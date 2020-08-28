As ‘COVID fatigue’ sets in, testing is down and few cooperate with contact tracing

When South Florida’s summer COVID-19 surge hit Miami-Dade County with full force in July, public officials had little capacity to track down the contacts of the thousands of new infections reported every day and stop the spread.

But by August, the health department had built up the county’s contact tracing workforce and shifted its testing strategy to dramatically cut turnaround times. Now there’s another problem: many of the people contact tracers try to reach won’t respond to questions that could help cut infections in Miami-Dade.

As of mid-August, about 14,200 people cooperated with contact tracers, according to a health department report. But nearly double that number — about 27,150 — chose not to participate or could not be reached. It is not clear whether those were people infected with COVID or their contacts or both.

At the same time, fewer people are being tested for the disease despite state-run testing sites having more capacity than ever. Testing statewide has dropped about 31% from an average of 93,600 a day during the last week of July to an average of 64,100 last week.

Despite the virus’ enormous toll in Miami-Dade — where more than 155,000 people have been infected, and 2,372 have died of the disease — public health experts say there is a natural human tendency to become exhausted, and in some cases, complacent, in the face of prolonged crisis. And as more portions of the economy reopen, including restaurants and professional sports, there’s more to suggest that regular life is resuming.





This week, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he would allow restaurants to resume indoor dining at partial capacity. And on Monday, the governor announced that 13,000 fans would be allowed to attend NFL and college football games this year at Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens.

After more than a month of spiking cases, deaths and national media coverage, Florida appears to have reached what public health experts are calling “COVID fatigue,” and Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology for the University of South Florida in Tampa, said he sees it playing out in the Sunshine State.

“People are taking a big exhale,” Salemi said. “They’re exhausted with all of this.”

Michael Mina, a pathologist and infectious disease expert with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said COVID fatigue has spread across not just the public but academia, too. And he noted that pandemic conspiracy theories and misinformation are only giving some people more reason to tune out.

“It’s not been just fatigue. We have active groups speaking out against paying attention to COVID and inappropriately dealing with it,” he said.

Still, he added, COVID fatigue is real.

“It’s an extremely difficult thing to deal with. There’s an immense amount of it,” he said. “Scientists are getting sick of it. ... The public is getting tired of it. Everyone is getting tired of it.”

Little cooperation with contact tracing

The Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 reports reflect a drop in people tested over the past month. Statewide, an average of 64,000 Floridians have been tested each day in the past week compared with an average of 79,000 people a day during the first week of August and 93,000 people a day during the last week of July.

In Miami-Dade, an average of 9,000 people a day have been tested in the last week, according to the health department. That’s down from an average of 10,700 a day during the prior week.

Contact tracing in Miami-Dade has yielded mixed results, according to a recent summary of results that the health department provided to county officials. Contact tracers start with the person who tested positive for COVID, then reach out to their contacts and also to people their contacts may have exposed.

The summary shows that as of Aug. 13, the health department’s contact tracing vendor had investigated 37,541 positive cases. From those cases, investigators identified 7,155 contacts — people who have been exposed to a COVID-infected person — but workers were only able to reach 1,627, or about 23% of those people.

The health department reported that 14,204 people completed interviews with case investigators and provided information for their close contacts, but nearly twice as many — 27,149 people — had either declined to participate or could not be contacted.

Story continues