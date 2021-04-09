Will ‘Covid Food Kits’ be an important factor in Kerala elections?

Nevin Thomas
·1 min read

An election during a pandemic definitely calls for a question on how the incumbent government fared during the peak times of the health crisis in the state.

Focusing on the supply of essential items to people during the Covid 19 lockdown, the author and his team went across four districts in Kerala - Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kasargod, Wayanad " and asked people about it.

One of the main aspects that was reiterated by many, was the everyday supply of food kits by the CPI (M) to people across these districts.

While some felt that this move never left anyone hungry in the state, and that they could manage to survive because of it, many felt the government could do better than just food supplies or could have given at least quality, edible food.

"We want connectivity to this village and a resolution to frequent flooding here. We don't want just kits," said a voter who felt that the government could not just do bare minimum and earn votes. Watch the video to see how people responded.

Video is edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan

Also See: From PM Modi’s Kerala rally: People talk about ‘Love Jihad’

West Bengal women speak about poll promises made for widows and female head of family​

Bangla for Bengal: Can secularism trump regional linguistic pride?

Read more on India by Firstpost.

