COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts

·7 min read

VANCOUVER — A lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned.

They say the impact of the pandemic on Canadian health systems and society could linger for years but preparing for this is challenged by the data void.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection.

"They're not centrally tracked and there are very few resources available to these patients," he said, even though COVID-19 seemed to cause diabetes, brain fog or other conditions "very frequently."

"If five or 10 per cent of our population becomes disabled, which is some of the rates we're looking at, that's going to be a huge issue for our workforce, for overall health," said Pirzada, who is also an assistant clinical professor at McMaster University.

Dr. Akshay Jain, an endocrinologist in Surrey, B.C., said Canada "might be seeing an avalanche of diabetes cases coming out of the COVID pandemic."

But Jain said that as far as he knows, Health Canada is not collecting data on the after-effects of COVID-19.

People with mild symptoms often failed to follow up with their doctors, worsening the data situation, said Jain, who also highlighted the reliance on home testing as problematic.

"I just feel that the health-care system as well as the public needs to know about both the immediate short-term as well as the long-term effects of COVID," Jain said.

"You know, the repercussions of the pandemic will stay with us for many more years. So, I think we need to be cognizant of this and watch out for conditions like diabetes and complications that arise as a result."

Asked whether and how it was tracking post-COVID-19 conditions and people who had had the illness, Health Canada provided a series of links to information about vaccination, and a daily update of new cases.

"Health systems are the responsibility of each province and territory," it said.

Jain said studies in the United States and Germany show the risk of developing diabetes is about 46 per cent higher for those who have had COVID-19 compared with those who haven't been infected.

It's not clear why people with COVID-19 are developing diabetes, said Jain.

One theory is that COVID-19 causes a "tsunami of inflammation," which increases insulin resistance, he said, while another is that steroids used to treat severe COVID-19 might lead to diabetes.

About nine per cent of Canadian adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, Jain said. But pre-diabetes and undiagnosed diabetes push the figure to nearly 30 per cent, he said.

"This is already a very high number and then throwing COVID in the mix, these numbers are probably going to go up even higher."

In October 2020, Madhu Rao of Toronto tested positive for COVID-19. Eighteen months later he said he still "felt breathless every now and then."

Rao said he worried it was something to do with his heart, because he read COVID-19 was causing cardiac problems.

A checkup revealed instead that he was a "borderline diabetic" with high blood glucose levels, said Rao.

He said he had no issues with his blood sugar before getting COVID-19 and described himself as otherwise healthy and active with weight in the normal range.

His doctor told him that she was seeing a lot of patients with high blood sugar levels and some developing diabetes after COVID-19, and put him on a strict diet, he said.

"She told me all I can do is to keep postponing its onset."

A November 2020 study in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism said 14.4 per cent of COVID-19 patients had been diagnosed with diabetes.

"Recent reports have shown that newly diagnosed diabetes may confer a greater risk for poor prognosis of COVID-19 than no diabetes or pre-existing diabetes," it said.

"Therefore, COVID-19 patients with newly diagnosed diabetes should be managed early and appropriately and closely monitored for the emergence of full-blown diabetes and other cardiometabolic disorders in the long term."

Jain said he agreed, and "everyone with mild COVID" should talk to a doctor about whether they should be screened for diabetes.

Another condition commonly associated with COVID-19 is the sense of confusion known as brain fog. An analysis of several studies on the issue in the Journal of the Neurological Sciences in March said up to 32 per cent of patients reported brain fog about three months after getting COVID-19.

Prof. Teresa Liu-Ambrose, the Canada Research Chair at the University of British Columbia's Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, said there isn't enough data to know how many Canadians have been affected by the condition, how permanent it is, and what the symptoms and consequences are.

Liu-Ambrose said the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, a long-term countrywide research project, is imaging subjects' brains and assessing their cognition over the next three years to identify differences between people who had COVID-19 and those who had not.

However, she said memory fog was largely a subjective complaint, so quantifying it could be challenging.

Dr. Jurgen Maslany of Saskatchewan tested positive for COVID-19 in March, then went back to work about two weeks after he thought he had fully recovered.

But after attending a patient he couldn't remember the details of what they had discussed, and he realized "something was off".

"And so, I immediately took myself off work because it wasn't safe," Maslany said.

There was also a sense of anxiety, although he wasn't sure if this was a symptom of brain fog or worrying about it.

"It felt like something was just sort of chemically off in my head," he said.

It took about three weeks for the symptoms to plateau, and now he feels back to normal, he said.

But Liu-Ambrose said no one knows what will happen if brain fog is left untreated.

"Any long-term impact of COVID-19 on the brain and our cognition can be significant," Liu-Ambrose said.

"These changes could potentially be related or predictive of future decline or dementia risk. We don’t know — but there certainly is that possibility if these subjective complaints are reflective of actual changes in the brain.

"It's an emerging area that needs to be addressed and needs to be studied to a greater extent."

Even a modest risk of post-COVID conditions could add up to a substantial burden on health care, given a high number of COVID cases.

Jain, the diabetes expert, said American data showed an additional 18 cases of diabetes per 1,000 people if they had COVID-19.

That could translate into "thousands more Canadians at the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes," he said, requiring closer monitoring for diabetic complications including heart attack, stroke, kidney damage and vision loss.

"If we look at the entire picture together, we're looking at a huge burden on the Canadian health care system that we haven't yet acknowledged but it's just waiting to happen."

As for former COVID-19 sufferer, Rao said, it's probably a good idea to pay attention to every single symptom after getting the illness.

"Had I just ignored it as getting tired physically or something, I wouldn't have found out that my blood sugar levels are rising."

Maslany, speaking both as a doctor and a person who experienced the lingering after-effects of COVID-19, said it was "critically important to keep on top" of complications of this disease.

"I am not confident that we're going to be able to find certain therapeutic options, especially in the short term, but I think it's important to collect the data," he said.

"First of all, you can't analyze and fix a problem unless you have all the proper data."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2022.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • All in the family: Team Fernandez no longer just a party of two

    PARIS — Can Canadian Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “I hope so! But that victory is far away. I just want to appreciate this win, and concentrate on my next match,” the 19-year-old from Montreal said after an impressive three-set victory over American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Sunday. Can Leylah Fernandez win Roland Garros? “Yes, that’s why we’re here. But to be specific, I think anybody who is allowed to play here is able, is capable of winning it, because they made it here.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season

    Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th

  • Packers' Crosby eager to bounce back this season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family to live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby invited them to stay over at his house. “We just wanted to get to know them as much as possible early on, so that as we moved through this, it just kind of makes things easier,” Crosby said. Crosby and O’Donnell had only

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • Steve Nash headlines list of inductees to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

    TORONTO — Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league's 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michèle Bélanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms. Canada Basketball will hold the induction ceremony on July 10 in Toronto. "To be

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Watch CEBL: Montreal Alliance vs. Niagara River Lions

    Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Canadian Elite Basketball League matchup between the Montreal Alliance and the Niagara River Lions. Coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. To watch more live CEBL action, check out our full streaming and broadcast schedule at the link below. CBC Sports Broadcast Schedule: CEBL WATCH | 2022 CEBL season preview: