As COVID funding stalls, here’s where you can get free vaccines, tests in South Florida

Howard Cohen
·4 min read

Florida may be closing all of its COVID-19 mass public testing, vaccination and treatment sites due to a lack of federal funding. Miami-Dade, however, plans to continue to offer tests and vaccines free of charge at more than two dozen sites around the county using funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

What does this mean for you?

Can I still get a COVID test in Miami-Dade?

You can still get a test in Miami-Dade.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said FEMA would reimburse the county “100%” for providing tests and vaccines to the uninsured through July 1.

Visit the county’s COVID testing finder at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page.

On the finder, type in your ZIP Code and a number of sites pop up with descriptions of tests offered, such as the PCR Nasal Swab test, which gives you results in a day or so and the Antigen Rapid Test which gives you results in an hour.

Among the free sites: Stephen P. Clark Center, Curtis Park, Shenandoah Park, Tropical Park, Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, A.D. Barnes Park, Zoo Miami. Note: The Salvation Army site on 911 W. Flagler St. is listed as temporarily closed. Miami International Airport’s testing site charges a fee.

Can I still get a COVID test in Broward?

You can still get tested in Broward, for now, at eight sites. They include the Paul Hughes Health Center in Pompano Beach and the Boulevard Heights Community Center in Hollywood. But a couple are closing soon. The Broward COVID test finder is at www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/pages/collection-sites.aspx. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Internation Airport’s testing site charges a fee.

Among the sites closing permanently: Markham Park on Thursday, May 19. And Tradewinds Park on Wednesday, May 18.

Can I still get a COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade?

Vaccines and boosters, including the Moderna booster, are available at Florida Publix locations free of charge. Publix does not offer COVID testing, however.
Yes, you can still get a vaccine at a Miami-Dade County site. Twenty-six sites are listed as providing free vaccines in the county at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/vaccine/vaccine-locator.page.

They include Harris Field in Homestead to the Barbara J. Jordan Health Center in Miami Gardens. And Zoo Miami in South Miami-Dade to the Little Haiti Clinic to the Miami Beach 17th Street Garage.

Can I still get a COVID vaccine in Broward?

Yes, vaccines are available in Broward at three sites you can find listed at www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx— but not for long.

Here’s where:

Nova Southeastern University walk up at 7901 SW 36th St., Suite 209, Davie. Site is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pfizer is offered.

Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park drive-through at 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. This vaccination site will close permanently on Friday, May 20. Until then the site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pfizer is offered.

Vizcaya Park walk up at 14200 SW 55th St., Miramar. This vaccination site will close permanently on Friday, April 15. Until then the site is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Can I still get a free COVID test or vaccine at a pharmacy?

Yes, tests and vaccines are available at pharmacies. At this time major pharmacies in Florida including Walgreens and CVS are still providing COVID tests and vaccines and boosters regardless of insurance. Publix and Winn-Dixie offer vaccines, not tests.

I’m uninsured. Can I still get a test, vaccine or booster?

For now, yes, the uninsured can still get services. The current supply of tests and vaccines was purchased by the federal government and remains free regardless of health insurance coverage.

But once that supply runs out, if Congress doesn’t restore funding the feds can’t buy more and that means people without health insurance would likely have to pay for testing and treatment. Or some people may have to rely on safety net hospitals, like Jackson Health, and other programs.

An outline of a $10 billion agreement with Congress was announced earlier this week, so stay tuned.

What about monoclonal antibody treatment?

Florida closed more than a dozen public sites that provided free monoclonal antibody treatments free after federal funding ended.

In Miami-Dade, CDR Health operated state-funded monoclonal antibody treatment sites at Miami Dade College North and Tropical Park. Both sites no longer provide therapeutics but continue to offer vaccination and testing.

Miami Herald staff writer Daniel Chang contributed to this report.

