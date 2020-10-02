Covid: God may punish Nepal for cancelling rites, religious leaders warn

An idol of the Living goddess Kumari is pictured inside a miniature chariot

Nepal's decision to scale down festivals and centuries-old rituals due to coronavirus fears has invited a strong response from religious leaders. Some have warned that divine anger could lead the country into catastrophe.

Temples are closed and mass gatherings are prohibited following a lockdown since March.

Officials say it is unlikely restrictions will be lifted ahead of the major festivals of Dashain and Tihar, which fall during the months of October and November respectively.

Nepal, with its unique juxtaposition of Hindu and Buddhist culture and lifestyle, has seen few festivities during the pandemic.

In the capital Kathmandu, rituals including chariot processions involving large crowds to honour different deities, were either cancelled or reduced to small ceremonies.

Last month, clashes broke out in southern Kathmandu after angry protesters defied the government's lockdown orders to attend Rato Macchindranath Jatra, a chariot procession in honour of the god of farming. The ritual was conducted later - on a much smaller scale and with a police presence.

Kapil Bajracharya, the main priest leading the Rato Machhindranath Jatra (a chariot procession in honour of the god of farming), says it is very irresponsible of the government to curb religious activities.

"My family has been conducting the ritual for centuries. I feel very sad that in my tenure I was not allowed to carry out the chariot procession. As far as I know, it has never been cancelled before."

The 72-year-old added: "I believe that Nepal is a sacred home for gods. If the gods are angry, we will land into more severe problems than coronavirus. I have a serious objection against the Nepali government's control of religions, which bounds on the sinful as far as I am concerned."

View photos Schoolteacher Bishal Karmacharya fears that not honouring gods may backfire More

Baburaja Jyapu, a 38-year-old businessman in Patan, also believes that the Nepali government's decision is hurting people's religious sentiments: "I have a strong belief in religion and I think not getting engaged in religious activities can invite a bad omen.

"In my view elderly people are more eager to visit religious places. If the government continues restrictions, people will have mental health issues."

Many community and religious leaders, however, say that this year should be considered an exception and any religious and festive activities should take place only after safety has been assured.

View photos Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus' More

Banner More

Follow the science

Gautam Shakya, a caretaker for Kathmandu's living goddess Kumari, who lives in a special temple near the traditional Palace Square - says they are abiding by safety protocols and it is unlikely that there will be a large-scale event this year.

"We are yet to discuss with the government regarding the goddess's presence at Taleju temple during the eighth day of the Dashain festival. I think there will be no crowds this time like in the past. But we cannot take risks by taking her there."

"Some people fear that bad things may happen if we don't worship properly," he adds. "But in my view, we should be realistic. We can organise festivals and rituals and preserve our culture for the future generation only if we survive."

Kumari, believed to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga, is worshipped both by Hindus and Buddhists.

"Since the lockdown, we have not let anyone visit her. We are doing regular prayers and conducting the worship inside her residence by ourselves," Gautam said.

He said the living goddess was also using masks and sanitisers inside her residence, popularly known as Kumari Ghar.

View photos Satya Mohan Joshi wants people to move with the times More

Story continues