Covid: Guernsey residents may still qualify for vaccination

Primary Covid vaccinations will only be available until the end of the autumn booster programme

Health officials in Guernsey are reminding islanders they may still be eligible for a primary Covid-19 vaccination this autumn.

Eligible groups include all adults over 65, elderly care home residents and care home staff.

Front-line health and social care workers, those considered "at risk" and others in their household are also eligible, as are carers.

Public Health said vaccinations were available until the end of the autumn.

Any eligible individual who wanted to take up the vaccination offer has been asked to contact the Vaccine Contact Centre on 01481 220001, or email vcc@gov.gg.

