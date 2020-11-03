Covid has exposed the decade-long lie that benefits are a lifestyle choice

As England goes into a new national lockdown this week, there are signs that the tide of public opinion is turning away away from caricatures of those on welfare as “shirkers” enjoying a life of ease on state funds.

Certainly, coronavirus has exposed the fragility of our social security system, which has been so weakened by the cuts and reforms of the past 10 years. But it has also exposed the fallacy of the idea of benefits as a lifestyle choice.

This week, new research showed growing numbers of “newly hungry” people: middle-income households who, during the pandemic, were left with no choice but to use food banks, often for the first time.

But the rushed policy response to this second national lockdown has also exposed divisions being drawn between hardworking families and “welfare dependants”. While the government immediately announced an extension to the furlough scheme – supporting those still in work, it has refused to commit to making the £20 a week uplift to universal credit permanent.

In the absence of an adequate government child poverty-focused response from the government, many will be looking to the footballer-turned-campaigner Marcus Rashford for help in trying to ensure that families don’t go hungry this Christmas.

Rashford has garnered support for his free school meals and campaign in some unlikely places. Even so, it was surprising, if not more than a little galling, when former chancellor, George Osborne, called on the government last week to “realise it’s game over” and extend free school meal replacements into the holidays.

Recasting himself as a commentator, Osborne seems to be forgetting – or wilfully ignoring – the central part he has played in getting us to where we are today. To a Britain where MPs feel comfortable voting down proposals to feed hungry children in the middle of a pandemic; where child poverty rates were predicted to rise to record levels even before Covid, and where millions of households are struggling in poverty and all too often destitution.

Lest Osborne needs reminding, it was 10 years ago last month that he gave his first speech to the Conservative party conference as chancellor, brazenly promising: “If someone believes that living on benefits is a lifestyle choice, then we need to make them think again. And we need to change completely the system that has allowed and encouraged them to make such a mistaken choice.”

We all know what happened next. Osborne was true to his word, overseeing a radical overhaul of the benefits system, which encompassed eyewatering cuts, freezes to benefit levels, and wave after wave of welfare reform.

Populist but punitive policies like the benefit cap and the two-child limit sat alongside a tightening of welfare conditionality and benefit sanctions, with the ultimate sanction, until it was ditched last year, of three long years without social security support for those who three times failed to comply with work-related demands.

For more than 10 years, I have been researching experiences of welfare reform and benefit receipt, talking directly to people who are at the sharp end of the unravelling of our social security safety net.

Back in 2011, families were already struggling, with parents talking about not being able to adequately feed their children, and about difficult choices, such as whether to heat or eat. But added to this was a pervasive climate of anxiety and fear; about what austerity and welfare reform would mean for them and their families.

Cath Thomas was one of those waiting to be reassessed under changes to disability benefits, which was on the then coalition government’s long list of welfare reforms. She told me: “[I’m] frightened. Frightened because if I’m going to be any worse off I might as well move on to a park bench. Where do you go from here?”

Cath’s fear was understandable, especially because that government was not just rolling back social security provision, but was also very comfortable critiquing and even condemning the lives of those who relied on it.

In speech after speech, Osborne, prime minister David Cameron and Iain Duncan Smith – the architect of universal credit, characterised those who receive welfare for all or most of their income in derogatory, derisive and often inflammatory ways.

