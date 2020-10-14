Kids' Face Masks That Do Double Duty For Halloween

Put the phrase ‘Halloween masks’ into a search engine this year, and the results will show something very different than ever before, in the history of the internet. As we ride the Second Wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are exploring that special 2020 place where the worlds of spooky costumes and personal protective gear collide.

Re-usable and washable non-medical masks have become this season’s way of sharing a hint of one’s personality, while facial expressions are hidden away. Kids will enjoy celebrating Halloween with creepy, superhero and wild animal-themed masks this year.

Click through the slideshow below to see some of our favourite protective Halloween face masks:

RELATED STORIES FROM HUFFPOST CANADA PARENTS

Kids' Face Masks In Canada: Where To Buy Cute Options

Easy Halloween Cookies Are A Safe And Spooky Way To Get Into The Spirit

Easy Last-Minute Kids Halloween Costumes You Can Find In Your House

WATCH: These Halloween haunted house cookie kits make for safe fun at home.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.