COVID: Goa extends curfew till August 2

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo)

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Goa government on Sunday extended the statewide curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on August 2.

"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet.

The curfew in Goa was first imposed on May 9 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. It has been extended multiple times since then. However, since then, the government has given various relaxations to people and businesses in the state.

While extending curfew, the government has previously allowed restaurants and bars to function between 7 am to 9 pm with up to 50 per cent seating capacity. However, restaurant kitchens were allowed to function for deliveries and takeaways.

Shops and malls were also allowed to open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloons and other outdoor sports complexes/stadiums are also allowed to open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. As many as 15 visitors at a time were also allowed at religious places.

Educational institutions, cinema halls, auditoria, and casinos, will remain closed. Visitors will not be allowed at religious places. (ANI)