Covid daily figures: UK records 214 deaths and 37,243 new cases

(AFP via Getty Images)

A further 214 deaths and 37,243 new daily cases of Covid were recorded in the UK on Tuesday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have now been 168,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 50,614,550 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by November 15, Government figures show. This is a rise of 32,046 on the previous day.

Some 46,045,964 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 18,055.

A combined total of 13,147,333 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 286,582.

The latest number of new daily cases is lower than Monday’s figure, at 39,705, but significantly higher than this time last week, at 33,117.

Deaths rose from 47 on Monday to 214 on Tuesday, reaching its highest in the last six days.

The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on January 19 and the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 2020 during the first wave of coronavirus, according to ONS data.

It would be a tragedy if people who had done the right thing by getting double vaccinated ended up becoming seriously ill or even losing their lives because they allowed their immunity to wane by not getting their booster.



Please get this lifesaving jab when it's your turn. pic.twitter.com/JP7H8Fm07Q — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 16, 2021

Boris Johnson is expected to face questions on Covid-19 by MPs on the Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister on Monday urged those eligible to get the booster vaccine to avoid Christmas restrictions.

He said the top-up jab is “absolutely crucial” in protecting the UK as a new wave of Covid sweeps through Europe.

“If we want to control the epidemic here in the UK and if we want to avoid new restrictions on our daily lives, we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible,” he told a Downing Street press conference.

Story continues

Read More

Qatar puts UK on its red travel list

Austria plunges two million unvaccinated into lockdown

Berlin brings in tough new rules as Covid cases soar