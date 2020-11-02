Covid Is Distorting People's Sense Of Smell In Really Unpleasant Ways

Every Monday, we’ll answer your questions on Covid-19 and health in a feature published online. You can submit a question here.

This week, HuffPost UK reader Tony asked: “Are other people experiencing a bad taste and smell with food?”

We all know loss of sense of smell or taste is one of the key symptoms of Covid-19, but less spoken about is the distorted sense of smell – and subsequently, taste – that some people are left with (known as parosmia).

Professor Nirmal Kumar, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) consultant and president of ENT UK, says he used to come across the issue “once in a blue moon” before Covid-19, but now he’s seeing five or six patients every week with a persistent distorted sense of smell.

Often, the issue occurs after someone has lost their sense of smell completely and begin to recover, noticing their smell and/or taste is altered – and not in a very nice way.

People impacted will often describe foods they’d previously enjoyed as smelling disgusting, foul, acrid, fishy, unpleasant, or similar to burning or charred flesh.

Chrissi Kelly, founder of AbScent.org, a charity supporting people with smell loss, is in regular contact with people whose smell is impacted post-Covid and says while some have recovered, others are still waiting for their senses to return to normal nine months after falling sick.

“There’s nothing unusual in parosmia taking over a year to right itself,” says Kelly, who temporarily lost her sense of smell following a virus in 2012, “and it may not ever get back 100% to what it was.”

A study from Italy of 202 mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients found that after four weeks from the onset of illness, 55 patients (48.7%) reported complete resolution of smell or taste impairment, and 46 (40.7%) reported an improvement in the severity. A further 12 (10.6%) reported the symptom was unchanged or worse.

