Covid disaster payments to end when vaccination rates hit 80%, Josh Frydenberg says

Covid disaster payments for lockdown-affected workers will end after states and territories reach the 80% vaccination mark – even if some regions end up being locked down again as a result of an outbreak.

The federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, will announce on Wednesday that after paying out more than $9bn in disaster payments to 2.16 million people since June, the government will begin to wind up the payments once vaccination rates reach 70% of the adult population.

NSW is expected to reach the 70% fully vaccinated target next week and the 80% mark by late October. Victoria is on track to hit the 80% mark in early November.

At the 70% mark, the payment will stop being renewed automatically, and workers will need to reapply for the payment to confirm their eligibility, provided they live in an area that remains a commonwealth-declared hotspot.

But once a state or territory reaches 80% full vaccination of its over-16 population, the payment will step down over two weeks before ending, and no new applications will be allowed, even if an area goes back into lockdown.

Frydenberg said winding up the payment was in line with easing restrictions as outlined in the plan signed off by national cabinet.

“As I have said before we can’t eliminate the virus, we need to learn to live with it in a Covid safe way. This means we must ease restrictions as vaccination rates hit 70-80% in accordance with the plan agreed at national cabinet,” Frydenberg said in a statement.

“As restrictions ease the economy is well-positioned to bounce back. Today’s announcement about the winding down of the Covid disaster payment will provide businesses and households with the certainty they need to plan for the future.”

The treasurer said the federal government was continuing to work with locked-down states and territories on how business support payments would also begin to taper off once vaccination rates hit 70%. The government would have “more to say shortly” on that.

The return to pre-pandemic level income support payments, which will kick in two weeks after a state reaches the 80% vaccination rate, will see payments dramatically reduced for those out of work.

Under the Covid disaster payment, eligible recipients have received $750 a week if they lost more than 20 hours of work; $450 a week if they lost between eight and 20 hours; and $200 a week for those on income support payments who lost over eight hours of work.

In the first week after a state or territory has reached 80% vaccination, there will be a flat payment of $450 for those who have lost more than eight hours of work, while those on income support will receive $100.

In the second week, the payment will be brought into line with jobseeker at $320 for the week for those who have lost more than eight hours of work, while the payment will end for those on income support.

The government says for those who haven’t already returned to the workforce following the end of the temporary payment as the economy opens up, “the social security system will support eligible individuals back into work”.

According to the latest figures from Services Australia, 2.16 million people have received at least one Covid disaster payment, with 3.63 million claims resulting in $9.02bn in payments.

About 225,000 people on income support have claimed a $200 income support payment totalling $172m, while about $100m has been paid in pandemic leave disaster payments.

The latter payment, which provides paid leave to people who have to self-isolate, quarantine or care, will remain in place until June 2022.

More than a million people in NSW have received at least one disaster payment, with a total of $6.13bn paid out in that state alone, with payments costing about $600m a week.