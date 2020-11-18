Covid: What does my boss have to do to keep me safe?

Office worker in mask

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into close contact with MP Lee Anderson, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Five other MPs and two political aides are also quarantining after they all attended a breakfast meeting in No 10 last Thursday.

What should employers be doing to protect staff who need to go to work?

Who's allowed to go into work?

People across the UK who can work effectively from home should do so. They should only travel to their workplace if they cannot do their job remotely.

This includes healthcare professionals, teachers and university staff, childcare providers, transport workers, people who work in construction or manufacturing, funeral directors, and essential retail workers.

More people are allowed to go to work during this second lockdown than in the first, including:

Elite sports people

Film and TV crews

Dentists

Estate agents

Removal firms

How must staff be kept safe?

For workplaces that remain open in England, employers must "carry out an appropriate Covid-19 risk assessment" to develop a "specific" strategy to stop the virus's spread.

Covid-secure office

In England, the guidelines set out strict measures which employers must follow, including:

Minimising the number of unnecessary visits to the office

Ensuring that staff observe 2m (6ft) social distancing wherever possible

If that is not viable, staff should observe 1m social distancing with additional precautions

Frequent cleaning of surfaces, objects and communal areas

Extra hand washing facilities

Introducing one-way systems to minimise contact

Using screens or barriers between staff

Using back-to-back or side-to-side working (rather than face-to-face) whenever possible

Staggering start/end times

Collecting visitors' contact details for NHS Test and Trace

In addition, all retail staff and customers must wear face coverings, unless they are exempt.

There is more detailed guidance for a number of different industries including construction, hospitality and manufacturing.

Construction workers work near the Excel Centre, London

If employees are unhappy, and feel their employer has not addressed their concerns, they can contact their local authority or the Health and Safety Executive, which can force firms to take action.

If your job involves working in other people's homes - for example, as a nanny, cleaner or tradesperson - you can do so, but should take as many precautions as you can.

There is similar guidance for employers across a range of sectors in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Does No 10 follow the same rules?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Radio 4's Today programme there are "Covid-secure guidelines for Downing Street, as there are for every other workplace in the country".

The prime minister's official spokesman said "social distancing did happen" at the breakfast event. Mr Johnson was photographed alongside several MPs who attended. One was Mr Anderson, and the PM's spokesman said that picture showed the pair "stood side-by-side, rather than face-to-face".

He added that Downing Street is "Covid-secure".

Mr Johnson said he observed all guidelines and distancing advice during his meeting with Lee Anderson on Thursday

Test and Trace guidance defines a close contact as someone you spent more than 15 minutes with at a distance of under 2m.

Mr Johnson's meeting with Mr Anderson lasted about 35 minutes, so he would therefore be required to self-isolate if they were not more than 2m apart.

Do vulnerable people have to go to work?

There are 2.2 million people in England classified as being at high-risk, including those who have received organ transplants or are on immunosuppressant drugs.

The government currently advises those considered clinically "extremely vulnerable" not to travel, even if they cannot work from home.

If you are extremely vulnerable, but live with people who are not, they can continue to go into work if they can't work at home.

There is further guidance for vulnerable employees in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do you travel to work safely?

The government is advising those who need to travel to work to walk or cycle if possible.

People who do use public transport are advised to follow the government's travel safety guidelines, which include planning ahead to avoid busy times of day to allow for social distancing.

Commuters on the Tube wearing a face covering

Commuters must wear a face covering (worn over both the mouth and the nose) while on trains, buses and at stations, unless they are exempt. People using taxis or private hire vehicles, including ride-hailing apps, must also wear a face covering at all times.

Travellers are also advised to wash and sanitise their hands at the beginning and end of every journey.

Those experiencing Covid symptoms, people living with somebody who is experiencing Covid symptoms and anyone who has been told to self-isolate must not travel.

Fines for breaching the rules range between £1,000 and £10,000 for repeat offenders.