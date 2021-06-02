After COVID cut short last season, Charlotte Ballet returns to mark 50th anniversary

After seeing its season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic last year, Charlotte Ballet returns to the stage with a 2021-22 season that pays homage to the company’s past and showcases its future.

Details about the new season were released Wednesday.

“The last year was undoubtedly difficult,” said artistic director Hope Muir. “But we found unique ways to engage digitally and even returned to the stage, against all odds, to celebrate our art form.

“We are looking forward to the autumn when we can welcome patrons once again to the theater and properly honor our 50 years...”

The first performance of the new season, in October, will celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, something that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 13, 2020, just four hours before curtain on opening night for “Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic,” the dancers got word that the show was being postponed indefinitely after Gov. Roy Cooper urged people to avoid gatherings of 100 or more to slow the spread of the virus. Hart’s Sleeping Beauty finally gets its premiere this season.

British choreographer Matthew Hart is seen in 2020 working with Charlotte Ballet dancers Colby Foss and Amelia Sturt-Dilley in preparation for “Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic.” The show was postponed indefinitely on opening night due to newly announced COVID-19 restrictions, but it returns this season.

The new season also marks the last time Charlotte audiences will get to see former artistic director Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s Nutcracker before the company debuts a new version in 2022.

While the upcoming season celebrates the company, executive director Douglas Singleton says it also celebrates the community’s support for Charlotte Ballet during the pandemic.

“The arts are rooted in community,” Singleton said. “This is evidenced in the loyalty of our board members, our patrons and our community partners. Over the past year we made hard choices to emerge on stable financial footing, providing the platform to remount our 50th anniversary season...”

The first tickets go on sale July 15 to the public for Nutcracker performances. Tickets for October’s season opener will be available in early August.

Mark Diamond holds the Nutcracker aloft in a performance of Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker. December 2021 will mark the last time Charlotte audiences get to see former artistic director Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s Nutcracker before the company debuts a new one in 2022.

The 2021-22 season

50th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 7-9, Belk Theater

This performance honors Charlotte Ballet’s past and looks toward the next decade. It includes a new work by Christopher Stuart set to music by Philip Glass, as well as former artistic director Salvatore Aiello’s “The Rite of Spring.” Note: This performance series includes adult themes and has been given a rating of PG-13.

Nutcracker

Dec. 3-26, Belk Theater

Bonnefoux’s version of the Nutcracker returns to the stage for its final season.

Innovative 1970

Feb. 4-27, 2022, Center for Dance

Charlotte Ballet pays homage to the company’s first decade as a professional dance company. New works will be presented by 2019 Princess Grace Award winner for choreography, Rena Butler, resident choreographer Sasha Janes and by a third commission to be announced at a later date.

Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy-Tailored Classic

April 29-May 8, 2022, Knight Theater

Postponed twice from its scheduled performance dates due to the pandemic, choreographer Matthew Hart’s production will finally make its long-awaited world premiere in Charlotte.

Choreographic Lab

May 13-20, 2022, Center for Dance

Charlotte Ballet’s most popular performance series is dedicated to showcasing the work of new and emerging talent.