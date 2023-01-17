Covid fraud fighting team not worth the money, says HMRC

HM Revenue & Customs is closing down a taskforce set up to reclaim £4.5bn of Covid fraud after admitting the division was not good value for money.

The Taxpayer Protection Taskforce was set up to combat fraud in the Government’s Covid financial support schemes.

It is thought £3.5bn was lost to abuse of the furlough scheme, £1bn to support for the self-employed and £71m in the Eat Out To Help Out scheme. The vast majority is believed to have been syphoned off by opportunistic fraudsters or claimed in error.

But in a letter published today, HMRC chief executive Jim Harra told the Treasury that operating a taskforce dedicated to recovering the billions of pounds lost through fraud and error “does not provide the best value for the taxpayer”.

Under HMRC plans, the taskforce will be wound down from March 2023. By September, tackling money wrongly claimed from Covid financial support schemes will instead come under the remit of “business-as-usual compliance teams”.

It is believed that £4.5bn was misallocated by HMRC over the lifetime of the support schemes.

HMRC has come under heavy criticism from the Treasury and also the Public Accounts Committee of MPs because it expects to have recouped just £1.1bn by the time the taskforce is wound down in September – a mere quarter of the total, leaving billions of pounds unaccounted for.

The PAC said in a recent report that HMRC’s current plan to claw back just £1.1bn “does not go far enough”.

The Government announced a £100m two-year investment into the Taxpayer Protection Taskforce in the 2021 Budget. More than 1,200 experienced HMRC staff who worked in compliance were moved onto the specialist unit.

But HMRC said it would get a better rate of return by absorbing Covid fraud work into wider compliance activity. The rate of return for an officer in the Taxpayer Protection Taskforce is £250,000, compared to £1.3m for an equivalent business-as-usual tax compliance officer.

Mr Harra wrote in the letter: “We remain committed to tackling error and fraud in the Covid-19 support schemes where this is the most cost-effective use of resources, and we are not writing anything off.”

HMRC has been approached for comment.

