How a COVID diagnosis can affect a leader's chances

In a world with about 200 national leaders of every stripe and ideology, the COVID-19 virus has zeroed in uncannily on one group: the new breed of right-wing populists.

It was true in Europe, where in addition to Boris Johnson's near brush with death, the virus also struck former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, a giant of European right-wing populism who, in many ways, was Donald Trump before Donald Trump.

And it has been true in the Americas, where — along with the president of the United States — four other leaders have acquired the infection: Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras, Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, and Jeanine Áñez of Bolivia. (One could add Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, although he was sworn in after overcoming the disease during his election campaign.)

View photos Twitter More

All five of those presidents are right-wing populists who present themselves as law-and-order leaders — but are accused by their opponents of autocratic tendencies.

The virus has also hit cabinet members in the governments of President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Dictators have been afflicted as well — including Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, who described the pandemic as a "psychosis" and recommended treating the virus with vodka.

Left-wing and centrist politicians have been hit, including the Socialist deputy prime minister of Spain — but even there, the virus first reared its head in the far-right populist Vox Party, whose secretary-general tested positive in early March. Vox has spearheaded anti-lockdown protests in the country.

Honduran humility

The leaders have reacted differently to their COVID experiences, both as patients and as politicians. And their supporters also have reacted differently to their illnesses.

Some COVID-struck politicians have emerged with something like a newfound air of humility.

"Many think this is a game and it is not until they see a relative who gets sick, or when they get sick themselves, that they understand the seriousness of this issue," Honduras's Hernandez said after emerging from hospital in July. "I tell you, the truth is I don't wish this on anyone."

"I thought about what would happen if I could not be with my family anymore," he added — wearing a mask as he admonished the Honduran people to take responsibility as individuals. "COVID has come to change our lives."

Braggadocio from Bolsonaro

At the other end of the spectrum, Brazil's Bolsonaro confronted his diagnosis with his typical bravado. He had little choice, having frequently dismissed COVID as a gripezinha or "little flu" and said that "as an athlete" he would suffer only a mild case.

View photos Adriano Machado/Reuters More

Story continues