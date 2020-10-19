COVID doctor: Herd immunity rests on naive and faulty logic. In practice, people will die.

Winter is coming and we are headed towards the feared intersection of COVID-19 and flu season. Yet already the coronavirus is surging across the world and the United States, the global leader in number of coronavirus deaths, is moving closer to a quarter-million fatalities. Our medical system could be overwhelmed if hospitalizations increase.

This is why I am concerned about the reports that some officials and policymakers in the White House are considering “herd immunity” as a strategy to combat the pandemic. This is dangerous, callous and flawed thinking.

Herd immunity is a concept that is usually associated with vaccinations: It is the idea that if enough people become immune from an infection (usually by taking a vaccine), it becomes more difficult for that infection to spread in a community because it will run out of people to infect and pass the disease on. Those that remain vulnerable (for instance, people who cannot take vaccines for medical reasons) are indirectly protected by the reduced probability of spread.

Young people will spread the disease

There has been a movement to apply this thinking to COVID-19, supported by scientists and economists in a document called the “Great Barrington Declaration.” Unfortunately, this has also been embraced by some members of the Trump administration and alluded to by President Donald Trump himself. Senior officials who insisted on anonymity cited this document on a recent call with reporters discussing strategies to end the pandemic, according to the New York Times. And while never actually using the term himself, the president has stated at a town hall that the virus could naturally disappear, saying “you’ll develop herd, like a herd mentality. It's going to be … herd developed.”

This will not work, at least not without significant hospitalizations and death. The theory goes that if we allow young people to be naturally exposed to the virus while isolating the elderly and vulnerable, a herd immunity will safely develop and the virus will peter out. Again, in theory, this sounds plausible, but in practice, people will die.

First off, this model presumes that young people do not get sick from COVID-19. This is not true. It is true that they are at lower risk of dying and having serious illness, but there are still young people around the country who do get quite sick. As a hospital physician, I have now treated many patients in their 30s and 40s struggling to breathe from COVID-19. Some spent weeks in the hospital, dealing with debilitating weakness and PTSD even after recovery. Many young people who have recovered also continue to deal with post-viral complications such as persistent fatigue and asthma-like breathing problems that we are still just beginning to understand.

Secondly, to believe that an incredibly contagious and airborne virus will stay confined to young people and not affect the elderly and vulnerable is extremely naïve and faulty logic. Even with the best of efforts, due to asymptomatic carriers, somebody’s grandma or grandpa will be exposed, or the virus will infect a nursing home or retirement community. Those who are more susceptible will be surrounded by the asymptomatic but infected — who are supposed to be the very people protecting them through “herd immunity.”

Vaccine is the only answer

Sweden has attempted a version of herd immunity by having virtually no lockdowns at the height of the pandemic. This has not worked. The country continues to have increased mortality rates, a high number of hospitalizations and continued virus spread, and is rethinking its approach. The World Health Organization director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, this month called the strategy of herd immunity to combat COVID-19 both “scientifically and ethically problematic.” Furthermore, there has never been a known case of herd immunity without a vaccine.

Whether driven by a desire to open up the economy, supposed scientific reasoning, or just plain restlessness, applying the concept of herd immunity to this pandemic is misguided and deadly. Dr. Anthony Fauci even called it “total nonsense.” We are supposed to be leading the world, but this will only widen the fatality gap between America and the nations that are doing a better job of containing their outbreaks. No, “herd immunity” will not work. We need to stay the course of social distancing, masking, and listening to the wider scientific community while we await true herd immunity from a safe vaccine.