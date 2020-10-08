COVID killed three times as many people as flu and pneumonia combined this year

There were three times more coronavirus deaths than pneumonia and flu combined in the first eight months of this year, newly-released figures show.

In England and Wales there were a total of 48,168 deaths due to COVID-19 between January and August – compared to 13,619 due to pneumonia and 394 deaths due to influenza, according to the Office for National Statistics.

COVID accounted for 12.4% of all deaths in this period, while 3.5% were down to pneumonia and 0.1% due to flu.

Sarah Caul, head of mortality analysis at the ONS, said: "Since 1959, which is when ONS monthly death records began, the number of deaths due to influenza and pneumonia in the first eight months of every year have been lower than the number of COVID-19 deaths seen, so far, in 2020.”

More to follow...