniel Jones back at quarterback.Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)A win in his first game coaching against the team he led to the 2015 NFC title — and which fired him in 2019 — would give Washington's Ron Rivera the NFC East crown if the Giants lose to Baltimore. But the headlines rarely have been good out of D.C., and this week quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating league COVID-19 protocols.The Panthers have lost eight of their past nine. On Monday, they fired general manager Marty Hurney, who could wind up in Washington.Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)Both NFC East teams are hanging on in hopes Washington slumps, though the loser here can't make the post-season —which, given their records shouldn't even be in the conversation.A Cowboys loss will mean their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has given the offence a boost in his two starts.Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8), Monday nightThe division-champion Bills can be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000. The 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.“To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that’s a big deal,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I guess this year’s the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that’s the case.”Chicago (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record.While the Jaguars now are in position for the top overall draft pick (Trevor Lawrence?), the Bears still can make the post-season. They need help, specifically Arizona losing.Denver (5-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)Not much to recommend this game except the opportunity to watch Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. LA has won two in a row and Herbert's rapid maturing on the NFL level is encouraging.Denver has had one of the most injured rosters all season, and now gets to see former star defensive back Chris Harris Jr on the other side.Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)The Bengals looked like a professional team in handling Pittsburgh on Monday night after losing five straight. Unfortunately, the development of top overall draft pick Joe Burrow was curtailed by his midseason knee injury, but the future looks less stark than in Houston.While QB Deshaun Watson is having a solid enough season, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments and are searching for a new head coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Vikings vs. Saints highlights Week 16

    Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints highlights from Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Joe Burrow shares video gingerly walking on surgically repaired knee

    Burrow's pained steps give a glimpse at the long road back from a devastating knee injury,

  • Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

    BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, an Olympic gold medallist and two-time NCAA champion who won eight straight NBA titles during the Celtics' Bill Russell era and then coached the Boston teams with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two more championships in the 1980s, has died. He was 88.The Celtics said Jones' family confirmed that he died on Friday at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for several years.“K.C. was the nicest man I ever met. He always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honour to play for him," Bird said in a statement. “His accomplishments are too many to list, but, to me, his greatest accomplishment was being such an outstanding person to all who had the privilege of knowing him, I will miss him dearly.”Jones is one of seven players in history to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA championship and an NBA title. He won two more NBA crowns as an assistant coach and was the Celtics head coach when they went to the NBA Finals four straight years from 1984-87, winning it all in ‘84 and again two years later with a team that won a then-record 67 regular-season games and went 15-3 in the post-season.Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow,” the Celtics said in a statement before their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached,” the team said. “Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals — being part of a winning team.”Jones is the third Hall of Famer from the 1965 NBA champions to die this year: John Thompson, who went on to greater success as the coach at Georgetown, died in August, and Celtics player and coach Tommy Heinsohn died last month. Two days after observing a moment of silence for Heinsohn before their season opener, the Celtics had another for Jones on Friday.“He was a great coach to work for. He was a class act, and yet he had this competitive edge that was fierce," said current Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who played for the team from 1981-88, when Jones was an assistant and then head coach."He had this gentleness and kindness. He was a great leader of men,” Ainge said before Friday's game. “I looked at him as a mentor, and a friend. Much more than a coach.”A point guard who excelled on defence, Jones joined with Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne. Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66.“Friends for life,” Russell posted on Twitter, along with what he said was their last photo together.Jones retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another NBA championship ring in 1972. He had head coaching stints with the San Diego Conquistadors of the ABA and led the Washington Bullets to the 1975 NBA Finals.After a stop in Milwaukee, Jones returned to Boston in 1978 and won his 10th NBA title as an assistant on Bill Fitch's staff in 1981. He took over for Fitch in 1984 and over the next five seasons never won fewer than 57 games or failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals.Ainge said Jones was misunderstood and underappreciated because he was more laid back than some of his predecessors and thus less often mentioned among the great Celtics coaches like Red Auerbach, Heinsohn and Fitch.“People are always looking for the people that are seeking that attention in front of the cameras. K.C. was fine with everybody else getting the attention and not much being focused on him,” Ainge said. “He didn’t have to do it very often — and he didn’t do it very often — but when the time came to take a stand, he would go toe-to-toe with the Hall of Fame players on our team.”Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Herbert could add to rookie marks when Chargers host Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert is on the verge of one of the best statistical years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Not bad for someone who didn't know how much he was going to play at the beginning of season.The Los Angeles Chargers signal caller goes into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos already with the most 300-yard passing games by a rookie. He has also tied Baker Mayfield's 2018 mark of 27 touchdown passes.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, is also 219 yards away from becoming the fourth rookie to throw for at least 4,000 yards. He would need 595 yards this week and in the Jan. 3 finale at Kansas City to overtake Andrew Luck's record of 4,374 yards in 2012.“It would have been tough to imagine early on, especially not knowing when or if I’d play this year, ” said Herbert about his record-setting season. “It’s one of those things that (QB) coach (Pep) Hamilton and I talked about. He said I needed to be ready when and if the time came. So when it came around — and it was pretty quick turnaround — I felt pretty prepared to go in.”Herbert struggled during a stretch against the Dolphins, Bills and Patriots, but he has bounced back by directing winning drives against the Falcons and Raiders. The Chargers (5-9) come into the game looking for their first three-game winning streak in two years.The Broncos are also 5-9 but have dropped three of their last four. Drew Lock has been inconsistent in his second season but general manager John Elway gave his young quarterback a vote of confidence this week.“He’s gone through his reads better and dumped some things off and continued to use the experience to get better,” Elway told the team’s website. “Obviously, the inconsistency, that comes with being young, especially if you’re young and you’ve got young guys around you … like we do. ... I think that Drew’s had an up-and-down year, but we still like what we see in him and still think that he’s got a chance to be a very good quarterback in this league.”DOWN TO THE WIREAll four of Los Angeles' games against division opponents have been decided on the final play. It had a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter at Denver on Nov. 1 before the Broncos rallied for a 31-30 victory. Lock directed a 14-play, 81-play drive, culminating in a 1-yard TD pass to K.J. Hamler.The Chargers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the AFC West against the Raiders on Herbert's 1-yard sneak in overtime.CORNERBACK CONCERNSDenver’s depleted cornerback corps, which has lost starters Bryce Callahan (foot) and A.J. Bouye (suspension) in addition to Kevin Tolliver II, Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey to season-ending knee injuries this month, allowed a combined 19 catches for 259 yards to the Bills’ duo of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley last week. They’ll face the Chargers with De’Vante Bausby, rookie Michael Ojemudia (who was ejected for fighting last week), safety-by-trade Will Parks and maybe newcomers Nate Hairston and Parnell Motley, recently plucked off other teams’ practice squads.RUNNING ON EMPTY?The Chargers have struggled stopping the run over the last month. They have allowed more than 150 rushing yards in three of the past four games, with quarterbacks going over 30 yards. Lock isn't known as much of a scrambling quarterback, but he did have 37 yards last week.Los Angeles' bigger concern should be containing Melvin Gordon. Gordon, who spent five seasons with the Bolts before coming to Denver, was held to 26 yards in the first game but has run for 260 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry in the past three games.Chargers nemesis Phillip Lindsay has been ruled out due to hip and knee injuries. Three of Lindsay’s eight biggest carries have come against the Chargers, including a 55-yard touchdown in the first meeting.OLD FRIENDThe Broncos didn’t face former Denver CB Chris Harris Jr. the last time they played the Chargers.“Chris was a great player here for the Broncos for many, many years,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “Obviously, a great nickel, a very good corner, good football player, good instincts, sees the game through a lens that is wider and deeper than most, and can be a good leader within the defensive back room as far as pointing out things and mentoring and tutoring young defensive backs. He has a lot of great qualities to him and he’s been playing good now since he’s gotten back into the lineup.”KEEP AN EYE ONChargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who has a touchdown in the past two games along with 11 receptions for 116 yards.___Follow Joe Reedy at http://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press