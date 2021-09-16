Covid deaths reach 158 and 26,911 new infections as more than 8,000 patients in hospital

London scene (REUTERS)

The UK has recorded 158 Covid-related deaths on Thursday.

As many as 26,911 new infections of coronavirus were reported as the UK continues its fight against the killer virus.

In hospital, 8,339 coronavirus patients remain in the care of doctors and NHS staff.

Thursday marked the beginning of the NHS plan to roll out booster jabs.

The vaccination rollout continues to be an incredible feat across the country.

To date, there have been 92,732,958 jabs administered in the UK including first and second doses.

There have been 48,503,181 first doses and 44,229,777 second doses which make up the total number of vaccines given out.

It comes as UK holidaymakers anxiously await the travel shake-up to the current traffic light system which is now expected on Friday.

Unvaccinated travellers now face having to take two PCR tests after arriving in the UK from any other country, according to reports.

Anyone without two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine could also have to self-isolate for up to ten days on their return in a crackdown on jab “refuseniks”.

The restrictions are reportedly part of a review of travel rules expected to be approved by ministers later this week.

