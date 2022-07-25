After COVID diagnosis, Biden to appear virtually at law enforcement convention

President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is planning to give virtual remarks at a Florida law enforcement convention on Monday.

Before he was infected with the coronavirus, Biden was scheduled to speak at the annual conference of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, a professional organization of Black law enforcement focused on improving community relations and representation in the field.

Biden was slated to speak at the Orlando conference and then visit Tampa to speak at a rally for the Democratic National Committee, according to a White House announcement last week. Biden’s visit would have come on the heels of several GOP conventions in Tampa in the last two weeks, including Moms For Liberty’s first annual conference and Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit, where former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered speeches.

The DNC event ahead of the 2022 midterms is no longer on his schedule for Monday.

The president’s last visit to Florida was in the summer of 2021, in the wake of the Surfside condo collapse on June 24, 2021. First Lady Jill Biden has made several stops in South Florida since then, including on the first anniversary of the disaster where 98 people died.