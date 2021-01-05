Covid hotspots NSW: list of Sydney and regional coronavirus case locations
New South Wales health authorities have updated a list of hotspots Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.
Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days after you were last there, others must monitor for symptoms.
Here’s an overview and what to do if you’ve visited them. More detailed information is available at the NSW Health website.
New locations added on 5 January 2020
NSW Health has updated its advice regarding the BWS and Woolworths in Berala.
It is critical that people who visited these venues from 20 December to 31 December are tested for COVID-19 and follow the appropriate advice regarding self-isolation, depending on whether they are a close or casual contact.
Those identified as close contacts from BWS and Woolworths in Berala should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Household contacts of close contacts should isolate until the close contact has received a negative result.
People identified as casual contacts from these two venues should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result. Please continue to monitor for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested again.
BWS Berala
Sunday 20 December: close contacts, 12:30pm – 2pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Monday 21 December: casual contacts, all day
Tuesday 22 December: close contacts, 12.45pm – 9.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Wednesday 23 December: close contacts, 1:40pm – 9.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Thursday 24 December: close contacts, 12:40pm – 9:15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Saturday 26 December: close contacts, 9.55am – 7.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Sunday 27 December: close contacts, 12.40pm – 8.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Monday 28 December: close contacts, 9.30am – 7.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Tuesday 29 December: close contacts, 1.45pm – 9.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Wednesday 30 December: close contacts, 12.45pm – 9.15pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Thursday 31 December: close contacts, 8.30am – 3pm; casual contacts, all other times that day
Woolworths Berala
Anyone who attended at any time between Sunday 20 December and Thursday 31 December should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested again.
All previous locations and transport services announced can be found in the searchable tables below.
List of ‘close contacts’ case locations
People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days after they were last there, even if they receive a negative result:
List of ‘casual contacts’ case locations – get tested
People who have visited the following venues are considered casual contacts and should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result:
List of ‘casual contacts’ case locations – check for symptoms
People who have visited the following venues should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately and isolate if they appear:
Transport services
Please see specific health advice for each transport route in the table below.
Areas with increased testing
If you live in or have visited the following suburbs in the past two weeks, get tested even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.
Sydney CBD: People who have spent time in the north eastern part of the Sydney CBD over the last two weeks, including the Australia Square, MLC Centre and Chifley Square, should be alert for symptoms and isolate immediately and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms develop, then isolate until a negative result is received.
Learn more about the restrictions for Greater Sydney (including the Blue Mountains), the Central Coast and Wollongong.
