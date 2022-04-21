COVID-hit Mariners beat reeling Rangers 4-2 behind Gilbert

  Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, center, waits for acting manager Kristopher Negron (45) to take the ball as he is pulled from a baseball game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners acting manager Kristopher Negron, second from right, talks with umpires at home plate before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Negron was in the position due to manger Scott Servais testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners acting first base coach Zach Vincej, right, stands near the base as Mariners' Adam Frazier, left, looks toward second during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Vincej was in the role due to other members of the Mariners coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, left, and left fielder Jesse Winker leap in celebration after the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners closing pitcher Diego Castillo throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners outfielders Jesse Winker, left, Jarred Kelenic, center, and Julio Rodriguez run off the field after the Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker catches a sacrifice fly hit by Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Texas Rangers' Nick Solak strikes out swinging to end the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners acting third base coach Tony Arnerich tells a runner to stay at the base during the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. Arnerich was in the role due to Mariners third base coach Manny Acta testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert follows through on a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert greets teammates in the dugout after he was pulled from the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
CHRIS TALBOTT
·3 min read
In this article:
SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Adam Frazier doubled twice on a three-hit night to lead the COVID-hit Seattle Mariners over Texas 4-2 Wednesday night and send the Rangers to their worst start since 1987.

Seattle was missing manager Scott Servais, third-base coach Manny Acta and assistant coach Andy Bissell along with right fielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Luis Torrens and reliever Paul Sewald due to positive COVID-19 tests.

First base coach Kristopher Negrón served as acting manager, hitting coach Tony Arnerich coached third, Triple-A coach Zach Vincej coached first and minor league hitting coordinator C.J. Gilman and special coordinator Dan Wilson were in the dugout.

While the Mariners have won six of seven and improved to 7-5, Texas has lost five straight and seven of eight. The Rangers, who turned a triple play in the first inning, are off to a 2-9 start that is their worst since opening 1-10 in 1987.

Texas has lost seven straight to the Mariners and 18 of its last 20 at Seattle.

Gilbert (2-0) allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none, lowering his ERA to 0.54.

Anthony Misiewicz and Andrés Muñoz followed with scoreless relief and Diego Castillo allowed a pair of singles in the ninth and Adolis García's sacrifice fly. Another run scored on thrird baseman Abraham Toro's throwing error.

Dane Dunning (0-1) gave up three runs, six hits and three walks in four-plus innings.

Seattle went ahead in the third when Toro doubled and scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe’s fielding error.

Ty France's RBI single chased Dunning in the fifth after the first of Frazier's two doubles. Jesse Winker singled against John King, who loaded the bases with a walk to Eugenio Suárez. J.P. Crawford followed with a sacrifice fly, and Julio Rodriguez singled up the middle for a 4-0 lead.

TRIPLE PLAY

Things were looking promising for the Mariners in the first inning after Dunning walked Frazier and France singled. Winker hit a 100.9 mph liner to Lowe, who ran to first and stepped on the base, then threw to shortstop Corey Seager at second.

It was the Rangers’ seventh triple play and the first since Aug. 16, 2018, against the Los Angeles Angels. The previous triple play in the majors was turned by the New York Yankees last June 20 against Oakland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said RHP Spencer Howard will return from the 10-day injured list on Friday and make his second start of the season at Oakland. Spencer had a blister and split fingernail that forced him out of his second start of the season. He went on the IL on April 14, retroactive to April 11. Howard gave up six runs on six hits in three innings in his no-decision debut.

Mariners: Seattle promoted RHP Penn Murfree from Triple-A Tacoma to take Sewald’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-1, 4.70) will pitch on four days' rest Thursday to close out the series with the Mariners. He pitched 3 2/3 innings while giving up six hits and five runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.00) looks for his second consecutive win. Gonzales is 10-2 since last season’s All-Star break.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

